Un ‘youtuber’ pierde 50.000 dólares por un error en un directo: “Todo el dinero de mi vida”

#Crypto | Ivan Bianco, a Brazilian YouTuber known for his channel about crypto, lost nearly $60,000 worth of cryptocurrency and NFTs when he accidentally revealed his crypto wallet’s seed phrases during a livestream.

-#IvanBianco #CryptoStreamer #CryptoNews #BuzzPedia pic.twitter.com/xrWbf3hDQN

— BuzzPedia (@BuzzPedia_in) September 3, 2023