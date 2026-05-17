Goodbye to oil? A five-kilometer well has brought geothermal power closer to the surface, and the old energy dream is suddenly real

The United Kingdom has switched on a project that sounds almost too neat for the clean-energy race. At United Downs in Cornwall, Geothermal Engineering Limited says it is producing round-the-clock geothermal electricity from hot brine pulled from more than 3 miles underground, while also extracting lithium carbonate for batteries from that same fluid.

Why does that matter now? Because energy security is no longer an abstract policy phrase when oil markets are jumping and families are watching the electric bill. Reuters reported that on April 29, 2026, Brent crude settled at $118.03 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate at $106.88 as supply worries mounted around the Iran conflict.

A well built for steady power

United Downs is important because geothermal power does not wait for sunshine or wind. GEL says the plant began delivering the UK’s first 24/7 geothermal electricity on February 26, with Octopus Energy signing a long-term deal to buy at least 3 megawatts of power, enough for about 10,000 homes.

That is not enough to transform the national grid by itself. Still, it is the kind of always-on renewable source that can help when demand spikes, whether due to summer heat waves or thousands of people charging cars after work.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, put the household angle clearly, saying, “Bills are still too high, and the answer is more homegrown, renewable energy.” In practical terms, United Downs is trying to turn the hot rock beneath Cornwall into a local energy asset rather than another imported fuel problem.

How hot rock becomes electricity

The basic idea is simple: drill into granite, bring up hot mineral-rich water, take the heat, and send the cooled fluid back underground through a closed loop.

GEL says the geothermal fluid comes from the deepest well drilled on UK soil, reaching more than 3 miles below the surface. The company says the water can exceed 190°C, or about 374°F, which is hot enough to generate electricity through a binary power plant design.

Why not just boil water like an old steam plant? In a binary system, the geothermal fluid heats a second working fluid that vaporizes more easily and spins a turbine, while the underground brine stays contained. GEL says this design means no steam plume, no odor, and reinjection of the geothermal fluid after its heat is used.

Lithium without a new open pit

There is a twist, however. After the power step, the same brine is processed for lithium carbonate, a key raw material for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and grid storage.

Hatch, which worked with GEL on the lithium facility, says the water brought to the surface contains more than 340 ppm of lithium. The facility is expected to produce over 100 tons of lithium carbonate per year, with a longer-term goal of scaling above 20,000 tons a year.

That matters because the clean-energy economy has a mineral problem. The International Energy Agency says lithium demand will grow fivefold by 2040 under today’s stated policies, while expected mined supply from announced projects falls short of projected lithium demand in 2035.

The environmental questions

Geothermal is low-carbon for the most part, but it is not magic. Deep projects that move water through fractured rock must watch induced seismicity, which is the small ground movement that can happen when fluids circulate underground.

GEL says most induced events linked to development are expected to be very small, and that it has installed seismometers and ground-motion detectors to monitor activity continuously. The company also says operations enter a caution state at conservative vibration levels and can stop if further significant events are detected.

Lithium extraction also deserves scrutiny. GEL describes its approach as lower-impact than traditional mining because the brine is processed above ground and reinjected, but equipment, chemicals, and waste handling still need transparent reporting.

Deep beneath Cornwall, Geothermal Engineering Limited’s United Downs facility utilizes a landmark 3-mile well to pioneer combined zero-carbon baseload electricity and lithium extraction.

That is where the green promise either holds up or starts to fray.

What success would look like

The bigger question is whether United Downs can become more than a clever one-off. GEL says it has two other deep geothermal sites under development in Cornwall and aims to add a further 10 megawatts of baseload geothermal power in the UK by 2030.

The British Geological Survey has also launched a UK Geothermal Platform to help decision makers assess geothermal potential across shallow and deep technologies. It notes that deep geothermal uses heat from kilometers below the surface, where temperatures rise with depth.

For now, United Downs is a real-world test of a bigger idea. Can one underground loop produce clean electricity, support battery supply chains, and avoid swapping one environmental problem for another?

The official statement was published on GEL Energy.



