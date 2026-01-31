¿Quién ganó los Premios Grammy en 2025?
¡Kendrick Lamar fue el artista más aclamado!
La llegada del 2026 trae consigo el regreso de algunos de los eventos más glamurosos y esperados del año. Las celebridades vuelven a reunirse en la alfombra roja con el objetivo de celebrar la música y el cine. Por ello, y teniendo en cuenta la fecha en la que nos encontramos, no es de extrañar que todos los ojos estén puestos en los Premios Grammy 2026. Un evento donde la gran protagonista es la música que ha imperado en el mundo a lo largo del pasado año. Por ello, los artistas más aclamados de los charts musicales se reúnen este 1 de febrero en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).
Desde hace meses tenemos los nombres de los nominados. Pero, a tan solo unas horas de la gran gala, no es de extrañar que ya hayan comenzado las apuestas respecto a los ganadores de la noche. Para saber el resultado final todavía tenemos que esperar un poco más. Pero, lo que sí se puede hacer es un repaso de los artistas que salieron victoriosos en la edición del pasado 2025. Recordamos la lista.
Grabación del año
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
- Now and Then – The Beatles
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- 360″ – Charli XCX
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift con Post Malone
Álbum del año
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (GANADOR)
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat – Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift con Post Malone
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
- Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Mejor artista revelación
- Chappell Roan (GANADORA)
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Productor del año, no clásico
- Dan Nigro (GANADOR)
- Alissia
- Dernst «D’Mile» Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Amy Allen (GANADORA)
- Jessi Alexander
- Édgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Mejor interpretación de pop en solitario
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADORA)
- Bodyguard – Beyoncé
- Apple – Charli XCX
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo pop
- Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars (GANADORES)
- Us – Gracie Abrams con Taylor Swift
- Levii’s Jeans – Beyoncé con Post Malone
- Guess – Charli XCX y Billie Eilish
- The Boy Is Mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADOR)
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Neverender – Justice and Tame Impala (GANADORES)
- She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure
- Loved – Four Tet
- Leavemealone – Fred Again and Baby Keem
- Witchy – Kaytranada and Childish Gambino
Mejor grabación dance pop
- Von Dutch – Charli XCX (GANADORA)
- Make You Mine – Madison Beer
- L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit) – Billie Eilish
- Yes, And? – Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum dance/electrónico
- Brat – Charli XCX (GANADORA)
- Three – Four Tet
- Hyperdrama – Justice
- Timeless – Kaytranada
- Telos – Zedd
Mejor grabación remezclada, no clásica
- Espresso (Mark Ronson x FnZ Working Late remix) – Sabrina Carpenter (GANADORA)
- Alter Ego (Kaytranada remix) – Doechii con JT
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) (remix) – Shaboozey y David Guetta
- Jah Sees Them (Amapiano remix) – Julian Marley y Antaeus
- Von Dutch – Charli XCX y A.G. Cook con Addison Rae
Mejor interpretación de rock
- Now and Then – The Beatles (GANADORES)
- Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
- The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day
- Gift Horse – Idles
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Broken Man – St. Vincent
Mejor interpretación de metal
- Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – Gojira, Marina Viotti y Victor Le Masne (GANADORES)
- Crown of Horns – Judas Priest
- Suffocate – Knocked Loose con Poppy
- Screaming Suicide – Metallica
- Cellar Door – Spiritbox
Mejor canción de rock
- Broken Man – St. Vincent (GANADORA)
- Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Dilemma – Green Day
- Gift Horse – Idles
Mejor álbum de rock
- Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (GANADOR)
- Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
- Romance – Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors – Green Day
- Tangk – Idles
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- No Name – Jack White
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- Flea – St. Vincent (GANADORA)
- Neon Pill – Cage the Elephant
- Song of the Lake – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- Starburster – Fontaines D.C.
