Turkey’s ALPAGU-B kamikaze drone now reaches four times farther, and its AI targeting could make operators much harder to find

In early May, Turkish defense company STM used the SAHA 2026 exhibition in Istanbul to debut ALPAGU-B, a new fixed-wing loitering munition. The biggest change is distance, STM says the system can operate out to 25 miles line of sight, compared with the 6-mile range it cites for ALPAGU.

That sounds like a purely military story, but it is also an environmental one. As AI-assisted weapons get easier to deploy, the climate and pollution impacts of conflict can move from the margins to the main plot, whether we notice it or not, like smoke that settles into everything.

What STM actually announced

STM describes ALPAGU-B as a roughly 44-lb. system carrying a 9-lb. warhead, with about 40 minutes of endurance and an EO/IR camera for day and night missions. The company says onboard, AI-powered image processing can detect and track moving or stationary targets, then guide a precision dive in the terminal phase.

STM’s general manager framed the drone as a “bridge” between its shorter-range ALPAGU and longer-range loitering munitions, with field testing already underway. In practical terms, that longer reach can let an operator launch farther back and relocate sooner after launch.

SAHA is also where export pitches turn into contracts. Organizers say the 2024 edition drew 1,478 companies from 120 countries and generated $6.2 billion in commercial transactions, a reminder that these systems are products in a very crowded global market.

AI guidance still leaves humans with the hardest call

STM says ALPAGU-B includes mission abort and self-destruct modes so the user keeps operational control, along with electronic safety and fuzing aligned with MIL-STD 331. That matters because conversations about autonomy often sound binary–either a weapon “thinks for itself” or it does not.

In reality, systems like this try to automate the fast parts, detection, tracking, and stabilization, while keeping a person in the loop for the strike decision. But can a human judgment stay meaningful when the machine is already doing the chase?

There is also the jamming and counter-jamming cat-and-mouse game. STM says the drone is built for low radar visibility and a minimal acoustic signature, which hints at where the tech race is heading: more sensors, more computing, and fewer obvious clues overhead.

The environmental bill that rarely makes the brochure

Big defense budgets have big climate shadows. SIPRI estimates world military expenditure reached $2.7 trillion in 2024, and much of what that buys still runs on fuel, heavy logistics, and energy-hungry supply chains.

A 2019 analysis linked to Brown University’s Costs of War project estimated U.S. Department of Defense greenhouse gas emissions at 65 million tons of CO2 equivalent in 2017, with total emissions of about 1,330 million tons from 2001 to 2017. Those are not just abstract numbers, they reflect real combustion, real heat, and real infrastructure.

Pollution can also outlast the headlines. The United Nations Environment Programme has warned that pollution from uncontrolled fires can enter soil and water, leach into groundwater, and be absorbed by crops, turning short bursts of violence into long public health risks.

Critical minerals and a different kind of footprint

A 44-lb. drone is not a jet, but “smaller” does not mean “impact-free.” Cameras, processors, radios, and batteries pull in a web of mined materials and refined components, and the upstream footprint often lands far from the battlefield.

Unveiled at SAHA 2026, STM’s new AI-guided ALPAGU-B loitering munition boasts a 25-mile range, offering strike operators unprecedented standoff distance and precision targeting capabilities.

SAHA 2026’s official program included a panel on “critical raw materials and strategic supply chain management,” and that theme is doing a lot of work. The same minerals that sit inside consumer electronics and EV batteries also sit inside modern defense systems, so demand can squeeze ecosystems and communities twice over.

At the end of the day, claims about “cleaner” defense tech rise or fall on procurement details, repairability, and end-of-life handling. Anyone who has dealt with dead phone batteries knows how fast the scrap pile can grow.

When military sensors spill into environmental tech

Electro-optical and infrared cameras are not just for targeting. Drones with infrared payloads are widely used to monitor fire behavior because they can reveal hotspots and see through smoke in ways standard cameras cannot.

That overlap does not erase ethical questions around weaponized autonomy, but it does point to a practical opportunity.

Investment in lighter airframes, smarter imaging, and better batteries can also strengthen wildfire monitoring and environmental response, if governments choose to fund those uses alongside defense procurement.

The press release was published on STM.



