La palabra futuro tiene su traducción al inglés, sin embargo, primero hay que hablar de cómo comenzó el uso de esta palabra. Futuro proviene de futurum, es decir, de la forma neutra de un verbo latino: sum, esse. Este verbo significa ser o estar. La palabra futuro se forma también de un sufijo llamado urus, el cual indica precisamente el futuro. Por lo tanto, futuro puede ser entendido como “lo que ha de ser”.
El futuro es además un tiempo verbal. Tiene herencia en la conjugación latina. Emplea el verbo habere como auxiliar para poder generar la expresión de un tiempo que aún no se vive.
Como se dice futuro en inglés y algunas frases
La palabra futuro en inglés se dice future. Te mostraremos a continuación algunas frases con esta palabra.
- It is important to save money for the future.- Es importante ahorrar dinero para el futuro.
- The future of the company looks promising.- El futuro de la compañía se ve prometedor.
- Back to the Future is a very important movie in the popular culture of the 80 ‘s.- Regreso al futuro es una película muy importante en la cultura popular de los 80’ s.
- I will spend more time with my family and friends in the future.- Pasaré más tiempo con mi familia y amigos en el futuro.
- For many years it has been believed that in the future there will be flying cars.- Desde hace muchos años se ha creído que en el futuro habrá autos voladores.
- Climate change must be combated in order to have a better future.- Hay que combatir el cambio climático para tener un mejor futuro.
- A psychic told me that in the future I will have a new job.- Una psíquica me dijo que en el futuro tendré un nuevo trabajo.
- We decided to get married because we want to be together in the future.- Decidimos casarnos porque queremos estar juntos en el futuro.
- He was such a good poker player that he seemed to see the future.- Era tan buen jugador de póquer que parecía que veía el futuro.
- We will come to visit you more often in the future.- Vendremos a visitarte más seguido en el futuro.
Como se dice futuro en otros idiomas
Si quieres saber aún más, se muestra a continuación como decir futuro en otros idiomas del mundo.
- Albanés e ardhmja
- Alemán Zukunft
- Croata budućnost
- Checo budoucnost
- Danés fremtid
- Estonio tulevik
- Finlandés tulevaisuutta
- Francés futur
- Gallego futuro
- Irlandés todhchaí
- Islandés framtíð
- Italiano futuro
- Lituano ateitis
- Maltés futur
- Noruego framtid
- Portugués futuro
- Rumano viitor