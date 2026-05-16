China puts the J-35AE on the market as a direct F-35 rival, and the stealth fighter race just stopped being an American monopoly

By Techy44
Published On: May 16, 2026 at 3:45 PM
Follow Us
The new Chinese J-35AE stealth fighter aircraft emblazoned with the AVIC logo on a tarmac runway.

China has shown its clearest sign yet that it wants to sell a fifth-generation stealth fighter abroad. In footage highlighted by CCTV, a J-35 stealth aircraft marked “0001” rolled out with the AVIC logo, rather than the usual markings of China’s air force or navy.

That small label matters, because Chinese analysts say it points to an export version of the J-35A, the jet now being framed as Beijing’s answer to the American F-35.

The message is aimed far beyond China. Pakistan is being watched as the most likely first customer, with reports of a possible deal for about 40 aircraft. If that happens, it would mark the first time China exports a full stealth fighter, giving non-Western buyers a new route into high-end airpower.

Why the J-35AE matters

The F-35 is still the giant in this market. Lockheed Martin said it delivered 191 F-35s in 2025, while the global fleet has grown to almost 1,300 aircraft. That is not just a jet program, but a huge network of training, software, spare parts, weapons, and allied operators.

The J-35AE does not have that global support system yet, but it offers something many governments want: a stealthy modern fighter with internal weapons carriage and integrated sensors designed to keep the aircraft harder to detect.

For countries that cannot buy the F-35, or do not want the political strings that may come with it, China is making a simple pitch: there is another option.

A few clues on the aircraft

The aircraft shown in the Chinese report had a single-wheel front landing gear and a plain gray finish, which points to a land-based design rather than a carrier-based naval jet. Chinese military commentator Fu Qianshao said the unusual “0001” number and AVIC marking suggested an export model, possibly the J-35AE.

That does not mean the jet’s real performance is fully known. Reuters noted after the J-35A’s public debut that many details about its stealth features, radar, communications, and engines remain unclear. In other words, the airplane is visible, but the fine print is not.

Pakistan could change the race

Pakistan would be a logical first buyer. It already has deep defense ties with China, and The Star, citing the South China Morning Post and SIPRI data, reported that up to 80% of Pakistan’s arms imports between 2021 and 2025 came from China. The same report said Pakistan has been linked to a possible purchase of about 40 J-35 stealth fighters.

For Pakistan, a stealth fighter would not be just another upgrade. It would change planning across South Asia, where India watches every new aircraft, radar, and missile package closely.

Traffic jams, exhaust fumes, and the electric bill may feel more immediate at home, but these procurement choices can shape public spending and regional security for decades.

The climate blind spot

There is another part of the story that rarely gets the spotlight. Advanced fighters are symbols of deterrence, but they also sit inside a military system powered by fuel, factories, bases, testing ranges, and global supply chains. That footprint is not as visible as a takeoff video, but it is still there.

Researchers from the Conflict and Environment Observatory and Scientists for Global Responsibility estimate that the world’s militaries account for about 5.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. They also warn that the number is only an estimate, because official reporting is often incomplete.

The new Chinese J-35AE stealth fighter aircraft emblazoned with the AVIC logo on a tarmac runway.
Featuring a single-wheel landing gear and AVIC export branding, the “0001” J-35AE variant signals China’s readiness to challenge Western dominance in the stealth fighter market.

For now, no credible public estimate gives the J-35AE’s lifetime carbon footprint, so any precise number would be guesswork. But the wider trend is clear enough: defense budgets are rising, climate pressure is rising, and combat aviation remains one of the hardest areas to decarbonize.

A market battle, not a mirror image

The J-35AE may remind people of the F-35 at first glance, but the two programs are not mirror images. The F-35 is tied to a U.S.-led alliance system with strict export controls and a mature operating network. The J-35AE appears aimed at buyers who want stealth capability without depending on Washington.

That pitch is powerful. Still, customers would need training, spare parts, software updates, weapons integration, and long-term support. The sticker price is only the start, just like buying a car and then learning what service, repairs, and fuel really cost.

What comes next

The next proof will not be a video. It will be a signed contract, confirmed deliveries, and years of operation under real conditions. Until then, the J-35AE is both a weapon and a message.

If China can turn this export push into real sales, the F-35 will no longer be the only widely discussed fifth-generation option for many countries outside the Western camp. The bigger question is whether the world is ready to account for the environmental price of the next stealth race.

The official report was published on CCTV.


Techy44

Related Posts

The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) aircraft carrier sailing at sea during its final years of active service.

The U.S. Navy keeps the aging USS Nimitz on the front line until 2027, and the reason exposes a gap no supercarrier can hide 

May 16, 2026 at 7:45 AM
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) anchored in the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal during the Southern Seas 2026 deployment.

The USS Nimitz reaches Panama for the first time in decades, and the carrier’s message is bigger than the Canal it cannot cross 

May 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM
A high-precision infrared mission payload sensor subassembly for the Next-Gen OPIR Polar satellite being inspected in a Northrop Grumman cleanroom.

Northrop Grumman delivers a missile-warning sensor just as the Pentagon moves to kill the satellite it was built for 

May 15, 2026 at 10:35 AM
A conceptual rendering of the F-47 sixth-generation stealth fighter flying alongside uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft.

America is replacing its old fighter logic with stealth, drones, and long-range bombers, and the F-47 is only one piece of the puzzle 

May 14, 2026 at 6:45 PM
A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet performing a maneuver during an aerial demonstration.

Canada may walk away from most of its F-35 deal, and the decision could hit Lockheed while exposing a crack in North America’s air defense 

May 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM
The Pentagon's move to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany marks a significant shift in the trans-Atlantic security alliance.

Trump orders 5,000 U.S. troops out of Germany, and the move could redraw NATO’s map while Russia watches the crack widen 

May 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved