An Oregon volcano hides rock at over 600° just 9,800 feet down, and a Texas crew cracked it open

By Adrian Villellas
Published On: August 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Follow Us
A geothermal drilling rig operating at the Newberry Volcano project site in Oregon.

A Texas geothermal developer has connected two deep wells through rock measuring 629°F beneath Newberry Volcano in the middle of Oregon, making what the company calls the hottest enhanced geothermal system ever built. The accomplishment is more than just a hot thermometer reading, but it is not a power plant yet.

Mazama Energy now plans a commercial trial of over 15 megawatts built around an observation well and a horizontal injector-producer pair, followed by a proposed 200 MW development.

The decisive test is whether the company can convert its record-setting reservoir into steady electricity at a cost and environmental impact that utilities, data centers, and nearby communities will accept.

Two wells made the record

The pilot reopened an older well as the injector and added a 10,200-ft. deviated production well. Engineers dug the new well within 6 ft. of its planned path, then circulated fluid between the two through engineered fractures in the hot rock.

That may sound simple in theory, but the underground plumbing is the challenge. Mazama used its Thermal Lattice stimulation process along with sliding sleeves, chemical and nanoparticle tracers, crosslinked fracturing fluids, and fiber-optic sensors to map fracture expansion and temperature in real time.

The drilling numbers are impressive. The company reported a peak penetration rate above 100 ft. per hour, an average of 76 ft. per hour, and a 2,760-ft. bit run without a downhole motor or measurement-tool failure.

629°F is a doorway

The record sits below the temperature that Mazama is looking for. The Department of Energy’s superhot EGS demonstration category targets rock of over 707°F, while Mazama says temperatures surpassing 750°F are available at Newberry at depths shallower than 16,400 ft.

Why chase the extra heat? Hotter fluid carries more usable energy to the surface, potentially increasing output from each well and reducing how many holes must be drilled. Mazama says its design could someday deliver up to 10 times the power density while using 75% less water and 80% fewer wells, but those are still company targets that need commercial proof.

The company is also shooting for electricity below $0.05 per kilowatt-hour. That would have the technology in a far more competitive range, but the Newberry pilot has not demonstrated that cost at commercial scale.

Data centers sharpen the case

What households or server halls care about is not the number on a downhole thermometer; it is whether the project can deliver reliable power at all hours, including at night and during calm weather. The Department of Energy describes geothermal as firm and flexible generation that can run essentially around the clock.

That quality is becoming more valuable as computing loads skyrocket. The International Energy Agency expects global data center electricity use to increase from 485 terawatt-hours in 2025 to roughly 950 terawatt-hours in 2030, while geothermal produced only about 0.4% of U.S. utility-scale generation in 2025. There is plenty of room to grow.

Mazama CEO Sriram Vasantharajan has connected the project directly to what “the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure will require.” The first unit is an early building block, intended to test whether one hot horizontal pair can underpin a 200 MW development and someday a much larger field.

A geothermal drilling rig operating at the Newberry Volcano project site in Oregon.
Mazama Energy successfully connects deep wells into 629°F rock beneath Oregon’s Newberry Volcano to advance enhanced geothermal energy.

An active volcano changes the risks

Newberry is not inactive. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says the broad volcano covers an area about the size of Rhode Island, with its central ‘caldera’ roughly 25 miles south of Bend, and it last erupted about 1,300 years ago. Hot springs, new lava flows, and background seismicity are why the agency still classifies it as active and lists it as a “very high threat” volcano.

That label does not mean an eruption is forthcoming. As of August 7, 2026, Newberry remained at NORMAL alert status with a GREEN aviation color code, while the USGS has indicated that the geothermal work is not expected to alter the volcano’s state or hazard outlook.

Induced earthquakes still form part of the environmental calculations.

Earlier geothermal campaigns in 2012 and 2014 produced hundreds of small quakes of magnitude 2.5 or lower, and Mazama’s work in late 2024 caused some minor seismicity, so the USGS and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network monitor the site and distinguish engineering-related events from volcanic earthquakes.

Now the permits 

Mazama has named the observation well ‘Project Athena’ and the horizontal injector-producer pair ‘Project Ceres’. Its public plan calls for a pilot of over 15 MW that would support a first 200 MW project, with the wider Newberry resource described by the company as having more than 5 GW of potential.

The regulatory process is moving, but it is not completed. In late July 2026, the Bureau of Land Management completed a categorical exclusion and decision record covering a new well pad, up to three geothermal wells, a freshwater well, road work, and a water line, while noting that specific geothermal drilling permits still had to be issued.

That is the real next chapter. A temperature record draws headlines, but sustained circulation, manageable seismicity, quality equipment, permits, and actual power sales will determine whether Newberry becomes a clean-energy hub or remains another promising experiment.

What the breakthrough proves

Mazama has shown that oil-and-gas-style drilling and stimulation can connect wells in volcanic rock at temperatures that put extraordinary stress on typical downhole equipment. It has not yet demonstrated years of commercial electricity output with reasonable costs, water use, and reservoir performance.

In any case, the experiment moves superhot geothermal one step closer to the grid. For Oregon, the prize is locally produced, steady power that can complement wind, solar, and batteries without waiting for perfect weather.

The next test is no longer whether the rock is hot enough; it is whether the project can turn that heat into dependable electricity. 

The latest official project update was published on Mazama Energy’s EMPOWER page.


Adrian Villellas

Adrián Villellas is a computer engineer and entrepreneur in digital marketing and ad tech. He has led projects in analytics, sustainable advertising, and new audience solutions. He also collaborates on scientific initiatives related to astronomy and space observation. He publishes in science, technology, and environmental media, where he brings complex topics and innovative advances to a wide audience.

Related Posts

A portable digital X-ray generator capturing anatomical images during spaceflight.

Four astronauts with no medical training took clinical-quality X-rays in orbit, and the machine was never built for a spacecraft

August 16, 2026 at 7:45 AM
An artistic illustration of the Voyager 1 spacecraft traveling through deep interstellar space away from our solar system.

The computer steering Voyager 1 runs 8,000 instructions a second, and the phone in your pocket does millions

August 15, 2026 at 12:30 PM
An astronaut floating inside the International Space Station looking out toward Earth's horizon.

Astronauts back from long stays in orbit say the smell of rain is almost unbearable, and an ordinary bed can feel like torture

August 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM
A rendering of a Reflect Orbital satellite in orbit with a reflective mirror steering sunlight toward Earth.

Reflect Orbital wants to turn night into day with mirrors in orbit, and the first customers it is

August 14, 2026 at 6:45 PM
The historic felt-tip marker and broken circuit breaker switch used by Buzz Aldrin during the Apollo 11 moon mission.

The felt-tip pen that saved Apollo 11 sold for around 780,000 euros, and Buzz Aldrin did not use it to write

August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM
The ITBA rocketry team posing with their award-winning Aconcagua rocket at an international engineering competition.

Argentine students designed a rocket that won one of the biggest aerospace competitions on earth, and their budget was almost nothing

August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved