China turned the sun into an industrial weapon, and the U.S. and Europe are now racing to escape the trap they helped create

The solar panel on a roof may feel like a local answer to the electric bill, but the industrial machine behind it is anything but local. China now accounts for around 85% of solar supply chain production capacity, according to the International Energy Agency, and its grip is even tighter in photovoltaic wafers, where its share reaches 95%.

That means the race to clean energy is no longer just about who installs the most panels. It is also about who controls the factories, the silicon, the wafers, the cells, the machinery and the logistics that make solar power possible in the first place. Quietly, Beijing has turned sunlight into industrial power.

China’s solar machine

A solar panel begins long before it reaches a rooftop, a farm or a desert power plant. First comes polysilicon, then ingots, wafers, photovoltaic cells and finally the finished modules that most people recognize.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned for years that China’s share across the main stages of solar panel manufacturing exceeds 80%. That includes polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells and modules, which are the key links in the chain.

Why does that matter? Because a country can assemble solar panels at home and still depend on China for the most important parts inside them.

Built by scale

China’s lead did not happen overnight. Since 2011, the country has invested more than $50 billion in new solar PV supply capacity, roughly ten times more than Europe over the same period, according to the IEA.

That spending built huge factories, trained workers, specialized suppliers and a manufacturing system where almost every step sits close to the next, which means fewer bottlenecks and lower costs.

It also means competitors face a much harder job than opening one new plant. They have to rebuild an entire ecosystem, from industrial chemistry to cheap electricity and from wafer cutting to high-volume exports.

Cheap power, real dependence

China’s solar boom has helped make panels cheaper around the world. The IEA says Chinese industrial policy and innovation helped drive solar PV cost declines of more than 80%, making solar one of the most affordable sources of electricity in many places.

That is good news for families watching the electric bill and for cities trying to survive the dog days of summer. More affordable solar can mean cleaner air, lower emissions and faster projects.

But there is a catch: many countries want solar power to reduce dependence on oil, gas and coal, yet they now depend heavily on China for the equipment that makes the transition work.

The wafer bottleneck

Wafers may sound like a technical detail, but they are one of the clearest signs of China’s advantage. These ultrathin slices of silicon become the base for solar cells, so without them the rest of the production line can slow down fast.

The IEA’s latest analysis says China holds 95% of global PV wafer capacity–not just a strong market position. It is a chokepoint.

This is where the green transition starts to look like a supply security problem. If trade disputes, tariffs, export restrictions or shipping disruptions hit this link, solar projects far from China could still feel the shock.

China’s massive investment in its solar supply chain has created an industrial ecosystem that currently controls nearly the entire global market for critical components like silicon wafers.

The West tries to catch up

Europe and the United States are not ignoring the problem. The European Union’s Net-Zero Industry Act sets a goal for EU net-zero manufacturing capacity to meet at least 40% of annual deployment needs by 2030.

In the United States, the Department of Energy has pointed to new solar module assembly projects and factory announcements linked to domestic clean energy manufacturing incentives. Still, building module plants is only one piece of the puzzle.

At the end of the day, what governments are trying to do is simple to say and difficult to execute. They want cheaper clean energy without putting too much of the supply chain in one country’s hands.

A quiet industrial war

Solar power is often sold as a climate solution, and for the most part, it is. The IEA says solar panels usually need only four to eight months of operation to offset the emissions from manufacturing, compared with an average lifetime of about 25 to 30 years.

The politics around solar are changing, however. Panels, batteries, minerals and grids are becoming the new strategic assets of the 21st century, much like oil and gas shaped the last one.

The difference is that this dependence is harder to see. It is hidden inside wafers, cells, factory equipment and supply contracts rather than pipelines or tankers.

What comes next

The world needs more solar power, not less. The challenge is making sure the clean energy transition is also secure, competitive and resilient.

China understood early that the winner would not only be the country installing panels. It would be the country manufacturing the parts everyone else needs.

For now, Beijing has the lead. Europe and the United States are trying to close the gap, but the road back to industrial independence is long, expensive and full of pressure.

The official report was published on the International Energy Agency website.



