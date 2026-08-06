Romania’s state nuclear firm just made an unexpected move on its Doicești mini-reactor project

Romania’s state-controlled nuclear producer has chosen continuity over a wider technology review at Doicești.

At a July 15 shareholder meeting, shareholders including the Ministry of Energy rejected Nuclearelectrica’s request to benchmark other small modular reactor technologies and possible sites, even though several conditions tied to the February investment decision remain unresolved.

The original 2022 NuScale strategy therefore stays in force, but the project cannot enter Pre-EPC, the detailed phase before full engineering and construction, until the mandatory conditions are met.

The same meeting produced a different long-term decision. Shareholders approved the launch of an auction process for 400 megawatts of round-the-clock electricity from 2027 through 2046, with an estimated minimum cumulative value of about $6.38 billion at the European Central Bank’s July 23 reference rate.

That contract is meant to support financing for the refurbishment of Cernavodă Unit 1, not the Doicești project, but the contrast is hard to miss.

Shareholders reject a wider review

Nuclearelectrica’s proposal was not a plan to abandon NuScale. It sought permission to compare other SMR technologies, generation capacities, sites, fuel dependencies, project maturity and deployment scenarios while keeping the current option on the table.

The company said recent industrial and technological developments in the United States justified a deeper look before Romania assumed more commitments.

Still, the vote was decisive. Shareholders representing 93.16% of the company’s capital attended, and 93.18% of valid votes opposed opening the review. Nuclearelectrica and its project company, RoPower Nuclear, must continue under the strategy approved in September 2022 and report back on progress in September 2026.

Romania’s state nuclear firm rejects a wider SMR technology review, keeping its Doicești mini-reactor project on course.

The real dispute is risk sharing

Management wanted a second look because of unresolved conditions. One is the project’s Framework Agreement, which is supposed to set an acceptable risk-sharing structure. Another concerns how RoPower would buy the six reactor modules and who would absorb the financial consequences if the first unit failed to operate as designed.

The company proposed two protective options. RoPower could buy only the first module and pay for the remaining five after it became fully operational, or it could buy all six while NuScale committed to reimburse the cost of modules two through six if the first did not perform as designed.

Nuclearelectrica said NuScale had not made a firm commitment to either option, while talks with the Romanian government on other conditions and post-decision financial support had produced no concrete result.

That caution reflects the project’s first-of-a-kind status, and Nuclearelectrica said, “Safety is and will always be an absolute priority.” The company says there is no operating history or established commercial benchmark for a plant of this scale in this market.

NuScale’s earlier U.S. municipal project was terminated in 2023 after it failed to attract enough customer subscriptions, a reminder that technical approval and bankability are not the same thing.

A promising coal-site replacement

The environmental case for Doicești remains significant. The plan calls for six 77-megawatt NuScale modules with a combined capacity of 462 megawatts on the site of a former thermal power plant.

Nuclearelectrica estimates the project could create about 4,000 jobs across development, construction and manufacturing, while avoiding roughly 4.4 million U.S. tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The location is part of the appeal. Reusing a former power site can preserve grid connections, industrial know-how and an energy-focused workforce, while a planned renewable addition of up to 77 megawatts could complement the nuclear output. For a town accustomed to power generation, that could make the transition feel less like starting from scratch.

There is also real regulatory progress behind the technology. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the 77-megawatt US460 standard design in May 2025, finding that it met applicable agency safety requirements.

But that approval is not permission to build or operate a specific plant, and it does not remove the commercial challenge of delivering a first-of-a-kind project in Romania.

Nuclearelectrica shareholders rejected a wider technology review for the Doicești mini-reactor project, keeping the original NuScale strategy in place.

The $6.38 billion contract is separate

The approved power-sale strategy covers 400 megawatts of continuous output, divided into three 100-megawatt blocks and two 50-megawatt blocks. Deliveries would run from Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2046, with a minimum auction price that is fixed for the first year and then indexed to eurozone inflation.

Final contracts would still need another shareholder approval before taking effect.

Nuclearelectrica selected the Romanian Commodities Exchange for the planned auction after comparing its process and fees with the country’s other main electricity market platform.

The electronic bidding session is expected to last one day, but negotiations, lender review and final corporate approvals would take several more weeks. Approval starts the sale process rather than completing it.

This is a wholesale power purchase arrangement designed to make the Cernavodă Unit 1 refurbishment easier to finance. A long revenue horizon can give lenders more predictability, while the guaranteed price floor shifts part of the market-price risk toward the buyer. For households, it does not mean a retail electricity bill will be frozen for 20 years.

YouTube: @EInfraCompany.

What happens now

Nuclearelectrica and RoPower Nuclear will keep negotiating with NuScale over module purchases and the Framework Agreement. They will also continue discussions with Romanian authorities about the remaining government-linked conditions, but the company’s own documents make the threshold clear.

Failure to meet any mandatory condition would render the project unfeasible and prevent it from moving into the Pre-EPC phase.

That leaves Romania with a clean-energy project that is politically alive but commercially unfinished. The country has kept the same compass, yet several roadblocks involving risk, financing and state support remain in place.

The statement was published on Nuclearelectrica.