- Bye Bye – Kim Gordon
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (GANADOR)
- Wild God – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- Charm – Clairo
- The Collective – Kim Gordon
- What Now – Brittany Howard
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- Made for Me (Live on BET) – Muni Long (GANADORA)
- Guidance – Jhené Aiko
- Residuals – Chris Brown
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
- Saturn – SZA
Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B
- That’s You – Lucky Daye (GANADOR)
- Wet – Marsha Ambrosius
- Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon
- No Lie – Lalah Hathaway con Michael McDonald
- Make Me Forget – Muni Long
Mejor canción de R&B
- Saturn – SZA (GANADORA)
- After Hours – Kehlani
- Burning – Tems
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
- Ruined Me – Muni Long
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- So Glad to Know You – AverySunshine (GANADOR)
- En Route – Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone & the New World – Childish Gambino
- Crash – Kehlani
- Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak y Knxwledge)
Mejor álbum de R&B
- 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (GANADOR)
- Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge – Muni Long
- Algorithm – Lucky Daye
- Coming Home – Usher
Mejor interpretación de rap
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
- Enough (Miami) – Cardi B
- When The Sun Shines Again – Common y Pete Rock con Posdnuos
- Nissan Altima – Doechii
- Houdini – Eminem
- Like That – Future, Metro Boomin y Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- 3:AM – Rapsody con Erykah Badu (GANADOR)
- Kehlani – Jordan Adetunji con Kehlani
- Spaghettii – Beyoncé con Linda Martell y Shaboozey
- We Still Don’t Trust You – Future, Metro Boomin y The Weeknd
- Big Mama – Latto
Mejor canción de rap
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
- Asteroids – Rapsody con Hit-Boy
- Carnival – ¥$: Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign con Rich The Kid y Playboi Carti
- Like That – Future y Metro Boomin con Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! – Glorilla
Mejor álbum de rap
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii (GANADOR)
- Might Delete Later – J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common y Pete Rock
- The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You – Future y Metro Boomin
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- The Heart, The Mind, The Soul – Tank and the Bangas (GANADOR)
- Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say – Queen Sheba
- Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series – Omari Hardwick
- Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word – Malik Yusef
- The Seven Number Ones – Mad Skillz
Mejor interpretación de jazz
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Me – Samara Joy con Sullivan Fortner (GANADOR)
- Walk with Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) – The Baylor Project
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin con Randy Brecker, Jeff «Tain» Watts y John Scofield
- Juno – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
- Little Fears – Dan Pugach Big Band con Nicole Zuraitis y Troy Roberts
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
- A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy (GANADOR)
- Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell
- Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling y Sullivan Fortner
- Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento y Esperanza Spalding
- My Ideal – Catherine Russell y Sean Mason
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
- Remembrance – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck (GANADOR)
- Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire con Bill Frisell y Herlin Riley
- Beyond This Place – Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins y Steve Nelson
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin
- Solo Game – Sullivan Fortner
Mejor álbum de gran conjunto de jazz
- Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence – Dan Pugach Big Band (GANADOR)
- Returning to Forever – John Beasley y Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- And So It Goes – The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
- Walk a Mile in My Shoe – Orrin Evans y The Captain Black Big Band
- Golden City – Miguel Zenón
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis (GANADOR)
- Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo y Tomatito
- COLLAB – Hamilton de Holanda y Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Time and Again – Eliane Elias
- El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio «El Negro» Hernández, John Beasley y José Gola
- Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés y Royal Quartet
- As I Travel – Donald Vega con Lewis Nash, John Patitucci y Luisito Quintero
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (GANADOR)
- Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
- Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- Visions – Norah Jones (GANADOR)
- À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
- Good Together – Lake Street Dive
- Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
- Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Plot Armor – Taylor Eigsti (GANADOR)
- Rhapsody in Blue – Béla Fleck
- Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell con Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston y Thomas Morgan
- Mark – Mark Guiliana
- Speak to Me – Julian Lage
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys (GANADOR)
- Merrily We Roll Along – Stephen Sondheim
- The Notebook – Ingrid Michaelson
- The Outsiders – Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay y Justin Levine
- Suffs – Shaina Taub
