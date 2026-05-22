A country built a rocket from scratch inside a university, reached 500 meters, and now wants to enter Latin America’s space race

A team of students and recent graduates at Peru’s Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú has built a rocket from scratch and already proved it can fly. Their Kuntur-1 reached about 500 meters during a test launch in Chincha, and the group is preparing for the Latin American Space Challenge in Brazil on September 2 to 5, 2026.

It is an exciting tech milestone, but it also arrives as scientists and regulators start paying closer attention to what rockets leave behind in the upper atmosphere. As launches scale up, even small amounts of soot, chlorine, and metal particles can matter more than most people expect.

Kuntur-1 shows what a new space race looks like on campus

The Kuntur-1 effort grew out of a 2023 engineering course and has expanded into the student-led Grupo de Ingeniería Aeroespacial (Aerospace Engineering Group), which now brings together more than 60 members. Team leaders have described building “from zero” while facing limited access to specialized public information and a lack of clear national rules for rocketry.

The March 2026 flight in Peru’s Ica region was about validating fundamentals, including propulsion, aerodynamics, and structure, and the rocket used a parachute system to recover hardware. Reports describe the vehicle as a little over a meter long with an 80-mm diameter, powered by a single stage solid motor.

Peru’s space agency CONIDA supported the launch operation, and the team’s next test is competitive rather than technical. The Latin American Space Challenge is scheduled to run in Iacanga in São Paulo state, and it is a rare place where university teams can launch, recover, and compare real flight performance side by side.

Solid rocket motors are simple, but the emissions are complicated

Solid propulsion is a practical choice for early programs, because it reduces plumbing and moving parts compared to many liquid systems. If you have ever watched a fireworks show and noticed that sharp chemical smell in the air afterward, you have a rough idea of why scientists look past carbon dioxide and focus on specific compounds and particles.

A major policy review from The Aerospace Corporation argues that the key global concerns are chlorine and alumina particles from solid rocket motors and soot from some hydrocarbon engines, because rockets inject these materials directly into the stratosphere.

The same review notes that small particles can linger for years, which means emissions from multiple launch seasons can accumulate in thin layers where the ozone layer also sits.

Ozone recovery has a new variable in the equation

The ozone layer is healing from the era of chlorofluorocarbons, but it is not a finished story, and researchers are trying to quantify how much a faster launch cadence could slow that progress.

A 2025 paper in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science modeled two growth scenarios and found that ozone losses were driven largely by chlorine from solid propellant and black carbon (soot) emitted by many propellants.

In their “ambitious” scenario of 2,040 launches per year, the authors estimated a 0.29% drop in annual mean near-global total column ozone in 2030, with a much larger seasonal hit over Antarctica in spring.

Even their “conservative” scenario of 884 launches per year produced a 0.17% annual near global decrease, and they warned current licensing trends suggest that level could be exceeded before 2030.

A separate 2026 study in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics focused on chlorine and found that a tenfold increase in rocket chlorine emissions relative to 2019 produced less than 0.1 Dobson Unit (a common ozone metric) of near-global ozone loss, while a far larger increase produced bigger and more regional effects.

These are modeled scenarios rather than day-to-day forecasts, but they point in the same direction, and that is why monitoring is starting to look like a core part of space sustainability.

Space sustainability is now part of the business conversation

The launch market is being pulled by satellite megaconstellations, and the environmental footprint is no longer just about what happens near a launchpad.

A 2024 open-access inventory in Scientific Data built a global dataset of launch and re-entry emissions from 2020 to 2022 to support atmospheric models and inform policy, and it highlighted how much pollution is deposited well above the weather we live under.

The authors also found that launches and objects linked to megaconstellation missions accounted for 37% to 41% of black carbon, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide emissions by 2022.

For companies selling launches, building engines, or financing fleets, that pushes emissions reporting and propellant choices into the same risk spreadsheet as cost and schedule.

Defense depends on space, and the atmosphere is shared

Civil and military missions increasingly share launch providers and orbital highways, from communications and navigation to disaster response and surveillance. The chemistry overhead does not care why a payload is going up, which is why rules and measurement, not mission labels, are what will shape the environmental outcome.

For Peru’s students, the next countdown leads to Brazil, but the bigger clock is in the stratosphere.

The study was published on Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.



