Muere de forma repentina Mike Trimby, ex piloto e ideólogo de MotoGP

MotoGP™ is saddened to hear about the passing of Mike Trimby, founder and CEO of IRTA.

We are sending our deepest condolences to Mike's wife Irene, family and loved ones.

Mike will forever be remembered as one of the most important figures in the history of motorcycle racing. pic.twitter.com/wx456ky3Zb

— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 8, 2023