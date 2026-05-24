A solar farm planted native flowers under its panels and turned “energy land” into habitat, with monarch butterflies and a surge of plant diversity showing how the ground beneath arrays can become an ecosystem instead of dead space

A utility-scale solar farm is not where most people picture butterflies. Yet in Minnesota, researchers monitoring pollinator-friendly solar installations have documented dozens of flowering species blooming among the rows of panels, along with signs that monarchs are using the habitat, too.

That matters because the clean energy buildout is running into a very old problem: land. Communities and regulators will keep asking what else these fenced-in acres can do besides make electricity, and whether the ecological promises are measurable rather than marketing.

Monarchs did not appear by accident

Monarchs need native milkweed for their caterpillars, and they need a steady buffet of nectar plants for the adults. The Monarch Joint Venture notes that up to 99% of native northern tallgrass prairie in the U.S. has disappeared since European settlement, which helps explain why every patch of restored habitat is fought over now.

In a 2021 field study of four Minnesota solar developments seeded with native mixes, researchers observed 72 flowering plant species in bloom across the sites, 45 of them native to the U.S.

They also detected monarch reproduction on all four sites and recorded 38 immature monarchs, eggs and larvae, during transect surveys, with higher densities in the partial shade between panel rows.

The business case for planting prairie beneath power

The Aurora Solar Project operated by Enel is one real-world test of this idea at scale. Enel says the 150 MWdc project began operations in 2017, spans 16 sites, and can generate over 210 million kWh annually while avoiding over 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Enel also frames Aurora as dual-use solar, with low-growing meadows, sheep grazing for vegetation management, and beekeeping partnerships.

A Fresh Energy case study notes that Aurora beat out gas on price when it was approved in 2014, but it also ran into local land-use objections at some proposed sites, a reminder that permitting is as much about trust as it is about economics.

By replacing traditional gravel or turf grass with native prairie vegetation, solar developers are creating high-value pollinator habitats that support monarchs and native bee populations.

The tech is not just the panels

Pollinator habitat under solar is often described like landscaping, but the design choices show up in the data. In an Environmental Research Letters study of two utility-scale solar facilities in southern Minnesota, researchers tracked five years after planting grasses and forbs and found habitat and biodiversity metrics rose over time, with the most noticeable gains in native bee abundance.

The same study found a practical spillover effect. Bee visitation to soybean flowers next to solar-pollinator habitat was comparable to soybeans next to Conservation Reserve Program grassland and higher than visits measured at soybean field interiors and roadsides.

It is not proof of higher yields on its own, but it is the kind of outcome that makes farmers and utilities pay attention because it links habitat to a service they already value.

Soil, shade, and why outcomes can vary

There is also a less visible reason landowners care, which is the soil that is left behind after a project’s typical multi-decade lifespan. In a separate monitoring effort at a Minnesota solar facility, researchers found vegetated solar areas had significantly higher soil moisture and carbon than bare areas.

The same research is a warning label for anyone selling this as a guaranteed performance booster. The authors note that vegetation-driven cooling and energy impacts can be site-specific, and they describe how taller plants can shade parts of arrays at certain sun angles unless the seed mix and panel height are designed together.

From farm country to military bases

This idea travels farther than rural counties. Monarch Joint Venture notes that the Department of Defense manages more than 26 million acres of public land and that monarch habitat surveys begun in 2024 are being carried out at 49 military installations across the monarch’s migratory range.

At Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado, the Space Force says its natural resources program is working to restore about 1,000 acres of shortgrass prairie habitat by planting nectar-rich native plants and milkweed, and it is partnering with Monarch Joint Venture and Monarch Watch for monitoring and tagging work.

The U.S. Army has also highlighted monarch habitat work at Fort Hood, including a tagging effort and commitments to plant milkweed and reduce pesticide use in pollinator sanctuary areas.

How to spot real habitat and not a marketing photo

None of this happens on autopilot. The Minnesota solar monitoring report warns that non-native and invasive plants can show up, so site managers need targeted follow-up.

The Environmental Research Letters authors also caution that habitat plantings cannot make up for solar projects poorly sited in areas with high ecological value.

Minnesota’s Habitat Friendly Solar Program sets the bar with documentation, annual inspections, and guidance that projects avoid remnant prairie and other important habitats.

The state also says at least 70% of a site’s land area needs to be planted with native seed mixes to meet the standard, and qualifying projects can be tracked for habitat-friendly renewable energy certificates through a partnership with CleanCounts.

The study was published on Environmental Research Letters.



