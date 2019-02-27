Mobile World Congress 2019: Programa del MWC de hoy, miércoles 27 de febrero

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress de Barcelona

Todas las conferencias del Mobile World Congress son en inglés, que es el idioma oficial del evento que se está celebrando esta semana en los pabellones de la Fira de Barcelona y en el que se presentan algunas de las innovaciones más importantes del mundo en tecnología móvil.

08:30

Mobile for Development: From challenge to impact – how to reach women at scale

Connected Women

GSMA Seminars08:30 – 10:30South Entrance CC 1.1

09:00

Privacy in the Era of Intelligent Machines: Designing AI solutions that protect people’s privacy and data

Privacy

GSMA Seminars09:00 – 10:30South Entrance CC 1.5

09:20

Connecting the Mobility World with 5G-V2X

5GAA

Partner Programmes09:20 – 13:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre FConnectivity

09:30

Alibaba Workshop : Introducing Global Connection Solutions

09:30 – 09:501A70

Keynote 7: The Next Generation

Conference09:30 – 11:00Hall 4 – Auditorium 1The Future

Powered by EDTECH

4YFN09:30 – 12:03Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Summit Stage

Smart Buildings & 5G: The Use Case

Telecommunications Industry Association

Partner Programmes09:30 – 12:45Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre EConnectivity

10:00

How 5G, IoT and AI is Empowering the Blind Community

4YFN10:00 – 10:15Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

Innovation: The Airline Industry is Underpressure, What Can We Do to Stay Relevant

4YFN10:00 – 10:20Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Democratizing Industrial Analytics by Making it Self-Service

Software AG

NEXTech Labs10:00 – 10:30Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab TheatreIndustry 4.0

Deceleration Vs Acceleration

4YFN10:00 – 10:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Mint Studio

From Seed to Scale-up – How to Grow an Ad Tech Enterprise

4YFN10:00 – 10:45Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Getting your Business Set-Up for Payments with Visa

4YFN10:00 – 10:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Purple Studio

Technology shaping our future

Ministerial Programme (invite only)10:00 – 11:00Hall 4 – Auditorium A

Blue Meets Magenta: When a Vendor and Operator Collaborate

NetNumber

Power Hour 9010:00 – 11:30Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre DConnectivity

Mobile World Scholar Challenge

Mobile World Scholar Challenge

Power Hour 9010:00 – 11:30Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre BDisruptive Innovation

5G & NFV Tour

Topic Tours10:00 – 13:00South EntranceConnectivity

Salesforce Customer Success Theater – Wednesday

Salesforce

Partner Programmes10:00 – 15:30Salesforce GardenDisruptive Innovation

Intelligent Connectivity with 5G

Award Solutions

Partner Programmes10:00 – 16:30South Entrance CC 1.4Connectivity

10:15

Pitch Session Powered by KISED

4YFN10:15 – 11:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

Transformative AI Tour

Topic Tours10:15 – 13:15South EntranceAI

10:20

Why Trust is a Major Reason to Push AI Ethics

4YFN10:20 – 11:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

10:30

Alibaba Workshop : Introducing Alibaba Business System

10:30 – 10:501A70

Retail & Digital Commerce Tour

Topic Tours10:30 – 13:30South EntranceIndustry 4.0

10:45

The Innovation Floodgates Are Open

4YFN10:45 – 11:05Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Analogix solutions enhance performance of VR systems and consumer mobile platforms

Analogix

NEXTech Labs10:45 – 11:15Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab Theatre

Mobile Advertising & Apps Tour

Topic Tours10:45 – 13:45South EntranceImmersive Content

11:00

Tech Startups Fighting Pollution in our Planet

4YFN11:00 – 11:20Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

Alibaba Workshop : Explore Global Business with Alibaba Cloud

11:00 – 11:201A70

Networking Break

Conference11:00 – 11:30

This is Bigger than the Smartphone

4YFN11:00 – 11:30Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

The 150 Year Old Startup

4YFN11:00 – 11:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Purple Studio

Demystifying Silicon Valley

4YFN11:00 – 11:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Mint Studio

Mobile for Development: The Next 30 Years – Building an Inclusive Digital Future

M4D

GSMA Seminars11:00 – 12:30South Entrance CC 1.5

11:05

Nowadays many companies are Data Driven…really?

