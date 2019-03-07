Selena Gomez, ¿se ha hecho un tatuaje por Justin Bieber?

Ha vuelto con las pilas más cargadas que nunca. Después de una pausa para recuperarse de sus problemas mentales y de salud, Selena Gomez ha reaparecido en las redes sociales, donde durante su descanso ha sido destronada por su compañera Ariana Grande en cuanto a seguidores en Instagram, donde Gomez era la ‘reina de los followers’.
El principal motivo por el que Selena ha vuelto a estar más activa en su cuenta es promocionar su nueva canción en la que colabora con J Balvin, ‘I Can´t Get Enough’. Publicaba la noticia del lanzamiento junto a una foto en la que sale recostada sobre una enorme cama, con un pijama de lo más glamuroso.
Lo interesante de esta imagen, es que sus pies descalzos nos dejaron ver un tatuaje del que hasta la fecha no teníamos constancia. En este pone ‘Sunshine’ y como era de esperar, las especulaciones no han tardado en llegar.
I Can’t Get Enough is out now! Link in bio @itsbennyblanco @tainy @jbalvin
Esto coincide con el supuesto bache por el que Justin Bieber y su esposa, Hailey Baldwin están pasando. Además, el cantante está atravesando un momento amargo y está siendo atendido por profesionales, por la depresión que sufre.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Es por eso que los fans, que todavía no han conseguido superar la ruptura entre Selena y Justin, han aprovechado para unir otra vez a los artistas diciendo que ese nuevo tatuaje estaría dedicado a Bieber.
Otros, han dicho que podría habérselo tatuado en honor a su abuela, ya que hace tiempo la cantante escribió ‘Nana is my sunshine’. Lo cierto es que ella aún no se ha pronunciado al respecto y no hemos podido confirmar a quién se refiere con este bonito gesto.
Esta estrella internacional ha retomado las redes, pero lo que realmente estamos esperando con impaciencia es la llegada de su nueva música. Y es que ha pasado ya mucho tiempo desde que la artista se subió al escenario por última vez con temas propios, por no hablar de que su último álbum salió allá por 2015.