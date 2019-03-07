Selena Gomez, ¿se ha hecho un tatuaje por Justin Bieber?

El motivo por el que los fans creen que Selena le ha dedicado un tatuaje a Justin Bieber

Ha vuelto con las pilas más cargadas que nunca. Después de una pausa para recuperarse de sus problemas mentales y de salud, Selena Gomez ha reaparecido en las redes sociales, donde durante su descanso ha sido destronada por su compañera Ariana Grande en cuanto a seguidores en Instagram, donde Gomez era la ‘reina de los followers’.

El principal motivo por el que Selena ha vuelto a estar más activa en su cuenta es promocionar su nueva canción en la que colabora con J Balvin, ‘I Can´t Get Enough’. Publicaba la noticia del lanzamiento junto a una foto en la que sale recostada sobre una enorme cama, con un pijama de lo más glamuroso.

Lo interesante de esta imagen, es que sus pies descalzos nos dejaron ver un tatuaje del que hasta la fecha no teníamos constancia. En este pone ‘Sunshine’ y como era de esperar, las especulaciones no han tardado en llegar.



Esto coincide con el supuesto bache por el que Justin Bieber y su esposa, Hailey Baldwin están pasando. Además, el cantante está atravesando un momento amargo y está siendo atendido por profesionales, por la depresión que sufre.



Es por eso que los fans, que todavía no han conseguido superar la ruptura entre Selena y Justin, han aprovechado para unir otra vez a los artistas diciendo que ese nuevo tatuaje estaría dedicado a Bieber.

Otros, han dicho que podría habérselo tatuado en honor a su abuela, ya que hace tiempo la cantante escribió ‘Nana is my sunshine’. Lo cierto es que ella aún no se ha pronunciado al respecto y no hemos podido confirmar a quién se refiere con este bonito gesto.

Esta estrella internacional ha retomado las redes, pero lo que realmente estamos esperando con impaciencia es la llegada de su nueva música. Y es que ha pasado ya mucho tiempo desde que la artista se subió al escenario por última vez con temas propios, por no hablar de que su último álbum salió allá por 2015.