Lockheed Martin is launching a cheaper Patriot missile, and it admits it saw the writing on the wall

Lockheed Martin has introduced a lower-cost interceptor for the Patriot air defense system as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East expose a painful weakness in Western arsenals.

Announced on July 20, 2026, the PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector, known as PAC-3 ACE, is expected to cost less than half as much as the roughly $4 million PAC-3 MSE, with initial production potentially beginning in 2028.

But the new weapon does not solve every part of the air defense equation. PAC-3 ACE is not designed to hunt cheap one-way attack drones. Instead, it is intended for aircraft, cruise missiles, and close-range or short-range ballistic missiles, which means the wider answer will still depend on layered defenses using different weapons for different threats.

A Patriot interceptor for less than $2 million

Lockheed Martin has not published a precise unit price. Still, if the current PAC-3 MSE costs about $4 million and ACE comes in at less than half that amount, the new interceptor would sit below roughly $2 million per missile. It will use the proven PAC-3 fire-control system and connect with both the Patriot weapon system and the Integrated Battle Command System.

That reuse is central to the plan. Rather than starting with a clean sheet, Lockheed wants to carry over established software, integration, and operating experience to shorten testing and deployment. Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, described the proposed combination as “battle-tested and budget-smart.”

What Lockheed is changing

Lowering the price will require real engineering tradeoffs. Lockheed plans to scale back some of the most expensive elements, including the solid rocket motor that provides propulsion and the seeker that detects and tracks an incoming target. ACE is a complementary missile, not a cheaper copy intended to replace the PAC-3 MSE in every mission.

The MSE uses sophisticated hit-to-kill technology, destroying a threat through direct impact rather than relying only on a conventional explosive warhead. That performance comes from specialized components made in relatively small volumes.

Lockheed Martin introduces the lower-cost PAC-3 ACE missile to ease financial strain on air defense arsenals.

Lars Peder Haga, an associate professor at the Royal Norwegian Air Force Academy, put it plainly, saying, “You cannot make microwave ovens with the radar from a Patriot missile. It is cutting-edge, custom-built technology.”

The drone problem does not disappear

Here is the uncomfortable part. Lockheed says PAC-3 ACE is not meant to shoot down drones, even though mass drone attacks are one of the forces draining air defense inventories. A Shahed-type attack drone has been estimated at around $35,000 in some analyses, so even a sub-$2 million interceptor would still cost many times more.

Cost alone does not decide whether a shot makes sense, because a relatively cheap drone can still damage a power plant, ammunition depot, radar, or crowded residential area. The value of what is protected can dwarf the interceptor’s price.

But using premium missiles against every low-end target is not sustainable, which is why guns, electronic warfare, interceptor drones, and cheaper short-range missiles must carry more of the load.

Stockpiles have become a strategic weapon

The scale of the pressure became clearer on July 29, when the U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth up to $58.6 billion for PAC-3 interceptors. The multiyear framework covers fiscal years 2026 through 2032, while Lockheed says it intends to triple PAC-3 MSE production capacity and reach 2,000 missiles annually by the end of 2030.

YouTube: @LockheedMartin.

Even a contract that large does not fill warehouses overnight. Rocket motors, seekers, electronics, qualified workers, test equipment, and certified suppliers all take time to expand. The trouble is, the factory clock moves more slowly than the threat cycle, which is why reusing existing Patriot architecture is part of the production strategy as much as the technical plan.

Europe could help build it

Lockheed says it plans to develop and manufacture PAC-3 ACE with American and European industry partners. Cahill has said the goal could eventually be an entirely European-sourced missile that is “built in Europe.”

That would fit a broader push to expand local maintenance and production capacity as European governments try to reduce long supply lines and dependence on a small number of U.S. factories.

For now, important details remain open. Lockheed has not named the European countries that might participate in ACE production, and contracts, export approvals, testing responsibilities, and industrial workshare would still have to be settled.

Lockheed Martin launched the PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector as a lower-cost interceptor for the Patriot air defense system.

Even so, a distributed supply chain could give NATO members more repair capacity, larger inventories, and greater resilience if one factory or transportation route is disrupted.

Cheaper does not mean cheap

A missile costing less than $2 million is still extraordinarily expensive compared with most drones. Yet ACE is aimed at more demanding threats that can travel faster, maneuver differently, and cause far greater damage if they reach a city, air base, or critical facility. Cost per shot is only one side of the calculation. The cost of what gets through matters too.

The key test will be whether PAC-3 ACE reaches production on schedule, performs reliably, and arrives in enough numbers to change battlefield planning. Its planned 2028 start is not an immediate fix for today’s shortages, but the message is clear.

At the end of the day, modern air defense needs a layered mix and enough rounds, because even the most advanced shield needs a full magazine.

The official announcement was published on Lockheed Martin’s website.



