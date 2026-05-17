Australia is covering its fields with sheep wool to fight a farming crisis, and the numbers suggest the strange idea is working 

Australia is testing a surprisingly simple answer to a very expensive farming problem. Instead of treating low-value sheep wool as a dead-end byproduct, farmers and researchers are using it as a natural cover for degraded soil, helping crops hold onto water when heat and dry winds would normally steal it away.

That matters far beyond one field. Soil degradation shows up in weaker harvests, higher irrigation needs, and eventually higher food costs, the same way wasted electricity shows up on the electric bill.

Reported Australian field trials found that wool cover reduced surface evaporation by up to 35%, increased soil microorganisms by 30% to 50%, and improved yields by as much as 18%.

A soil problem at scale

Australia’s farming challenge is enormous. ABARES says agriculture, fisheries, and forestry accounted for 57.1% of Australia’s land use, or 1,085 million acres, in December 2023, while the sector’s gross production value reached $100.3 billion in 2024-25.

But the land is under pressure. In New South Wales, soil organic carbon stocks declined by 3.1% between 2006 and 2020, and the state’s environment report notes that high soil carbon is tied to better water-holding capacity, nutrient availability, biological activity, and soil structure.

Why wool works

Wool is not a magic blanket. Still, its fibrous structure can behave a lot like a slow-release sponge, giving water more time to stay near the roots instead of vanishing from the topsoil when the sun bears down on the landscape.

A 2025 study on wool pellets in lettuce soils found that the pellets improved moisture retention across sandy, clay, and peat soils. The same research reported a 13.1% increase in soil moisture compared with the control, with the strongest effect during low-rainfall periods.

The biology comes back

Healthy soil is alive, even if it looks like plain dirt from the road. When soil dries out, compacts, or loses organic matter, the tiny organisms that help cycle nutrients struggle to do their job.

That is why the microbial response matters. The wool pellet study found that gradual mineralization raised nitrate and ammonium levels, suggesting greater microbial activity and improved biological conditions in the soil. In sandy soils, plant fresh weight rose by more than 40%, showing how useful the approach could be in low-fertility ground.

By processing low-grade surplus wool into dense agricultural pellets, researchers are helping drought-stricken Australian farms restore microbial activity and cut evaporation by 35%.

A business twist

There is also a business angle hiding in the wool shed. Australia remains a major wool producer, but the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee estimated shorn wool production at 280.1 million kg. greasy for 2024-25, down 11.8% from the previous season.

Its later forecast put 2025-26 production at 244.7 million kg. greasy, another 12.6% lower than the 2024-25 estimate. That does not mean every fleece becomes a soil product, of course, but it does show why new uses for lower-value wool could matter for rural economies.

Not a silver bullet

The idea still needs careful use. Raw wool can be difficult to spread evenly, and the best results may depend on soil type, processing, dose, rainfall, and whether the wool is used as pellets, mats, or a thinner mulch layer.

Western Australia’s agriculture department says 16 million acres of agricultural land in the state are at risk of wind erosion. It also says maintaining more than 50% ground cover can reduce wind speed at soil level, which is exactly the kind of practical problem wool mulch is trying to address.

What farmers should watch

In practical terms, wool cover is not replacing good soil management. Farmers still need crop rotation, living ground cover, reduced disturbance, careful grazing, and smart water use, especially as dry seasons become harder to predict.

Also Read: Thousands of abandoned coal mines in Australia are once again raising concerns about potential methane leaks

But this approach has one clear advantage. It takes a familiar farm material and turns it into an ag-tech tool that can hold moisture, protect topsoil, feed soil biology, and create a new use for wool that might otherwise have little value.

YouTube: @Mandarintechmido.

The study was published in Journal of Aridland Agriculture.



