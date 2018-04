This is the Cave of the Giant where archeologists believe the first settlers of Honduras lived around 9480 BC. It's a huge rock cavity that doesn't receive direct wind or rain, making it the perfect shelter. The site is off the beaten track but free & unguarded so if you're visiting Central America, get here before Unesco does ✌ * #centralamerica #honduras #marcala #cuevadelgigante #travel #wanderlust #backpacking #freedom #adventure #explore #travelgram #photography #photooftheday #travelblog #travelblogger #diytravel #budgettravel #traveltips #ontheroad #nomad #cave #history #archaeology #culture #geology #bbctravel #lonelyplanet #unesco #hiking #trekking

