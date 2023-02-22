Rihanna: la curiosa reacción de su padre, al enterarse de su embarazo en la Super Bowl
La actuación de Rihanna en la Super Bowl sigue dando que hablar. La artista de Barbados escogió el evento deportivo más importante de Estados Unidos para su esperado regreso a los escenarios, y también para anunciar su segundo embarazo.
SHE’S BAAAACK 👑 @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/rH2G9r2RSc
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Rihanna’s father says he found out about his daughter’s new baby while watching the Super Bowl, and fills us in on what he hopes the gender will be. https://t.co/k78vXOWBmH
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2023
