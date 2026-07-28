A $4.6-billion power station won the green light to feed a data center near Edmonton

Pembina Pipeline, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and Kineticor have approved final investment in the Greenlight Electricity Centre, a 932-megawatt gas-fired plant in Sturgeon County, Alberta. The roughly $3.24 billion project is expected to supply Meta’s first Canadian data center and enter service in the second half of 2030.

This is more than a power deal. It is a test of Alberta’s bet that abundant natural gas, industrial land, cold winters, and a business-friendly regulatory system can attract the AI boom without leaving residents with higher bills, water strain, or a much larger emissions burden.

A new engine for AI

Greenlight is designed as a behind-the-meter project, with its output dedicated to Meta’s nearby one-gigawatt campus rather than primarily sold through the public grid. Meta says the data center will cost more than $9.17 billion, support over 3,000 construction workers at peak, and create more than 300 operating jobs.

Pembina and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners will each own 47.5% of the power project, while Kineticor will hold 5%. The partners have a long-term electricity agreement with Meta, and about 85% of Greenlight’s cost is covered by fixed-price contracts.

For Pembina, the attraction goes beyond electricity sales. Chief executive Scott Burrows called dedicated gas-to-power infrastructure a “promising new growth platform,” pointing to a business model that could be repeated with more data centers.

Why Alberta wants it

Alberta has spent years trying to turn low-priced natural gas into a competitive advantage for advanced computing. Data centers need reliable power around the clock, and the province’s “bring your own power” approach asks large operators to secure generation and pay for supporting infrastructure.

In practical terms, Greenlight creates a major new customer for the gas industry. The plant is expected to require about 150 million ft.³ of natural gas each day, with long-term transportation arranged through Pembina, TC Energy, and other commercial deals.

Pembina Pipeline and partners have approved final investment for the Greenlight Electricity Centre, a 932-megawatt plant powering Meta’s new campus.

The province also sees a broader investment pipeline, while Meta’s project alone ranks among the largest private-sector investments announced in Canadian history. For the most part, Alberta is selling a simple package to technology companies, combining fuel, land, cooling advantages, and faster project coordination.

The emissions math

Combined-cycle plants use waste heat to make additional electricity, so they are more efficient than older simple-cycle gas units. ‘Efficient’ is not the same as emissions-free, however, especially when a single facility is built to run an enormous computing campus.

At the stated gas requirement, a basic calculation using the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s natural gas factor points to roughly 3.3 million short tons of carbon dioxide per year if the plant burns fuel at that rate throughout the year. Actual emissions will depend on utilization, and that estimate does not include upstream methane.

Pembina’s investment announcement mentions possible future links to the Alberta Carbon Grid and the transportation and storage of emissions. It does not present carbon capture as a confirmed system that will be operating when Greenlight starts up.

Renewable matching

Meta says the data center’s electricity use will be matched with 100% clean and renewable energy. That is a renewable procurement and accounting commitment, but it does not mean every unit of electricity physically reaching the campus will come from wind, solar, or another zero-carbon source.

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The Greenhouse Gas Protocol separates location-based emissions from market-based accounting that uses contracts and energy attributes. For readers trying to judge the project’s footprint, that distinction matters because Greenlight will still burn natural gas even if Meta buys enough renewable energy to match its annual electricity use.

So where does that leave the climate claim? To a large extent, the answer will depend on the quality, location, and timing of Meta’s renewable purchases, along with the plant’s actual fuel use and any later carbon-capture investment.

Water and local concerns

Water is another flashpoint around large AI facilities, but Meta has outlined a more specific plan here. The company says the Sturgeon County campus will use closed-loop liquid cooling with dry cooling, resulting in no operational water use for the cooling system.

Water would still be needed for domestic uses, fire protection, and equipment maintenance. Meta also says it will spend about $42 million on local roads and water infrastructure and disclose facility water withdrawals and energy use annually.

That eases one of the biggest concerns associated with many data centers, but not every local worry. Residents near the future plant have raised concerns about pollution, industrial expansion, and the pace at which rural communities are being asked to absorb new infrastructure.

Pembina Pipeline, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and Kineticor have approved a multi-billion-dollar gas-fired power plant to support Meta’s Sturgeon County data center.

Who pays

Meta says it will fully fund the new generation and grid infrastructure needed for its campus. Alberta’s government estimates that the transmission portion of household utility bills could fall by as much as 6%, though that remains a provincial projection rather than a guaranteed saving.

There is another side to the equation. More demand for natural gas could strengthen local producers and pipeline businesses, but it could also put upward pressure on the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes if supply does not keep pace.

For a family opening a monthly utility bill, the distinction between power costs and gas costs can feel academic. At the end of the day, regulators will have to track both, not just the data center’s planned draw from the grid.

Expansion could double the stakes

Greenlight has approval to expand from 932 megawatts to 1,864 megawatts. Extra capacity could serve another data center or be marketed to the public grid, making the first phase a launchpad rather than a one-off development.

That possibility sharpens the environmental debate. One plant can be measured against its promised benefits, but a cluster of gigawatt-scale projects would bring cumulative questions about gas production, emissions, transmission, land use, and community acceptance.

Construction is expected to begin soon, while full operation is targeted for the second half of 2030. The key things to watch now are actual emissions controls, renewable-energy contracts, water disclosures, fuel prices, and whether the promised savings reach ordinary customers.

The official announcement was published on Meta Newsroom.



