A Turkish war drone hit a target 120 kilometers away with a supersonic missile, and it costs a fraction of a jet

Türkiye’s Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft has completed its first live-fire test with the JET-230, striking a naval target in the Black Sea from more than 74 miles away. The demonstration shows how quickly military drones are moving beyond surveillance and short-range bombing missions.

The test also points toward a broader change in air warfare. Uncrewed aircraft are beginning to perform missions traditionally assigned to fighter jets while keeping pilots farther from enemy air defenses, although they still depend on costly missiles, powerful sensors, communications networks, and substantial supporting infrastructure.

A strike from more than 74 miles away

Baykar said the KIZILELMA fired its JET-230 missile from a distance exceeding 120 kilometers, or approximately 74.6 miles, and hit the designated target precisely. The company described the event as another important threshold for Türkiye’s first unmanned fighter aircraft.

The distance matters. A weapon that can be released from dozens of miles away allows its carrier aircraft to remain farther from short-range air defenses and other threats surrounding a target.

The drone does not have to fly directly over a ship or defended position to attack it. That improves the aircraft’s chances of returning and reduces the need to place a human pilot in the most dangerous part of the mission.

Why the JET-230 is different

Developed by Turkish missile manufacturer Roketsan, the JET-230 is an air-launched supersonic ballistic missile derived from the company’s UAV-230 weapon family. Roketsan says the missile can be used against fixed land and sea targets, air-defense radar systems, communications facilities, lightly armored vehicles, command centers, and other targets of opportunity.

The missile is designed to travel faster than Mach 2.5. At that speed, a target has little time to detect the incoming weapon, determine its path, activate defenses, and attempt an interception.

Türkiye’s Bayraktar KIZILELMA drone successfully strikes a naval target with a supersonic missile during live-fire testing.

Speed is only part of the equation, though. The weapon’s stand-off range allows the launching aircraft to release it without entering the most heavily defended airspace, at least to a large extent. That combination of speed and distance is what makes the missile particularly significant.

KIZILELMA is becoming more like a fighter jet

KIZILELMA is not a conventional propeller-driven drone. It is a jet-powered unmanned combat aircraft developed for air-to-air and strike missions, with reduced radar detectability and the ability to carry several types of guided weapons.

Baykar says the aircraft combines advanced maneuverability with a low radar cross-section, allowing it to support both aerial defense and attack operations. Its planned mission set places it somewhere between today’s large combat drones and traditional crewed fighters.

That distinction is important. Early military drones were largely associated with reconnaissance, remote-controlled strikes, or one-way attacks. KIZILELMA is being developed to detect targets, carry precision bombs and missiles, engage aircraft, and potentially operate alongside crewed jets.

YouTube: @anadoluagency.

Could aircraft like this eventually replace fighter pilots? Not immediately. Human judgment, secure communications, electronic warfare protection, maintenance, command systems, and reliable autonomous software remain essential.

Still, the direction is difficult to miss.

Keeping pilots away from danger

One of the strongest arguments for unmanned combat aircraft is that losing a machine does not mean losing a pilot. This can make commanders more willing to send drones into contested areas where surface-to-air missiles, enemy fighters, or electronic warfare systems present a serious risk.

The latest test suggests another approach. Rather than sending the drone deep into hostile territory, forces could use it as a mobile missile carrier that launches from outside the most dangerous defensive zone.

That does not make the mission risk-free. Long-range weapons can be jammed, intercepted, misdirected, or destroyed before launch, while the aircraft carrying them may still be detected by long-range radar. Modern warfare rarely offers simple answers.

Long-range drones come with an environmental cost

Removing the pilot does not remove the environmental footprint. Jet-powered drones consume fuel, missile production requires metals and energy, and every live-fire test leaves behind material that must be recovered or remains in the environment.

Military operations at sea also create noise, emissions, and debris that can affect marine areas. The scale of that impact depends on where and how frequently testing occurs, the materials used, and whether missile components are recovered.

There is another side to the calculation. A precise long-range weapon may reduce the number of aircraft, sorties, and munitions required to attack a particular target. But that potential efficiency does not automatically make the system environmentally friendly.

At the end of the day, a weapon remains a weapon.

Türkiye’s Bayraktar KIZILELMA completed its first live-fire test with the JET-230 supersonic missile, striking a Black Sea target from afar.

Lasers are being prepared for the defensive side

As strike drones become faster and more capable, defense contractors are developing systems intended to stop them without firing expensive interceptor missiles at every incoming aircraft.

Lockheed Martin received a U.S. military contract to develop a containerized 500-kilowatt Joint Laser Weapon System. According to the company, the system is intended to strengthen defenses against cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft by providing a scalable interception option.

A directed-energy weapon uses concentrated light rather than a conventional explosive projectile. Once installed and supplied with sufficient electrical power, it could theoretically engage multiple targets at a lower cost per shot than many traditional missiles.

But there is a catch. A 500-kilowatt laser requires major power generation, cooling equipment, tracking sensors, and a stable beam path. Dust, fog, rain, smoke, and atmospheric turbulence can also reduce effectiveness.

The drone and laser race is accelerating

The KIZILELMA test and the American laser program illustrate two sides of the same technological race. One side is building faster, longer-range unmanned strike platforms. The other is searching for affordable ways to intercept missiles and drone swarms before they reach their targets.

Neither technology is operating in isolation. Radar, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, satellites, data links, power systems, and precision manufacturing all sit behind the aircraft or laser that attracts public attention.

For the most part, the future of air combat may not depend on a single revolutionary machine. It will depend on how effectively several systems can work together under difficult conditions.

Türkiye’s latest test offers a clear glimpse of that future. A jet-powered drone released a supersonic missile from more than 74 miles away, hit a naval target, and did so without placing a pilot in the cockpit. That is no longer a concept on a presentation slide.

The official statement was published on Baykar’s website.



