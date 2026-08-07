A BYD lost its motor while driving, and how it came off says more about the assembly line than the drivetrain

A black BYD Tang was filmed moving through a flooded street in Shenyang, China, with a large rear drive assembly scraping along the road behind it. The component was still tethered to the SUV by an orange high-voltage cable, creating the extraordinary impression that the electric vehicle had dropped its motor while driving.

The motor did detach, but BYD says it did not fall out because of an ordinary manufacturing failure. According to the automaker, the SUV suffered a severe underbody strike against an obstacle hidden by floodwater, a distinction that turns the viral clip into a warning about extreme rain, road visibility, and the limits of vehicle waterproofing.

A motor really did come loose

The incident unfolded as heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging across Shenyang. During the wider storm, a red rainstorm warning in Hunnan District reported roughly 2 to 7.5 inches of rainfall and warned that another 4 to 6 inches could fall within three to five hours.

Videos show the Tang with its hazard lights on and the rear motor assembly hanging beneath the body before dragging across the flooded pavement. The clips do not show the moment of impact, the obstacle, or the condition of the road below the brown water.

Calling the detached part an “engine” is understandable, but technically inaccurate. Electric vehicles use drive motors rather than combustion engines, and the rear unit sends torque to the back axle through a compact electric drivetrain.

BYD rejects a factory defect

BYD told reporters that the vehicle “experienced a severe underbody collision” and that the separation was “caused by a collision while wading through water, not a quality issue.” The company said operating data and damage at the mounting points indicated that an external force tore the rear drive unit free.

That explanation is plausible, especially when floodwater can hide curbs, potholes, missing covers, rocks, and damaged pavement. Still, BYD has not released a written technical inspection, the vehicle’s exact model year, detailed photographs of the failed mounts, or a repair report, so the public cannot independently test every part of its conclusion.

How the Tang kept moving

One detail puzzled viewers. How could the SUV continue forward after losing such a major component?

The Tang nameplate has been sold in battery-electric and plug-in hybrid forms, while all-wheel-drive versions use a dedicated rear electric motor in addition to front propulsion.

The current global Tang EV also uses an all-wheel-drive powertrain, so continued movement could be possible if the front drive system remained functional, although the exact configuration of the damaged SUV has not been disclosed.

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The working lights offer another clue, but not proof of normal operation. A vehicle’s low-voltage electrical system can continue powering lamps and electronics even when part of the high-voltage propulsion system has been damaged.

🤣🇨🇳 In Shenyang (China) fiel bei einem BYD-Auto auf unglaubliche Weise der Motor heraus. 🚗🔧💥



💬 Ein Internetnutzer scherzte daraufhin: „Sieht so aus, als wäre es eine natürliche Geburt gewesen.“ 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/q68RjQ2tLF — Laura 🇩🇪 (@1980Aktuell) July 13, 2026

Waterproof is not impact-proof

This is the key technical lesson. Sealed batteries and protected connectors are designed to resist water intrusion under specified test conditions, but those protections do not turn a vehicle’s underside into armor.

A submerged curb can act like a concrete step placed directly in the vehicle’s path. At normal road speed, the hit can load motor brackets, housings, suspension pieces, high-voltage wiring, and the battery enclosure in ways that water-resistance ratings were never meant to address.

BYD had recently warned that drivers should not treat battery ingress ratings as permission to cross deep water. The company specifically pointed to unseen rocks, curbs, and other obstacles as threats to the underbody even when the electrical system remains sealed.

Floodwater changes the risk

The environmental setting matters as much as the hardware. Urban flooding removes the visual cues drivers rely on every day, including lane edges, curbs, drains, potholes, and the true height of the road surface.

The U.S. National Weather Service says 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, while 2 feet can move SUVs and trucks. Those figures do not establish the depth or flow in this case, but they show why a road that looks merely inconvenient can become dangerous quickly.

For electric vehicles, a major underbody strike adds another layer of concern. NHTSA advises treating exposed high-voltage parts as energized and says a flood-damaged EV with suspected battery damage should be assessed by a dealer or emergency services rather than handled casually.

What this incident really means

The viral footage is not evidence that BYD motors routinely fall out, and one damaged SUV cannot establish a wider quality pattern. On the other hand, the absence of a public inspection report means the manufacturer’s explanation should be reported as its finding, not as an independently proven final verdict.

For drivers, the practical lesson is simpler. When floodwater hides the pavement, an electric SUV’s instant torque, all-wheel drive, and sealed battery cannot reveal a curb or a washed-out section of road.

For automakers and cities, the episode is a useful stress test. Better underbody protection, clearer post-impact warnings, rapid road closures, drainage upgrades, and real-time flood mapping can all reduce the chance that the next hidden obstacle becomes a costly and potentially dangerous surprise.

BYD’s official response was reported by China Securities Journal, which published the company’s explanation on July 14, 2026.



