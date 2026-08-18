Students in Argentina restored a World War Two jet, the first British fighter their country ever bought

Inside a technical school west of Buenos Aires, students are trying to wake up a Rolls-Royce Derwent 5 that has been silent for about half a century. The 1940s turbojet model powered the Gloster Meteor, the pioneering fighter that helped move Allied aviation into the jet age.

The project at EEST No. 8 Jorge Newbery is bigger than a museum rescue. By dismantling a real engine, consulting original manuals and rebuilding hard-to-find parts, students are getting a rare kind of practical education at a moment when aviation needs far more qualified maintenance technicians.

A jet engine gets a second life

Students from several grade levels are working alongside aeronautics teachers in the school’s Villa Luzuriaga workshops. Their stated goal is to make the engine run again before the end of the next school year, although public updates have not announced a firm test date. Public descriptions focus on a safe engine run rather than certifying the airplane to fly.

Also Read: The US just placed 17 states under emergency order to stop blackouts as extreme heat overloads the grid

The powerplant arrived through an agreement with the Aero Club of Chivilcoy. Recent local reports call it a donation, while a December 2025 account from Chivilcoy describes an exchange involving a turbine from a Gloster Meteor C-171, so public records do not fully settle the legal form of the transfer.

Why the Derwent mattered

The Gloster Meteor first flew in March 1943 and entered Royal Air Force service in July 1944. It became Britain’s first operational jet fighter and the only Allied jet aircraft to conduct combat operations during World War II, initially flying missions against German V-1 flying bombs.

Later Meteor variants used the more powerful Derwent 5. A Derwent 5-powered Meteor IV set a world speed record of 606 mph in November 1945, a reminder that this compact centrifugal-flow turbojet sat near the cutting edge of aviation only a few generations ago.

Argentina’s own jet-age milestone

Argentina bought 100 Gloster Meteors from the United Kingdom after World War II. The first six arrived by ship in Buenos Aires in 1947, making the Argentine Air Force the first in South America to add jet fighters to its inventory.

One of those aircraft made what the Argentine Air Force identifies as Latin America’s first jet flight on July 11, 1947. The Meteors remained an important part of the country’s military aviation story for more than two decades, which gives the school project a national meaning as well as a technical one.

The hard work is inside

After 50 years without operating, an engine cannot simply be fueled and switched on. FAA guidance warns that long inactivity can damage aircraft components and calls for careful attention to lubricants, seals, O-rings and corrosion protection before old equipment is operated again.

The students have replaced or repaired the starter, oil tank, oil pump, hoses and ignition components. They have also inspected the fuel system and cleaned the combustion chambers, using original technical manuals to keep the work as close as possible to the manufacturer’s specifications.

A classroom built around real hardware

This kind of work is not new at Jorge Newbery. An official Buenos Aires education profile described the school years ago as a model for theory-and-practice learning, with large workshops containing historic aircraft that students could study directly.

The school has previously restored Pratt & Whitney R-985 radial engines from a Beechcraft C-45 and rebuilt an electric helicopter from a badly deteriorated simulator. Recent school updates also show students dismantling the Meteor’s second engine so usable components can support the broader restoration effort.

YouTube: @AeronauticaNewbery.

Why the aviation industry should notice

Boeing’s 2026 Pilot and Technician Outlook estimates that commercial aviation will need 728,000 new maintenance technicians worldwide through 2045, including 42,000 in Latin America. Boeing executive Chris Broom said, “Our industry will keep the expanding global fleet flying safely and efficiently by investing in workforce development worldwide.”

A 1940s engine will not teach every digital skill needed on a modern airliner. But it does teach habits that still matter, including disciplined inspection, accurate documentation, troubleshooting, teamwork and respect for procedures when a mistake can damage expensive machinery or put people at risk.

Repair, reuse and the environmental angle

The project is presented publicly as a training and preservation effort, not as a quantified climate program. Still, there is an environmental lesson in choosing careful repair over disposal and turning an obsolete machine into useful training equipment instead of scrap.

Boeing’s latest services outlook says component reuse, remanufacturing, repair and recycling will play a larger role as the aviation sector manages aging and retired fleets. The students are learning an early version of that circular approach, where value is recovered from equipment that most people would consider finished.

What happens next

The decisive moment will come during ground testing. The team will need to confirm that the lubrication, fuel, ignition and starting systems work together safely, and the public record does not yet show that a first start has been scheduled.

When the Derwent finally turns under its own power, the noise will mean more than a successful repair. It will connect World War II engineering, Argentina’s jet-age history and the next generation of aviation technicians in one workshop.

The latest official project update was published on EEST No. 8 Jorge Newbery’s Instagram account.



