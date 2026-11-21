Trece años después de GTA V, Rockstar ha cumplido por fin con la fecha. Grand Theft Auto VI salió a la venta el pasado jueves para PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|S, después de dos retrasos. La tendencia es ahora hacerse carteles propios con la estética de las ilustraciones promocionales del juego, esos retratos de colores saturados y contornos marcados que Rockstar usa para presentar a sus personajes. Para conseguirlo no hace falta Photoshop. Basta con una foto, un generador de imágenes con IA como ChatGPT o Gemini y unas instrucciones bien escritas.

El prompt que hace lo que deseas

La diferencia entre un resultado decente y uno que parezca sacado de la campaña oficial está casi siempre en el prompt. Este es el que vamos a usar. Puedes copiarlo tal cual, en inglés.

Transform the person or people in the uploaded photograph into the main characters of an official-looking Grand Theft Auto VI promotional poster.

IDENTITY AND APPEARANCE

Preserve the exact facial identity of every person in the reference photograph. Maintain their recognizable facial features, age, hairstyle, skin tone and expression. Do not change their identity or beautify their faces. Reproduce their clothing and accessories faithfully unless otherwise specified.

ARTISTIC STYLE

Recreate the distinctive visual language of Grand Theft Auto VI promotional artwork: highly detailed digital painting, semi-realistic comic-book illustration, bold dark outlines, sophisticated airbrushed shading, cinematic lighting, vibrant saturated colours and polished Rockstar-style character artwork.

BACKGROUND AND ENVIRONMENT

Create an atmospheric Vice City-inspired setting featuring tropical palm trees, Miami-style architecture, luxury sports cars, coastal landscapes, neon lights, nightlife and a spectacular pink, orange and purple sunset.

Include cinematic environmental details that reinforce the Grand Theft Auto universe without distracting from the main characters.

COMPOSITION

Position the person or people prominently in the foreground, as the main protagonists of the game. Create a professional video game promotional poster with balanced composition, dramatic depth and carefully controlled visual hierarchy.

OFFICIAL GAME LOGO — ESSENTIAL

At the bottom of the poster, prominently reproduce the recognizable Grand Theft Auto VI logo:

The words GRAND THEFT AUTO in the characteristic original bold, stacked typography, white letters with thick black outlines.

The Roman numeral VI in large pink, purple and orange gradient lettering, incorporating tropical palm tree silhouettes.

Maintain the distinctive proportions, lettering arrangement and visual identity of the GTA VI logo.

The logo must be fully visible, correctly spelled, sharp and integrated into the artwork.

Do not replace the logo with generic typography or invent a different design.

FINAL RESULT

The finished image must look like a genuine Grand Theft Auto VI promotional character poster, not simply a photograph with a video game filter.

Ultra-detailed illustration, professional video game key art, vibrant Vice City atmosphere, cinematic composition, premium finish.

Vertical 4:5 poster format. No watermarks, no additional text, no unwanted characters.

El resultado con una foto mía es espectacular:

Por qué funciona mejor que un simple «hazme de GTA»

Si a un generador de imágenes le pides solo «conviérteme en personaje de GTA», el resultado va a ser una foto con un filtro de colores. Este prompt funciona porque divide el encargo en bloques y deja poco margen a la improvisación.

El primer bloque protege tu cara. Le pide a la IA que no cambie tus rasgos, tu edad ni tu peinado, y que tampoco te embellezca, una tentación habitual en estos modelos. El segundo describe la técnica visual con precisión, con contornos oscuros, sombreado con aerógrafo y colores saturados, en lugar de quedarse en un genérico «estilo videojuego».

Después llegan el decorado (palmeras, arquitectura de Miami, deportivos y un atardecer entre rosa y morado) y la composición, que coloca a las personas en primer plano como protagonistas. El último bloque se ocupa del logotipo y del formato vertical 4:5, una proporción que encaja bien en el feed de Instagram.