- The Wiz – Charlie Smalls
Mejor actuación country en solitario
- It Takes a Woman – Chris Stapleton (GANADOR)
- 16 Carriages – Beyoncé
- I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
Mejor intepretación de dúo/grupo country
- II Most Wanted – Beyoncé y Miley Cyrus (GANADORAS)
- Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan
- Break Mine – Brothers Osborne
- Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen
Mejor canción country
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves (GANADORA)
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Mejor álbum country
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (GANADOR)
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Mejor interpretación de raíces americanas
- Lighthouse – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)
- Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland
- Nothing in Rambling – The Fabulous Thunderbirds con Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal y Mick Fleetwood
- The Ballad of Sally Anne – Rhiannon Giddens
Mejor Interpretación de Americana
- American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)
- Ya Ya – Beyoncé
- Subtitles – Madison Cunningham
- Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz con Kacey Musgraves
- Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz
- Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings
Mejor canción de raíces americanas
- American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (GANADORA)
- Ahead of the Game – Mark Knopfler
- All in Good Time – Iron y Wine con Fiona Apple
- All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan
- Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland
Mejor álbum de Americana
- Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (GANADOR)
- The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
- Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Mejor álbum de Bluegrass
- Live Vol. 1 – Billy Strings (GANADOR)
- I Built a World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Songs of Love and Life – The Del McCoury Band
- No Fear – Sister Sadie
- Earl Jam – Tony Trischka
- Dan Tyminski: Live from the Ryman – Dan Tyminski
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa – The Taj Mahal Sextet (GANADOR)
- Hill Country Love – Cedric Burnside
- Struck Down – The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- One Guitar Woman – Sue Foley
- Sam’s Place – Little Feat
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Mileage – Ruthie Foster (GANADOR)
- Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 – Joe Bonamassa
- Blame It On Eve – Shemekia Copeland
- Friendlytown – Steve Cropper y The Midnight Hour
- The Fury – Antonio Vergara
Mejor álbum de folk
- Woodland – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings (GANADOR)
- American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
- Weird Faith – Madi Diaz
- Bright Future – Adrianne Lenker
- All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan
Mejor álbum de música regional de raíces
- Kuini – Kalani Pe’a (GANADOR)
- 25 Back to My Roots – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul
- Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux y The Golden Eagles con J’Wan Boudreaux
- Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Breed Brass Band con Trombone Shorty
- Stories from The Battlefield – The Rumble con Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel
- One Hallelujah – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell y Israel Houghton con Jonathan McReynolds y Jekalyn Carr (GANADORES)
- Church Doors – Yolanda Adams
- Hold On (Live) – Ricky Dillard
- Holy Hands – DOE
- Yesterday – Melvin Crispell III
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- That’s My King – CeCe Winans (GANADORES)
- Firm Foundation (He Won’t) – Honor y Glory con Disciple
- Holy Forever (Live) – Bethel Music y Jenn Johnson con CeCe Winans
- In The Name Of Jesus – JWLKRS Worship y Maverick City Music con Chandler Moore
- In The Room – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore con Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Praise – Elevation Worship con Brandon Lake, Chris Brown y Chandler Moore
Mejor álbum de gospel
- More Than This – CeCe Winans (GANADOR)
- Choirmaster II (Live) – Ricky Dillard
- Covered Vol. 1 – Melvin Crispell III
- Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
- Still Karen – Karen Clark Sheard
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- Heart of a Human – DOE (GANADOR)
- Coat of Many Colors – Brandon Lake
- Child of God – Forrest Frank
- The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore
- When Wind Meets Fire – Elevation Worship
Mejor álbum de gospel de raíces
- Church – Cory Henry (GANADOR)
- Loving You – The Nelons
- Rhapsody – The Harlem Gospel Travelers
- The Gospel According To Mark – Mark D. Conklin
- The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 – Authentic Unlimited
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (GANADOR)
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- García – Kany García
- Orquídeas – Kali Uchis
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente (GANADOR)
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
- Rayo – J Balvin
- Ferxxocalipsis – Feid
- Att. – Young Miko
Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo
- ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? – Rawayana (GANADOR)
- Compita del Destino – El David Aguilar
- Pa’ Tu Cuerpa – Cimafunk
- Autopoiética – Mon Laferte
- Grasa – Nathy Peluso
Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluido tejano)
- Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León (GANADOR)
- Diamantes – Chiquis
- Éxodo – Peso Pluma
- De Lejitos – Jessi Uribe
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar (GANADOR)
- Muevense – Marc Anthony
- Bailar – Sheila E.
- Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra
- Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Mejor interpretación de musical mundial
- Bemba Colorá – Sheila E. con Gloria Estefan y Mimy Succar (GANADORA)
- Raat Ki Rani – Arooj Aftab
- A Rock Somewhere – Jacob Collier con Anoushka Shankar y Varijashree Venugopal
- Rise – Rocky Dawuni
- Sunlight to My Soul – Angélique Kidjo con Soweto Gospel Choir
- Kashira – Masa Takumi con Ron Korb, Noshir Mody y Dale Edward Chung
Mejor interpretación de música africana
- Love Me JeJe – Tems (GANADORA)
- Tomorrow – Yemi Alade
- MMS – Asake y Wizkid
- Sensational – Chris Brown con Davido y Lojay
- Higher – Burna Boy
Mejor álbum de música global
- Alkebulan II – Matt B con Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (GANADOR)
- Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado
- Heis – Rema
- Historias De Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey
- Born in the Wild – Tems
Mejor álbum de reggae
- Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — Varios artistas (GANADOR)
- Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
- Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
- Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
- Evolution — The Wailers
Mejor álbum de New Age, Ambient o Canto
- Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto y Chandrika Tandon (GANADOR)
- Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
- Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
- Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
- Visions Of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding
- Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria
Mejor álbum para niños
- Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Brillo, Brillo! (GANADOR)
- Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – Creciendo
- John Legend – My Favorite Dream
- Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival
- Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate
Mejor álbum de comedia
- The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle (GANADOR)
- Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
- The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
- Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
- Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos
- Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter (GANADOR)
- All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words – Guy Oldfield
- …And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
- Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
- My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales
- Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein (GANADOR)
- The Color Purple
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Saltburn
- Twisters: The Album
Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medios visuales
- Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer (GANADOR)
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman
- Challengers – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
- Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips (GANADOR)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano
- Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget II
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- It Never Went Away (de American Symphony) – Jon Batiste (GANADORA)
- Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (de Twisters: The Album) – Luke Combs
- Better Place (de Trolls Band Together) – NSYNC y Justin Timberlake
- Can’ Catch Me Now (de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) – Olivia Rodrigo
- Love Will Survive (de The Tattooist of Auschwitz) – Barbra Streisand
Mejor vídeo musical
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (GANADOR)
- Tailor Swif – ASAP Rocky
- 360″ – Charli XCX
- Houdini – Eminem
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift con Post Malone
Mejor película de música
- American Symphony – Jon Batiste (GANADORA)
- June – (June Carter Cash)
- Kings From Queens – Run-DMC
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple – Steven Van Zandt
- The Greatest Night in Pop (Varios)
Mejor álbum histórico
- Centennial – King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Varios artistas (GANADOR)
- Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition – Prince & The New Power Generation
- Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia – Paul Robeson)
- Pepito y Paquito – Pepe de Lucía And Paco De Lucía
- The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition) – Rodgers & Hammerstein y Julie Andrews
Mejores notas de álbum
- Centennial – King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band y Varios artistas (GANADOR)
- After Midnight – Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras
- The Carnegie Hall Concert – Alice Coltrane
- John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer – The Early Years 1948-55 – John Culshaw
- SONtrack Original De La Película Al Son De Beno – Varios artistas
Mejor paquete de grabación
- Brat – Charli XCX (GANADOR)
- The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers
- Baker Hotel – William Clark Green
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Hounds Of Love (The Baskerville Edition) – Kate Bush
- Jug Band Millionaire – The Muddy Basin Ramblers
- Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease – iWhoiWhoo
Mejor caja o paquete especial de edición limitada
- Mind Games – John Lennon (GANADOR)
