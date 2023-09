Última hora del terremoto en Marruecos: más de 630 muertos y 329 heridos cerca de Marrakech

The summary of death toll in Morroco after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake is as follows,

– Al Haouz: 94 killed

– Chichaoua: 6 killed

– Azilal: 5 killed

– 4 people killed in Marrakech

– Ouarzazate: 4 fatalities

– Agadir: 2 fatalities

more expected.

