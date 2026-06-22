Drax is buying solar and wind farms in a £560 million deal, and the bigger story is who controls renewable capacity after the boom

Drax is making a clear choice. The British power company has agreed to buy Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a deal worth about $755 million, and it is pausing its current share buyback while the transaction moves through shareholder and regulatory approvals.

At first glance, that may sound like another energy-sector acquisition, but the move says something bigger about where the power business is heading. Solar panels, wind farms, batteries, AI data centers, and flexible generation are no longer separate stories. They are becoming pieces of the same grid puzzle.

A bigger renewable bet

Drax’s offer would give it direct access to around 900 megawatts of operational and under-construction solar and wind assets, plus a 2.9-gigawatt gross development pipeline. In everyday terms, it is the kind of portfolio that can help a power company move beyond relying on one main type of generation.

The company says the deal fits its plan to invest up to about $2.69 billion between 2025 and 2031, mainly in flexible and renewable energy. That strategy is meant to support energy security, affordability, and decarbonization in the United Kingdom.

What is the practical point? Drax wants a wider mix. Biomass, hydro, pumped storage, batteries, solar, wind, and trading tools all matter more when power demand rises and the weather does not always cooperate.

What Bluefield brings

Bluefield Solar Income Fund is not a startup with a shiny pitch deck. It owns a large set of real assets, including 121 solar photovoltaic plants, 6 wind farms, and 109 small-scale onshore wind turbines in the U.K., with total owned capacity listed at 748.7 megawatts as of December 31, 2025.

The numbers explain why Drax is interested. For the financial year ended June 30, 2025, Bluefield generated about $175 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and roughly $159 million in operating free cash flow, based on the exchange rate cited in Reuters coverage of the deal.

Bluefield’s revenue base also gives Drax more predictability. The official announcement said 57% of revenue in the six months to December 31, 2025 came from support schemes and certificates such as feed-in tariffs, renewable obligation certificates, contracts for difference, and renewable energy guarantees of origin, with the rest coming from power purchase agreements.

Why the buyback stops

The deal is all cash. Bluefield shareholders would receive about $1.25 per share, plus a dividend worth roughly 3 cents per share, taking the total value to about $1.28 per share for qualifying shareholders. Reuters reported the full transaction at about $755 million.

Drax plans to fund the cash consideration through a bridge financing facility of about $1.48 billion. That is why the buyback matters.

The company had already completed the first roughly $101 million tranche of a larger buyback plan worth about $606 million, but it now says the timing of later phases depends on completion of the Bluefield acquisition and balance sheet priorities.

That does not mean Drax has abandoned shareholder returns. It still says it plans to return more than about $1.35 billion to shareholders between 2025 and 2031 through dividends and buybacks. But for now, growth gets the front seat.

Drax’s acquisition of Bluefield Solar Income Fund strengthens its renewable portfolio with 900 megawatts of operational and under construction wind and solar assets.

The grid is changing fast

Drax is tying the Bluefield deal to a much bigger shift in electricity demand. In the official announcement, the company pointed to expectations from the National Energy System Operator that power demand will double, with renewables expected to meet much of that future demand.

That sounds distant until you think about what is already happening. Electric vehicles need charging, factories are electrifying. AI data centers are pulling more attention from utilities because they need reliable power all day and all night.

Drax has also been exploring a data center opportunity at its power station site in Yorkshire, while building out battery energy storage and asset optimization capabilities. The idea is not just to produce cleaner electricity, but to manage when and how that electricity reaches customers.

Synergies and risks

Drax says combining Bluefield with its existing flexible generation assets and trading capabilities could create a broader renewables platform. The company sees potential benefits in renewable certificate trading, better routes to market, 24/7 portfolio dispatch, and cost savings from removing public listing and advisory costs.

Still, this is not a done deal yet. Bluefield shareholders must vote on the scheme, including approval by at least 75% of votes cast at the relevant meetings, and the acquisition is also subject to conditions including the U.K. National Security and Investment process.

The timetable is fairly tight. The scheme document is expected within 28 days of the announcement, court and shareholder meetings are expected in July 2026, and the acquisition is expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2026 if the conditions are met.

A cleaner but more complex business

This deal gives Drax a cleaner growth story, at least to a large extent. Adding solar and wind makes its portfolio broader and may reduce reliance on more controversial or more variable parts of the business.

It also makes the company more complex, though. More assets mean more integration, more financing discipline, and more pressure to prove that the promised synergies are real–that is the part investors will be watching closely.

At the end of the day, the Bluefield acquisition is a bet on the power system Drax thinks is coming. Not just greener electricity, but electricity that can be traded, stored, dispatched, and sold around the clock.

The official statement was published on London Stock Exchange.



