Todos los nominados a los Emmy 2024: ¿Será el año de ‘The Morning Show’? ¿Ganará ‘Mi reno de peluche’?
'The Bear' es la serie más nominada
Este miércoles 17 de julio se han anunciado las nominaciones a los Emmy 2024 que entrega cada año La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos. Los encargados de desvelar los nombres han sido los intérpretes Tony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph, que tienen experiencia en esta materia al haberse alzado con la estatuilla gracias a sus roles en Veep y Colegio Abbott, respectivamente. La serie cómica The Bear ha arrasado con 14 nominaciones mientras que la tercera temporada de The Morning Show (Apple TV+)ha logrado 11, lo que la sitúa como favorita en el apartado de drama. Eso sí, las sorpresas han sido las 7 candidaturas de Fallout (Prime Video) y las seis de Shōgun (FX, en España en Disney+), una de las grandes sorpresas de la temporada. En cuanto a miniseries, como era de esperar, Mi reno de peluche (Netflix) opta a los galardones más importantes (y seguramente se los lleve casi todos), al igual que su gran contrincante de la noche, Ripley (Netflix). Saldremos de dudas el 15 de septiembre durante la 76ª gala de los premios Emmy.
SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- Lo que hacemos en las sombras
ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Matt Barry, Lo que hacemos en las sombras
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
- Martin Short, Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharoah Wonn-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- The Crown
- Fallout
- La edad dorada (The Gilded Age)
- The Morning Show
- El señor y la señora Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- El problema de los tres cuerpos
ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Sr. y Sra. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Sr. y Sra. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
SERIE LIMITADA
- Mi reno de peluche
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O TV MOVIE
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O TV MOVIE
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Mi reno de peluche
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O TV MOVIE
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., El simpatizante
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Mi reno de peluche
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O TV MOVIE
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Mi reno de peluche
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Mi reno de peluche
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
PROGRAMA DE ENTREVISTAS (LATE-NIGHT)
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night con Seth Meyers
- The Late Show con Stephen Colbert
PROGRAMA DE TELERREALIDAD
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- La Voz
PRESENTADOR DE REALITY
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor