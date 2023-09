Bagnaia, listo para Misano: «Si los médicos me dan el OK, saldré a pista el viernes»

Pecco Bagnaia determined to race in Misano for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini. Enea Bastianini to miss his home race after undergoing surgery. He will not be replaced#ForzaDucati

📰 | READ MORE 👇🏼https://t.co/14IjflLqDx pic.twitter.com/TYmSeqmB8x

— Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) September 6, 2023