Europa avala las sanciones de Marchena a los testigos de la CUP que se negaron a declarar

Todos los países de la Unión Europea prevén en sus ordenamientos jurídicos consecuencias legales para los testigos que se nieguen a declarar en sede judicial. La mayoría de los mismos establecen multas e incluso penas de prisión.

Los ex diputados de la CUP, Eulàlia Reguant y Antonio Baños, citados como testigos el pasado miércoles por el Supremo en el juicio del ‘procés, se negaban a contestar a la acusación popular de Vox . Como consecuencia, el presidente del tribunal, el juez Manuel Marchena, suspendía sus declaraciones e imponía a Baños y Reguant sendas sanciones de multa de 2.500 €.

Además, la Sala de lo Penal habilitó un plazo de cinco días para que presenten alegaciones motivando su negativa. Transcurrido el mismo, el tribunal juez del Tribunal Supremo ha alegado que los testigos no pueden, a diferencia de los acusados, que sí pueden, negarse a responder a las acusaciones.

El Tribunal Supremo ha sancionado con 2.500 a los dos ex diputados de la CUP y les han dado cinco días para reconsiderar su posición, bajo la amenaza de imputarles por desobediencia.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, la multa impuesta a ambos diputados, que se han negado a responder a las preguntas de la acusación popular de VOX en el juicio del procés, puede ser recurrida ante el propio tribunal y, posteriormente, ante la sala de gobierno del Supremo.

Paralelamente a la multa, el Tribunal ha concedido cinco días de plazo a ambos testigos para que puedan reconsiderar su postura y, de no hacerlo, se deducirá testimonio contra ellos por un delito de desobediencia.

Bélgica

Sostiene la ley belga que “un testigo que haya sido citado debe comparecer. Si no lo hace, el tribunal, a petición de una parte, puede hacer que sea citado mediante agente judicial” (artículo 925 del Código Procesal). Y prevé que “un testigo que haya sido citado y no comparezca podrá ser sancionado con una multa conforme a la legislación penal” (artículo 926 del Código Procesal).

Alemania

Si un testigo que ha sido convenientemente citado no asiste, el tribunal le improndrá una sanción administrativa (en virtud de lo dispuesto en Yes. If a witness who has been properly summoned does not attend, the court will impose an administrative fine under Section 380(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure, and if this is not paid it will impose a custodial sentence. The fine is €5 to €1 000 (Section 6(1) of the Act introducing the Criminal Code (Einführungsgesetz zum Strafgesetzbuch)), and the custodial sentence is one day to six weeks (Section 6(2) of the same Act). Witnesses are also required to pay the costs occasioned by their failure to attend.

A witness who fails to attend for a second time can be forcibly brought to the hearing under Section 380(2) of the Code of Civil Procedure, as well as incurring an administrative penalty. These measures will not be enforced if the witness provides an adequate explanation of his or her absence in good time. If no such explanation is received in good time, the witness will have to show that he or she was not responsible for the delay (Section 381 of the Code).

If a witness refuses to testify or to swear an oath without giving a reason, or gives a reason that has been finally declared to be irrelevant, the same measures can be taken under Section 390(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure as those applying to a witness who fails to attend without explanation. If a witness refuses to testify a second time, he or she may, on application, be detained in order to compel him or her to testify, but only for the duration of the current trial (Section 390(2) of the Code).

Francia

Los testigos que no se presenten y los que, sin motivo legítimo, se nieguen a declarar o a prestar juramento podrán ser condenados a una multa civil de hasta 3 000 EUR.

Conviene precisar asimismo que el falso testimonio está sujeto a sanciones penales.

Italia

En virtud del artículo 256 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Civil, un testigo que acuda ante el órgano jurisdiccional pero se niegue a declarar sin debida justificación, o que dé motivos para sospechar que está prestando falso testimonio u ocultando pruebas, será denunciada por el órgano jurisdiccional ante el fiscal mediante la entrega de una copia del acta de la declaración.

Reino Unido

A witness who, having been served with a witness summons, fails to attend court or refuses to testify may be committed for contempt of court and imprisoned (in the High Court) or required to pay a fine (in the County Court).