4YFN11:05 – 11:45Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

11:15

IoT Tour

Topic Tours11:15 – 14:15South EntranceIndustry 4.0

11:20

The Collider Tech Transfer Success Stories: From Antennas & MP3

4YFN11:20 – 12:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

11:30

Actionable Classification and Security for Operators and Vendors

NetSTAR

NEXTech Labs11:30 – 12:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab TheatreConnectivity

The Power of Collaboration to Enable Innovation

4YFN11:30 – 12:15Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

AI in Advertising

Conference11:30 – 12:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 5AI

First 5G tele-mentored Live Surgery!

Conference11:30 – 12:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 4Digital Wellness

Service Co-Creation that Delivers Value and Impact: When, Why and How?

Conference11:30 – 12:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 3Industry 4.0

5G Cities: Connecting People, Here, There and Everywhere

Conference11:30 – 12:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 2Connectivity

Transformation of public services

Ministerial Programme (invite only)11:30 – 13:00Hall 4 – Auditorium A

Digitisation of agriculture value chains

Ministerial Programme (invite only)11:30 – 13:00Hall 4 – Auditorium B

What’s Hot at MWC Tour

Topic Tours11:30 – 14:30South EntranceDisruptive Innovation

11:45

Keynote: Yossi Vardi

4YFN11:45 – 12:15Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Sustainable Smart Cities Tour

Topic Tours11:45 – 14:45South EntranceIndustry 4.0

12:00

Alibaba Workshop : You can get burned when its cloudy

12:00 – 12:301A70

The Future of Transport: Hyperloop End2End Vision

4YFN12:00 – 12:30Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

Will the Next Generation of Tech Startups be Hybrids?

4YFN12:00 – 12:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Mint Studio

Nissan’s Innovation 360º vision”: From Intelligent Mobility to Smart Manufacturing

4YFN12:00 – 12:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Purple Studio

12:15

Keeping Society Moving In A Connected World

4YFN12:15 – 12:30Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Monetizing the Complexities of IoT – Wednesday

Logisense

NEXTech Labs12:15 – 12:45Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab TheatreIndustry 4.0

N26: Building a Global Mobile Bank

4YFN12:15 – 12:45Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

12:30

Alibaba Workshop : Introducing Alibaba Business System

12:30 – 12:501A70

Cyber Security Powered by Telefonica

4YFN12:30 – 13:15Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

IoT Debate: LPWA Let’s get to ready to RUMBLE

4YFN12:30 – 13:15Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

Networking Lunch

Conference12:30 – 13:30

12:45

Keynote: “Alexa….”

4YFN12:45 – 13:00Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

13:00

AI Innovation

4YFN13:00 – 13:45Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Startup Fundraising: Navigating the Term Sheet By InnoCells Banco Sabadell

4YFN13:00 – 13:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Mint Studio

Flutter: Google Toolkit for Building iOS and Android Apps

4YFN13:00 – 13:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Purple Studio

Impact of Public Players in the European Startup Ecosystem Growth?

4YFN13:00 – 13:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Summit Stage

Networking lunch

Ministerial Programme (invite only)13:00 – 14:30Hall 4 – Ministerial Programme Lounge

13:15

Investing in the Future of Payments with Visa

4YFN13:15 – 13:30Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Sportainment: Disrupting the Sports Industry

4YFN13:15 – 14:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

13:30

Alibaba Workshop : New Product Introduction

13:30 – 13:501A70

Local Startup Heroes: Ticketea by Eventbrite. Powered by Mobile World Capital Barcelona

4YFN13:30 – 14:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Chasski- Joining people with services

Chassky

NEXTech Labs13:30 – 14:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab Theatre

Blockchain: Touch Point vs. Trust Point

Conference13:30 – 14:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 2Digital Trust

Can Industry 4.0 & the Industrial Internet be as Secure & Reliable as Industry 3.0?

