Europe’s industry is quietly banking on three Granada mines: the strategic minerals hiding in southern Spain

Europe’s drive to secure critical raw materials is putting three mines in Granada, southern Spain, back on the industrial map. The Escúzar and Montevive operations, reported as Europe’s only active celestite suppliers, produce the principal ore of strontium, while the historic Órgiva mine supplies fluorspar.

What makes this revival unusual is not just the material underground, but the effort to extract more from land miners have already disturbed.

Montevive plans to recover high-grade celestite from old waste piles instead of relying on fresh blasting. Kandelium says its Escúzar operation has reached full use of the mineral resource, while Órgiva is looking for outside capital to modernize and expand.

Together, the three mines are becoming a test of whether Europe can strengthen its industrial supply chains without treating environmental costs as an afterthought.

Why Granada matters now

Why does this matter beyond southern Spain? The EU formally lists both strontium and fluorspar among its 34 critical raw materials because of their economic importance and supply risk, although neither appears on the smaller 17-material strategic list. The regulation says critical raw materials underpin renewable energy, digital industry, aerospace and defense supply chains.

Strontium compounds are used across electronics, ceramics, specialty glass and other manufacturing, while fluorspar is an important input for chemical and metallurgical industries. Most shoppers never see these minerals, but they sit several steps behind products found in kitchens, cars, power systems and factories.

That quiet role is exactly why a supply disruption can spread quickly.

Strategic mineral extraction at active mining sites across Granada as Europe works to strengthen industrial supply chains.

Montevive turns waste into ore

Montevive’s earlier boom was closely tied to cathode-ray television tubes. When flat-panel technologies took over, demand fell sharply, but newer industrial and medical applications brought the mineral deposit back into focus. The Terravision project describes Montevive as the largest celestine deposit in Europe.

The new plan starts with the mine’s own waste heaps. “The pilot plant has delivered very good results, and we are obtaining celestite with a grade of 92%,” laboratory chief Noemí Ariza said. The company plans to build an industrial plant, begin production without blasting and invest more than roughly $2.28 million using recent exchange rates.

Recovering ore from old spoil can reduce the need to open fresh ground and may shrink the volume of legacy mining waste, but it is not impact-free. Water use, electricity demand, dust, truck traffic and the handling of new residues will still determine whether the project delivers a genuine environmental improvement.

Kandelium bets on circular mining

The Escúzar open-pit operation, described in the supplied reporting as the world’s second-largest celestite mine, began production around 1990 and has been controlled by German strontium producer Kandelium since 2021.

More than 110,000 tons of high-grade strontium sulfate are shipped each year through the Port of Motril to Germany, where the material is converted into strontium carbonate for industrial customers. The mine reportedly has enough reserves for about 30 years.

Kandelium describes Escúzar as the world’s largest raw-material refining plant for celestite and says extraction is carried out mechanically. Carlos González, director of the mining operation, said the site had achieved “100% use of the mineral resource,” with less mining waste and greater reuse or recovery of the remaining material.

That is a company claim, but it points to the metric that matters most here: how much useful product is obtained from every ton moved.

For consumers, this supply chain is almost invisible. A mineral leaves a hillside in Andalusia, travels by sea to Germany and eventually becomes an ingredient used by manufacturers. Yet every extra processing and transportation step also carries an energy and emissions cost that should be measured.

Órgiva needs patient capital

Órgiva tells a different story. The mine closed in 1989 after employing as many as 300 workers, then reopened in 2010 under the locally owned Minera de Órgiva. Today, roughly 92 miles of underground galleries produce about 19,800 tons of fluorspar each year for industrial customers around the Mediterranean.

Spain’s Geological and Mining Institute says the operations in Andalusia and Asturias help increase the EU’s internal supply of fluorspar. Órgiva could produce more, but production director Celso Amor says the company needs outside funding for exploration and technology. “There is interest and there are studies, but reaching an agreement takes time,” he said.

Three critical mineral mines in Granada, including Escúzar and Montevive, are boosting Europe’s supply chain security through advanced resource recovery and industrial processing.

For a local operator, expansion requires expensive drilling, processing equipment and environmental controls before additional revenue arrives. The European Commission itself says developing critical-mineral projects will require better access to financing. Going forward, Europe’s supply-security plan may depend as much on patient capital as it does on geology.

The green test

Montevive’s waste-recovery plan closely matches the EU’s call to recover critical materials from extractive waste facilities. Kandelium’s resource-efficiency claims fit the same circular approach. The idea is simple enough: mine less new rock for every unit of usable material.

The label “sustainable mining” should be earned with transparent results, though, not just branding. Companies and regulators should publish comparable figures covering energy, water, emissions, land restoration, worker safety and effects on nearby communities, then show whether those numbers improve as production rises.

At the end of the day, Granada’s new mining boom will be judged by what it supplies and by what it leaves behind.

The official policy statement was published on European Commission.



