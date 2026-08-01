You trade old clothes for steel bowls: the hidden supply chain that decides where those clothes really go

Across many Indian cities, towns, and villages, a familiar call still drifts down residential streets. Collectors, often women, offer pots, buckets, cups, or other household goods in exchange for clothes that families no longer use. What looks like a quick swap at the front door is often the first link in a large, mostly informal circular economy.

The best garments may return to use through secondhand markets, while damaged fabric can become cleaning cloths, padding, insulation, or recycled fiber. A 2026 Ministry of Textiles study estimates that India generates about 7.8 million tons of textile waste each year, with 58% coming after consumer use.

The post-consumer network alone supports roughly 4 million to 4.5 million livelihoods, many held by women from marginalized communities.

The first handoff

Collectors usually go door to door, judge the value of a household’s unwanted clothing, and exchange small household items or money for it. They then sell the garments to aggregators or local secondhand markets, sometimes after sorting the load at home.

The ministry’s report highlights Waghri collectors working across Delhi and nearby cities as one well-established example.

In business terms, this is “first-mile” reverse logistics carried out without a formal pickup app, branded truck, or store take-back counter. Government estimates suggest that informal collectors and nongovernmental groups handle about 34% of India’s post-consumer textile stream, equal to roughly 1.5 million tons a year. That is far more than a neighborhood side trade.

Sorting decides the future

Once the clothes reach a home sorting space, market, warehouse, or processing center, condition comes first. Wearable pieces are separated, washed, ironed, and priced for resale, while torn, stained, or heavily worn material is directed toward reuse outside clothing, recycling, downcycling, or disposal.

The old clothes-for-utensils trade connects households to a massive informal textile recycling supply chain across India.

Why grind a usable shirt into fiber when someone could wear it tomorrow? The report says informal hand-me-down and resale networks can extend the life of clothing by one to two years, while also supplying affordable garments to lower-income buyers. At Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar market, researchers observed a trading community with roughly 2,000 to 3,000 sellers.

When fabric becomes fiber

Clothing that cannot reasonably be worn again may be cut, opened, pulled apart, or shredded so its fibers can be recovered. Those fibers can then be cleaned, baled, blended, and fed into processes such as open-end spinning or nonwoven production. Mechanical recycling is already India’s most mature and widely used option.

The result is not always another fashionable shirt. Lower-grade material often becomes industrial wiping cloths, padding, insulation, stuffing, or “shoddy” fiber, while better-controlled streams can return as recycled yarn and textiles. Through these transactions, an old pair of pants may end up inside a cushion or behind a wall rather than back on a clothes rack.

Mixed fabrics are the bottleneck

A cotton, polyester, and elastane T-shirt may feel ordinary in a closet, but it becomes a small engineering puzzle at the recycling plant. Mechanical processing can shorten fibers by 30% to 40% and performs less effectively on heavily blended fabrics.

Heat-based recycling for synthetics also needs extremely pure feedstock, while contamination and stretchy elastane create additional problems.

Chemical recycling can break some materials down further and produce fiber closer to virgin quality, but it remains expensive, energy-intensive, and largely at pilot or demonstration scale for textiles in India. The ministry’s conclusion is blunt in substance, even if not in wording: no single technology can handle every waste stream.

The environmental math

The study’s life-cycle analysis found measurable climate benefits, though the size varied by material. A shirt containing 25% recycled cotton cut CO 2 -equivalent emissions by about 3%, while fully recycled viscose and polyester reduced them by about 38% and 22%, respectively.

The analysis covered production up to the factory gate and noted that recycling used slightly more energy in some cases.

Still, the national picture has a large hole. About 55% of India’s post-consumer textile waste is reused, recycled, or downcycled, while 45% is incinerated or landfilled. That works out to roughly 2.5 million tons recovered and about 2 million tons discarded each year, based on the report’s estimates.

Across India, an informal network of collectors trades household goods for unwanted garments, forming a multi-billion-dollar textile recycling and reuse industry.

Jobs and business

The people who call from the street, carry bundles, sort garments, run market stalls, and prepare fibers are doing environmental work as well as commercial work.

Yet the report notes persistent problems with recognition and working conditions, even as women from marginalized communities form a major part of the workforce. The circular economy has a human backbone.

There is also a bigger industrial opportunity. The study projects that India’s textile recycling sector could reach $3.5 billion by 2030 and add about 100,000 green jobs over five years. But modernization will work best if it trains and connects informal workers rather than pushing them aside.

A low-tech network meets new tools

Navi Mumbai offers a glimpse of what that bridge could look like. Its municipal Textile Recovery Facility uses neighborhood collection bins, systematic sorting, handheld fiber identification, sanitation, and digital traceability, while women’s self-help groups turn suitable fabric into bags, mats, clothing, and home products.

By April 2026, the program had collected about 33 tons, sorted about 28 tons, and processed more than 41,000 items.

The smartest path is not to replace the old clothes-for-utensils trade with technology, but to give that existing network better sorting tools, clearer market links, safer and more recognized work, and reliable routes for material that cannot be resold. At the end of the day, the woman at the door is not merely trading a bucket for a shirt.

The official statement was published on the Press Information Bureau.