- Half Living Things – Alpha Wolf
- Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea) – Kate Bush
- In Utero – Nirvana
- Unsuk Chin – Unsuk Chin y Berliner Philharmoniker
- We Blame Chicago – 90 Day Men
Productor del año, clásico
- Elaine Martone (GANADORA)
- Erica Brenner
- Christoph Franke
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Dirk Sobotka
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- i/o (In-Side Mix) – Peter Gabriel (GANADOR)
- Avalon – Roxy Music
- Genius Loves Company – Ray Charles With Varios artistas
- Henning Sommerro: Borders – Trondheim Symphony Orchestra
- Pax – Ensemble 96 y Current Saxophone Quartet
Mejor composición instrumental
- Strands – Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf y Christian Euman (GANADORA)
- At Last – Shelly Berg
- Communion – Christopher Zuar Orchestra
- I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time – André 3000
- Remembrance – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
Mejor ingeniería de grabación, clásica
- Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit – Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (GANADOR)
- Adams: Girls Of The Golden West – John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
- Andres: The Blind Banister – Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev y Metropolis Ensemble
- Clear Voices In The Dark – Matthew Guard y Skylark Vocal Ensemble
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
Mejor ingeniería de sonido, álbum no clásico
- i/o – Peter Gabriel (GANADOR)
- Algorithm – Lucky Daye
- Cyan Blue – Charlotte Day Wilson
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Empathogen – WILLOW
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capella
- Bridge Over Troubled Water – Jacob Collier con John Legend y Tori Kelly (GANADOR)
- Baby Elephant Walk – Encore – Snarky Puppy
- Rhapsody In Blue (Grass) – Béla Fleck con Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz y Bryan Sutton
- Rose Without The Thorns – Scott Hoying con säje y Tonality
- Silent Night – säje
Mejor arreglo instrumental y vocal
- Alma – säje con Regina Carter (GANADOR)
- Always Come Back – John Legend
- b i g f e e l i n g s – WILLOW
- Last Surprise (de Persona 5) – The 8-Bit Big Band con Jonah Nilsson y Button Masher
- The Sound Of Silence – Cody Fry con Sleeping At Last
Mejor interpretación orquestal
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Los Angeles Philharmonic (GANDAORA)
- Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance – ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
- Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen – Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
- Stravinsky: The Firebird – San Francisco Symphony
Mejor grabación de ópera
- Saariaho: Adriana Mater – San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas (GANADORA)
- Adams: Girls Of The Golden West – Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale
- Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
- Moravec: The Shining – Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus
- Puts: The Hours – Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Mejor interpretación coral
- Ochre – The Crossing (GANADORA)
- Clear Voices In The Dark – Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski y Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
- A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad – Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices
- Handel: Israel in Egypt – Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry y Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers
- Sheehan: Akathist – Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan y Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices y Trinity Youth Chorus
Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto
Rectangles and Circumstance – Caroline Shaw y Sō Percussion (GANADORA)
Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles – JACK Quartet
Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ – Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos y Emanuel Ax
Cerrone: Beaufort Scales – Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone y Lorelei Ensemble
Home – Miró Quartet
Mejor solo instrumental de música clásica
Bach: Goldberg Variations – Víkingur Ólafsson (GANADOR)
Akiho: Longing – Andy Akiho
Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc – Wild Up
Entourer – Ensemble Dissonance
Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra – Experiential Orchestra
Mejor solo vocal de música clásica
Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price – Karen Slack; Michelle Cann (GANADOR)
A Change Is Gonna Come – Nicholas Phan; Palaver Strings
Newman: Bespoke Songs – Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña y Garrick Zoeter
Show Me The Way – Will Liverman; Jonathan King
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder – Il Pomo d’Oro)
Mejor compendio de música clásica
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (GANADOR)
Akiho: BeLonging
American Counterpoints
Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
Mythologies II
Mejor composición de música clásica contemporánea
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale (GANADORA)
Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello – Andrea Casarrubios
Coleman: Revelry – Decoda
Lang: Composition As Explanation – Eighth Blackbird
Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orches
Temas:
- Premios Grammy