A $60 magnetic power bank is making semi-solid-state batteries feel ordinary, and that may be the bigger shift for portable charging

A new kind of portable charger is moving from trade-show promise to real-world checkout carts. Singapore-based BMX is now selling its SolidSafe magnetic power bank lineup, including a 5,000 mAh Qi2 model that is about 0.27” thick at its thinnest point and starts at $59.99.

The pitch is not just faster charging. It is safer battery chemistry, less heat risk, and a small but meaningful rethink of a gadget many people toss into backpacks, purses, glove boxes, and airplane carry-ons without a second thought. All that matters because the humble power bank has become part of a much bigger problem.

Safer battery chemistry

Most portable chargers still use conventional lithium-ion or lithium-polymer cells. They work well, but they rely on flammable liquid electrolyte to move energy inside the battery, which can become dangerous when a cell overheats, swells, or is physically damaged.

BMX says its SolidSafe models use semi-solid-state cells that contain far less flammable liquid than traditional lithium-ion designs. The company frames the change as a way to improve thermal stability and reduce the risk of fire, swelling, and heat buildup, although it is important to say this clearly: safer does not mean risk-free.

So, what changes for the person charging a phone at a café or in an airport gate area? In practical terms, the battery pack is meant to handle everyday stress with more stability, while still giving users the convenience of magnetic wireless charging.

The thin model

The standout product is the SolidSafe Air 5K, a 5,000 mAh magnetic power bank with a titanium enclosure. BMX calls it the world’s thinnest 5,000 mAh Qi2 semi-solid-state power bank, listed at $59.99 on the official page.

The device supports 15 W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging and up to 20 W wired USB-C output. It can also charge two devices at once, which is the kind of small convenience that matters when your phone and earbuds both start blinking red on the same commute.

Qi2 is part of the story here, too. The Wireless Power Consortium says Qi2 brought 15 W charging and magnetic attachment to certified devices, which helps line up the phone and charger more precisely. Less fumbling, more reliable charging.

Why it matters now

Battery safety is no longer a niche worry for engineers. In June 2025, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of about 1,158,000 Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks because the lithium-ion battery could overheat and pose fire and burn hazards.

That recall involved 19 reports of fires and explosions, including two minor burn injuries and more than $60,700 in property damage. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) also warned consumers not to throw recalled lithium-ion batteries into regular trash or normal recycling streams because they can create a greater fire risk.

That is where the environmental angle comes in. A battery that fails is not just a safety issue, it can become hazardous waste, and when millions of small electronics pile up, the problem gets very big, very quickly.

E-waste keeps growing

The world generated a record 68 million tons of e-waste in 2022, according to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024. By 2030, that number is projected to reach about 90 million tons, while only 22.3% of e-waste was documented as properly collected and recycled in 2022.

The new SolidSafe lineup uses semi-solid-state battery chemistry to prioritize thermal stability and safety without sacrificing the convenience of magnetic wireless charging.

A longer-lasting, more stable power bank would not solve that crisis by itself, to be realistic. But better battery design can help if it reduces failures, recalls, premature replacements, and the number of damaged packs that end up sitting in drawers or heading to the wrong waste stream.

At the end of the day, sustainability is not only about solar panels and electric cars. Sometimes it is about making ordinary gadgets less disposable.

Built for travel

BMX is also aiming these products at travelers. The SolidSafe 5K and 10K models include features such as a built-in USB-C lanyard cable, full-color LCD display, pass-through charging, and Qi2 magnetic charging, while the 10K model adds dual USB-C ports with up to 30 W total output.

That focus makes sense. Power banks have become a headache for airlines as more passengers carry rechargeable devices. The FAA said it verified 38 lithium battery incidents involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat on passenger and cargo aircraft through June 30, 2025, after a record 89 incidents in 2024.

Airlines are reacting. Reuters reported in April 2026 that Southwest Airlines would limit passengers to one lithium portable charger on flights and ban those chargers from being stored in overhead bins, after regulators and airlines raised concerns about inflight battery fires.

Not a magic fix

The trouble is, semi-solid-state is a broad label. BMX’s own product pages describe semi-solid-state architecture with reduced liquid electrolyte, but that is not the same thing as a fully solid-state battery with zero liquid electrolyte.

That distinction matters because marketing can get ahead of the science. Consumers should still look at capacity, watt-hour rating, charging certification, warranty, and whether a product is coming from a company that publishes clear safety information.

The larger SolidSafe 10K offers more capacity at $79.99, while the smaller 5K models are easier to carry. For most people, that choice comes down to a simple question: do you want the thinnest emergency phone boost, or a heavier pack that can stretch through a long day?

What buyers should remember

This new lineup shows where portable batteries may be headed. The next big upgrade might not be another jump in charging speed, but a shift in chemistry that makes everyday power safer, thinner, and less wasteful.

Still, users play a role, too. Keep power banks out of extreme heat, stop using any pack that swells or smells strange, follow airline rules, and recycle batteries through approved hazardous-waste or battery collection programs. Tiny habits count.

For now, BMX’s SolidSafe lineup is best understood as a practical step, not a miracle. It takes a familiar gadget and asks a useful question. What if the battery inside your pocket charger was designed with fire risk and waste in mind from the start?

The official product page was published on BMX.