Conference13:30 – 14:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 3Industry 4.0

AI and the Operator Automation Opportunity for CX

Conference13:30 – 14:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 5AI

Unlocking the Value of Data in Healthcare

Conference13:30 – 14:30Hall 4 – Auditorium 4Digital Wellness

Africa Startup Initiative Program

Telecel Group

Partner Programmes13:30 – 15:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre BThe Future

Ultimate Viewing Experience over 4G Networks

KLIX Media

Power Hour 9013:30 – 15:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre DDisruptive Innovation

Beyond Connectivity – Operator IoT Capability

IoT

GSMA Seminars13:30 – 15:30South Entrance CC 1.5

13:45

How to partner with a big telco: open innovation at Deutsche Telekom

4YFN13:45 – 14:00Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

14:00

Speed Coaching and Networking

Women4Tech14:00 – 16:30Hall 3 – CC3

5G & NFV Tour

Topic Tours14:00 – 17:00South EntranceConnectivity

14:15

Blockchain-Based Decentralized Messaging

Adeya

NEXTech Labs14:15 – 14:45Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab TheatreDigital Trust

Transformative AI Tour

Topic Tours14:15 – 17:15South EntranceAI

14:30

Networking Break

Conference14:30 – 14:45

Alibaba Workshop : Explore Global Business with Alibaba Cloud

14:30 – 14:501A70

Insights for innovation

Ministerial Programme (invite only)14:30 – 15:30Hall 4 – Auditorium B

Retail & Digital Commerce Tour

Topic Tours14:30 – 17:30South EntranceIndustry 4.0

14:45

Reskilling for the Robots

Conference14:45 – 15:45Hall 4 – Auditorium 5AI

Partnering for Impact: Health-Tech Innovation Showcase

Conference14:45 – 15:45Hall 4 – Auditorium 4Digital Wellness

Beyond Trials: Embedding Industry 4.0 in Corporate Culture & Operations

Conference14:45 – 15:45Hall 4 – Auditorium 3Industry 4.0

A Digital Society Needs Digital Identity

Conference14:45 – 15:45Hall 4 – Auditorium 2Digital Trust

Mobile Advertising & Apps Tour

Topic Tours14:45 – 17:45South EntranceImmersive Content

15:00

AI Reshaping the IoT and Automotive Markets

4YFN15:00 – 15:15Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Take Back Ad Fraud Waste & Grow App ROI

Pixalate

NEXTech Labs15:00 – 15:30Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab Theatre

Alibaba Workshop : AI Frontiers

15:00 – 15:301A70

Building with Machine Learning: Tools, Trends, and the Truth

4YFN15:00 – 15:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Purple Studio

Natural Language Understanding. ESADE Speaker series

4YFN15:00 – 15:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

Accelerating Communities

4YFN15:00 – 15:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Mint Studio

4YFN Awards Barcelona

4YFN15:00 – 16:00Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Spectrum Collaboration Challenge

DARPA, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Partner Programmes15:00 – 19:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre CThe Future

5G: The Energy and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead

Vertiv

Partner Programmes15:00 – 19:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre EIndustry 4.0

15:15

Disrupt or Be Disrupted: Auto Tech Investment

4YFN15:15 – 15:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

IoT Tour

Topic Tours15:15 – 18:15South EntranceIndustry 4.0

15:30

Digital Identity 2.0: A New Relationship between UX and Security

Mitek

Partner Programmes15:30 – 17:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre FDigital Trust

What’s Hot at MWC Tour

Topic Tours15:30 – 18:30South EntranceDisruptive Innovation

15:45

Networking Break

Conference15:45 – 16:00

Navigating Social Media: How Today’s Biggest Brands are Building with Location

4YFN15:45 – 16:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Future of Dating

4YFN15:45 – 16:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

Convert IoT Data to Cash – Wednesday

Seluxit

NEXTech Labs15:45 – 16:15Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab TheatreIndustry 4.0

Sustainable Smart Cities Tour

Topic Tours15:45 – 18:45South EntranceIndustry 4.0

16:00

Alibaba Workshop : Introducing Alibaba Business System

16:00 – 16:201A70

The Human Healthcare Predictions Panel

4YFN16:00 – 16:35Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Music Technology: Evolution or Revolution in the Empire?

