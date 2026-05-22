A tunnel between Europe and Africa is moving closer, and the 65-kilometer plan could turn ferries into the old way to cross

For more than a century, engineers and politicians have floated the idea of a fixed rail link between Europe and Africa.

Now it is back in the spotlight again, with new technical work and fresh public funding aimed at answering the same basic question: can you drill a safe rail tunnel deep under the Strait of Gibraltar without paying an unacceptable price in money and environmental damage?

The headline promise is easy to picture. A cross-strait trip that feels more like a commute than a ferry crossing, plus a new freight artery that could reshape trade flows. The harder reality is that the Strait is not empty space on a map, it is a living, heavily used corridor where geology, ecosystems, and security planning will decide whether this project stays a dream or becomes concrete.

What the Gibraltar tunnel plan looks like now

One widely cited concept is a twin-tube railway tunnel with a separate service tunnel, stretching about 38.7 kilometers (24 miles) in total with 27.7 kilometers (17 miles) under water. The same feasibility material also points to a maximum depth around 475 meters below sea level, a maximum gradient of 3%, and cross-passages spaced about every 340 meters.

That “base” concept is not the only figure in circulation. A more recent feasibility effort by German tunnel boring machine supplier Herrenknecht is described in rail industry reporting as confirming technical viability for a much longer alignment, roughly 65 kilometers (40 miles), while also warning that a realistic completion window would likely land between 2035 and 2040.

Spain is also still paying for the unglamorous part of megaprojects, the data gathering that comes before any major excavation. In March 2026, International Railway Journal reported that Spain’s Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility authorized €1.73 million ($2 million) for SECEGSA to fund technical studies tied to the proposed rail tunnel.

Why rail looks attractive in a warming world

The climate argument starts with a blunt statistic. Transport is responsible for about a quarter of the EU’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and it also drives air pollution, noise, and habitat fragmentation. That is why any new long-distance transport link is now judged partly by its emissions story, not just its travel time.

Zoom in on transport itself and roads dominate the problem. The European Environment Agency reports that in 2023 road transport emitted 73% of the EU’s transport greenhouse gas emissions when international bunkers are included. If a new rail link shifts even a portion of future demand away from road and short-haul aviation, it can matter.

The International Energy Agency puts the efficiency gap in plain terms, saying that “on average, trains are at least 12 times more energy efficient per passenger than air travel.”

That does not guarantee climate benefits automatically, since electricity sources and real-world ridership decide the footprint, but it explains why rail keeps coming up as the “cleaner option” in policy debates.

The Strait’s ecology is not a blank slate

The Strait of Gibraltar is not just a border, it is also a crowded maritime corridor. Research has described it as an area where intense shipping traffic overlaps with the presence of protected cetaceans, which is a polite way of saying that noise, disturbance, and collision risks are already part of the baseline.

It also sits next to key migration routes for marine mammals. Conservation material on the nearby Alborán Corridor, for example, highlights it as a pathway used by fin whales and sperm whales moving between feeding and breeding areas.

When readers hear “tunnel,” they often picture a quiet underground tube, but the construction phase is where underwater ecosystems usually feel the biggest shock.

This is where the project’s newest “environment meets tech” detail gets interesting. Spain’s official gazette published an agreement in late December 2025 under which SECEGSA tasked the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) with designing and executing seabed research around the Umbral de Camarinal and processing the data to improve a realistic 3D geological model of the area.

Big machines, bigger budgets, and the overrun problem

The engineering obstacles are not subtle. Feasibility work has long highlighted complex geology, including flysch formations, as well as the challenge of tunneling deep below sea level using tunnel boring machines and tightly managed safety and ventilation systems.

These are solvable problems in theory, but they rarely stay “simple” once crews meet real rock.

The money question is just as slippery. Depending on which public estimates or reports you look at, cost figures range from around €9 billion ($10.45 billion) to far higher numbers, and the gap itself is a warning sign because it suggests that design assumptions are still moving.

Even the Channel Tunnel is often invoked as a reminder that real-world financing can get rough when timelines stretch.

History also says “expect overruns” more often than not. In a large dataset of transport infrastructure projects, Bent Flyvbjerg and colleagues found average cost escalation of 44.7% for rail, 33.8% for bridges and tunnels, and 20.4% for roads, with cost escalation occurring in 86% of projects.

It is not destiny, but it is the statistical headwind every Gibraltar tunnel spreadsheet has to fight.

A fixed link becomes a security and resilience project

A new cross-border tunnel is not just a transport asset, it is critical infrastructure. EU law is already moving in that direction, with Directive (EU) 2022/2557 setting a framework on the resilience of critical entities, and explicitly listing transport subsectors such as air, rail, maritime, and road among covered areas.

The same directive defines an “essential service” as one crucial to vital social functions, economic activities, public health and safety, or the environment, and it leans on a risk-based approach. It also flags that cybersecurity is addressed in parallel EU legislation, which matters because modern rail tunnels depend on digital control systems as much as concrete and steel.

In other words, the tunnel’s “tech stack” is part of the story. Safety concepts in earlier feasibility work already include ideas like longitudinal ventilation, emergency ventilation, and central emergency stopping concepts, plus cross-passages that are close enough for evacuation planning.

Nobody wants their 30-minute rail crossing to turn into a headline because one system failed at the wrong moment.

What to watch before anyone starts drilling

The next phase is less about ribbon cuttings and more about permits, studies, and governance. Cross-border projects that may have significant environmental effects typically face transboundary environmental impact assessment expectations, and the Espoo Convention is one of the key frameworks used internationally to prevent environmental damage before it occurs.

Investors and taxpayers should also watch the sequencing of “explore first, build later.”

The December 2025 BOE agreement sets out a nine-month work period after the marine campaign and budgets roughly €550,000 ($640,000) for the Camarinal seabed research and associated analysis, which is small money by megaproject standards, but big in terms of reducing uncertainty.

At the end of the day, the tunnel’s climate promise only holds if the project survives the Strait’s ecological and geological reality checks, and if the business case is resilient enough to endure the long haul.

The official agreement was published on Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).



