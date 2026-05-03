Colombia is running out of time before El Niño, and the energy projects meant to protect the grid are barely arriving 

Colombia is staring at a tightening electricity margin just as forecasters expect El Niño conditions to return in mid 2026. Egypt, meanwhile, is pushing ahead with a plan to reroute and pump massive volumes of Nile water into the desert to fuel a new city and a major expansion of irrigated agriculture.

At first glance, these are two separate stories on opposite sides of the world. But they point to the same bigger shift: climate volatility is turning water and electricity into strategic assets that can make or break economies, shape food security, and even influence military readiness.

The question is no longer whether the infrastructure exists, but whether it can keep working when the weather stops cooperating.

Colombia’s tight power margin

Industry leaders in Colombia are warning that “there is no margin” left if the system is hit by prolonged drought and high demand. Data cited from grid operator XM show a projected deficit in firm energy versus demand that worsens from about -2.3% in 2026 to -6.8% by 2030.

That is not an abstract spreadsheet problem. A tight reserve margin means a hotter afternoon, a few plant outages, and suddenly the system has to choose between very expensive backup generation or the risk of blackouts. Naturally, the electric bill is usually where households feel it first.

Colombia’s warning also comes with a timing issue that is hard to ignore. The World Meteorological Organization says sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are rising rapidly and that El Niño conditions could return as early as May to July 2026, while also noting the forecasting uncertainty that comes with the “spring predictability barrier.”

When the backup is fossil fuel

Colombia’s near-term playbook leans heavily on traditional reliability tools: protecting reservoir levels, running thermal plants for longer, pushing demand savings, ensuring supplies of gas, coal, and liquid fuels, and speeding new generation projects. Those steps are meant to prevent outages during drought, but they also carry a climate tradeoff in the form of higher emissions.

In practical terms, that means more fuel logistics and higher operating costs, even if it is only for a few critical months. For businesses, it can raise the cost of everything from refrigeration to data networks, and for families it can feel like paying extra just to keep the lights on. That is where the green transition starts to collide with everyday survival.

This is where the military and defense angle quietly enters the room. Military bases and ports are major electricity users, and they also depend on stable power for radar, communications, and public safety systems. When the grid is stressed, resilience becomes more than a buzzword, it becomes a planning requirement.

Egypt’s plan to move the Nile to the desert

Egypt’s bet is different, but with just as high stakes. Plans unveiled in 2025 call for about 10 million cubic meters of Nile water per day to flow toward Jirian, a new desert city planned about 26 miles west of downtown Cairo, tied to the wider New Delta agricultural push.

According to Reuters, the project would reroute about 7% of Egypt’s annual water quota under its Nile treaty, a striking number in a country that gets more than 90% of its water needs from the river. The promise is economic growth, land value, and food production.

The risk is that every additional diversion tightens an already constrained system.

But there is a detail here that matters for Business and Defense watchers. The project is led by the government-backed Mostakbal Misr for Sustainable Development, which is widely seen as linked to Egypt’s military-run development model and its drive for strategic self-sufficiency.

In other words, this is infrastructure with geopolitical weight, not just a real estate play.

Water stress is already the baseline

Here is the catch for Egypt: the FAO notes that Egypt is already in water stress territory, with per capita water availability around 500 cubic meters per year. That is a level often used as a warning line for chronic scarcity, and it leaves very little slack for new cities and new farmland.

The same FAO overview also shows how dominated the system is by agriculture. Total water withdrawals were estimated at about 78 billion cubic meters in 2010, with roughly 67 billion devoted to agriculture. When irrigation already consumes most of the supply, adding new demands becomes a high-wire act.

So every new canal, pumping station, and treatment plant has to do more than move water. It has to minimize losses, prevent salinization, and keep recycling loops running reliably, or the whole plan risks turning into a very expensive mirage. And no one wants a “green desert” project that quietly drains the rest of the country.

As forecasters warn of El Niño’s rapid return, Colombia’s power grid is facing a critical reserve deficit due to delayed energy infrastructure projects.

The tech layer that decides whether this works

The most interesting part of these megaprojects is the technology that sits underneath the headlines. NASA’s Earth Observatory has tracked the New Delta greening effort with Landsat imagery and describes it as one of the largest recent attempts to convert desert into cropland.

The project’s target, according to the Egyptian president, is to reclaim 2.2 million feddans, roughly 3,600 square miles.

Water recycling is also central. NASA notes the role of a major treatment plant completed in 2023 that can process 7.5 million cubic meters of wastewater per day, and the Egyptian presidency describes a linked system of long canals and multiple lifting stations, plus a canal capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day to expand cultivation.

Colombia’s story has its own tech warning sign. Grid stability in a drought-prone era needs better forecasting, faster interconnections, and tighter performance standards for new renewables so they actually show up when the system needs them.

Otherwise, countries end up paying for clean capacity on paper, while burning more fossil fuel in real life.

What readers should keep in mind

Think of water and electricity as a paired system, like two gears that have to turn together. Egypt is trying to push water into the desert to grow food and build cities.

Colombia is trying to keep power reliable when drought shrinks the hydropower cushion. Both are reminders that climate adaptation is not just a slogan, it is the plumbing and wiring underneath daily life.

The World Meteorological Organization’s latest message is blunt: El Niño may be back quickly, and planning delays are becoming risky. Whether you are a policymaker, a business owner, or just someone watching the electric bill, the key is to ask a simple question. Do these systems have real resilience, or are they just hoping the weather plays nice?

The official statement was published on World Meteorological Organization.