4YFN16:00 – 16:40Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Fundraising and M&A for Tech Startups. Key Trends in Europe and Top Tips & Errors to Avoid for a Successful Outcome

4YFN16:00 – 16:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Mint Studio

Sustainability Solutions for Office Spaces: The Oceanic Standard Office Space Workshop

4YFN16:00 – 16:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Purple Studio

50 Years From Now: Better Technologies Means Better Societies?

4YFN16:00 – 16:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

AI at the Edge vs in the Cloud

Conference16:00 – 17:00Hall 4 – Auditorium 5AI

How to Secure a Connected Digital Society

Conference16:00 – 17:00Hall 4 – Auditorium 2Digital Trust

Immersive Healthcare: A Virtual Revolution?

Conference16:00 – 17:00Hall 4 – Auditorium 4Digital Wellness

Predictions panel

Ministerial Programme (invite only)16:00 – 17:00Hall 4 – Auditorium B

Linking IoT, 5G and Analytics in Smarter Enterprise

Conference16:00 – 17:00Hall 4 – Auditorium 3Industry 4.0

Future Networks: 5G Cloud XR Summit

Future Networks

GSMA Seminars16:00 – 18:00South Entrance CC 1.5

Get Out There Today!

Networking16:00 – 18:00SES Networks Garden

Barcelona FinTech City

4YFN16:00 – 18:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Summit Stage

16:30

Edge IT: Powering Digital Transformation

Equinix

Power Hour 9016:30 – 18:00Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Theatre DIndustry 4.0

16:40

Disrupting Travel Through Conversational Commerce and AI

4YFN16:40 – 16:55Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

4YFN and Sónar: Exploring the Intersection of Creativity and Entrepreneurship in 2020

4YFN16:40 – 17:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

16:45

How Product-led Companies Drive Business Outcomes

Amplitude Analytics

NEXTech Labs16:45 – 17:15Hall 8.0 – NEXTech Lab Theatre

Testing and Deploying with a Big Public Corporate

4YFN16:45 – 17:15Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

17:00

What Do We Mine Next? Data Mining!

4YFN17:00 – 17:15Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Success Stories Behing Talking Tom and Outfit 7

4YFN17:00 – 17:20Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

Solving Problems of Childhood Obesity: Impact Measurement Tools

4YFN17:00 – 17:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Mint Studio

User-centric Innovation & Branding for Start-ups

4YFN17:00 – 17:45Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Purple Studio

Regional Focus | Global Impact networking reception

Ministerial Programme (invite only)17:00 – 18:00Hall 4 – Ministerial Programme Lounge

17:15

Why Barcelona Should Be the Go-to Center for Gaming Companies in Europe

4YFN17:15 – 18:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Agora Stage

17:20

The New Era of Managing Creative’s Careers… In the Palm of Your Hand

4YFN17:20 – 17:50Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

Where Do Corporations Fit in the Era of the Startup

4YFN17:20 – 18:00Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

17:30

“Friction Free” Networking Reception

Networking17:30 – 19:30South Village – Networking Hub

17:55

International VC Fundraising: With or Without Local VCs

4YFN17:55 – 18:40Fira Montjuic Hall 8 – Banco Sabadell Stage

18:00

3,2,1 Datathon: Data Analysts & Results on stage!

4YFN18:00 – 18:15

Machine Learning for Builders: Tools, Trends, and Truths

4YFN18:00 – 18:25Fira Montjuïc Hall 8 – Garden Stage

