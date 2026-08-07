MG promises 840 kilometers of range from 19,400 euros with semi-solid-state cells, and the battery is not fully solid yet

MG has begun placing production-spec MG 07 cars in Chinese showrooms ahead of preorders, revealing a fastback sedan that combines semi-solid battery options, LiDAR, an 800-volt platform, and ambitious range claims in a surprisingly low price band.

The company says a LiDAR-equipped model with 379 miles of CLTC range will stay below roughly $22,100, while the 522-mile flagship is intended to cost less than about $26,500. These are announced targets rather than final export prices.

MG is testing whether technology once associated with premium electric cars can be sold to mainstream buyers, although the fine print matters because the semi-solid pack belongs to lower-voltage versions and the headline range is measured on China’s CLTC laboratory cycle.

A family sized electric fastback

The MG 07 has a five-door fastback body with a long roofline, a lift-up rear hatch, frameless doors, and an adjustable rear spoiler. It measures about 16 feet long, 74.8 inches wide, and 58.2 inches tall, with a 111.2-inch wheelbase that should leave useful room for five passengers.

The lower-cost electric versions use a 400-volt architecture, a rear motor producing about 236 horsepower, and a reported 67-kWh semi-solid battery. Chinese regulatory information lists two CLTC ranges for this setup, roughly 379 and 404 miles, giving MG room to offer both a cheaper entry model and a longer-range alternative.

Above them sits an 800-volt version with a CATL ternary lithium battery and up to 320 horsepower. MG advertises a 0-to-62-mph time of about six seconds and a maximum range of roughly 522 miles under CLTC testing.

MG introduces the MG 07 fastback sedan in China, featuring semi-solid-state battery options and up to 840 km of range.

Semi-solid does not mean fully solid

The phrase “semi-solid-state battery” can sound more revolutionary than it is. Unlike an all-solid-state cell, it still contains a gel-like or partly liquid electrolyte, placing it between conventional lithium-ion chemistry and the fully solid batteries that researchers and automakers are still working to commercialize.

That does not make the technology unimportant. Its real significance is that SAIC is trying to manufacture this intermediate design at scale and put it in a relatively affordable sedan. Still, buyers will need independent evidence on degradation, cold-weather performance, repair costs, and crash safety.

The range headline needs context

The 522-mile figure is a laboratory result from the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle, usually shortened to CLTC, not an EPA rating and not a promise that the car will cover that distance at U.S. highway speeds with the air conditioning or cabin heater running.

MG’s own Chinese material currently varies slightly, with one page advertising 845 kilometers and a detailed media section listing 840 kilometers. Converted into U.S. units, that is a narrow spread of about 522 to 525 miles, but the more important missing number is a standardized result from another market.

The 67-kWh version deserves just as much attention. Claiming as much as 404 CLTC miles from a moderate-size pack suggests that efficiency, aerodynamics, and a generous test cycle are all doing part of the work. Real-world energy consumption will show how much of that promise survives daily driving.

Fast charging needs more than one number

The top MG 07 supports an 800-volt electrical system and a claimed 5C charging rate. In simple terms, 5C signals an extremely high theoretical charging rate, but it does not tell drivers the peak power, the time needed to charge from 10 to 80%, or how long the battery can hold that speed before tapering.

MG has not yet published all of those practical charging details. That matters because a road-trip stop is shaped by the charger, battery temperature, charging curve, and software, not just the number printed in a brochure.

YouTube: @Wheelsboy.

The chassis is also packed with technology. An mCDC electromagnetic suspension can reportedly adjust damping 200 times per second, while an artificial intelligence preview system reads road conditions roughly 49 to 492 feet ahead and prepares the dampers for bumps.

LiDAR and the Momenta R7 system add navigation-assisted driving functions, but they remain driver-assistance features rather than autonomous driving.

Space and a plug-in alternative

The fastback shape is meant to be practical as well as sleek. MG lists about 24.6 cubic feet of rear cargo capacity, including a recessed section of roughly 3.8 cubic feet, plus a front trunk of nearly 5.9 cubic feet on the electric model.

MG’s new MG 07 fastback sedan combines semi-solid-state battery options and long-range efficiency at a competitive price point in China.

A front-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid is also planned. It combines a naturally aspirated gasoline engine with a 207-horsepower electric motor and a 30-kWh battery, delivering a claimed 115 miles of electric range under the WLTC laboratory cycle. That figure also needs real-world verification, but it could appeal to drivers who cannot rely on public charging every day.

The environmental case is about scale

Electric cars are not impact-free, but the International Energy Agency estimates that a battery-electric car sold in 2023 produces about half the lifetime emissions of an equivalent combustion model on a global average basis. The advantage can improve as electricity generation becomes cleaner.

Battery size still matters. Research from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that smaller batteries and lower energy use help reduce both life-cycle emissions and ownership costs, which is why the MG 07’s 67-kWh option could be more environmentally meaningful than its record-chasing flagship.

A lower price can move the market more than a spectacular specification. An efficient electric sedan that ordinary households can afford could replace more gasoline miles than an expensive technological showcase, but only if durability, charging access, and honest range data support the sales pitch.

What buyers should watch

MG has not confirmed a European launch. A direct conversion of its Chinese target price therefore should not be treated as a future showroom price elsewhere, where taxes, equipment, certification, shipping, and market strategy can change the total.

For now, the MG 07 looks less like a finished verdict and more like a serious test. If the promised prices hold, the charging curve is strong, and the semi-solid pack proves durable, MG will have pushed several high-end EV features into a much wider market.

That is where this car could make its biggest impact.

The model information was published on MG Motor China.



