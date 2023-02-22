Rihanna: la curiosa reacción de su padre, al enterarse de su embarazo en la Super Bowl

La actuación de Rihanna en la Super Bowl sigue dando que hablar. La artista de Barbados escogió el evento deportivo más importante de Estados Unidos para su esperado regreso a los escenarios, y también para anunciar su segundo embarazo. Consciente de que millones de ojos la observaban, Rihanna decidió cederle el protagonismo de su actuación al bebé que lleva en el vientre, al abrir el show de la Super Bowl desvelando su embarazo. Un embarazo que desconocía incluso su entorno más cercano, pues la artista no se lo había contado ni a su padre, Ronald Fenty. Rihanna llevó con un gran hermetismo los primeros meses de su embarazo. Por su decisión de anunciar al mundo que está esperando su segundo hijo durante la final de la Super Bowl, la artista decidió mantener en secreto su estado, quizá por miedo a que se filtrase la noticia.

De esta forma, el padre de la artista se enteró de que su hija está embaraza de nuevo al mismo tiempo que el resto de sus seguidores, y que los millones de espectadores que vieron en directo su actuación en la final del evento deportivo de la NFL.

Ronald Fenty voló desde la isla de Barbados para apoyar a su hija en una de las actuaciones más importantes de su vida, lo que no se esperaba, era conocer en directo al mismo tiempo que millones de personas que volverá a ser abuelo.

Hace unos días, el padre de la artista concedió unas declaraciones al portal de noticias TMZ, donde desvelaba que no tenía ni idea de que su hija estaba esperando su segundo hijo con A$AP Rocky. «¡Oh, Dios mío! Mi niña parece embarazada», recordó que le dijo a un amigo mientras veía la actuación desde las gradas del estadio

Rihanna’s father says he found out about his daughter’s new baby while watching the Super Bowl, and fills us in on what he hopes the gender will be. https://t.co/k78vXOWBmH

— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2023