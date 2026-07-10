Ukraine just unveiled MOBIDIK, a single naval drone that splits into six variants for air defense and missile strikes

Ukraine’s defense industry has unveiled MOBIDIK, a modular, unmanned surface vessel built to carry interceptor drones, missiles, FPV attack drones, and even a 660-lb. warhead.

The system, presented by Ukrainian company Avarid at the Ukrainian-Nordic DIH Naval Forge 2026 conference, has already been developed in six operational variants and is moving toward codification and serial production, according to the source material and recent public reports.

The headline is military, but the setting matters just as much. MOBIDIK is designed for the Black Sea, a crowded and already damaged body of water where war, shipping, pollution, fisheries, and coastal communities all overlap. What happens at sea does not stay at sea for long.

A new sea drone family

MOBIDIK is not being described as a single-purpose boat. It is more like a floating platform that can be adapted for air defense, missile launches, FPV drone warfare, or direct assault missions.

According to the published specifications, the unmanned surface vessel can operate for up to 120 hours, travel roughly 870 miles, reach about 40 mph, and work in sea conditions with waves of about 4 ft. Those numbers place it in the long-range category of Ukraine’s rapidly growing naval drone ecosystem.

Avarid’s message was simple: this is not just a model for a trade floor. “The vessel you see now is a functional product that is already being used,” the company’s head said during the presentation.

Six versions, one idea

The first two variants, MD-1 and MD-2, are designed to create a maritime air-defense layer. MD-1 carries up to five fixed-wing interceptor drones, while MD-2 can launch eight quadcopter-type interceptors.

Then come the strike versions. MD-3 is built to launch Avarid’s MORRIGAN medium-strike drones against ships, coastal infrastructure, and reconnaissance assets, while MD-4 is designed to deploy a jet-powered long-range strike drone against high-value targets. In other words, one hull can become several different tools depending on the mission.

The heavier configurations raise the stakes. MD-5 combines a Browning M2 heavy machine gun with two air-to-air missiles, including R-73, AIM-9 Sidewinder, or compatible alternatives. MD-6 carries FPV attack drones along with a roughly 660-lb. warhead for attacks on large surface vessels and port infrastructure.

Why the Black Sea matters

The Black Sea is not just a battlefield. It is also an economic and ecological system shared by coastal countries, ports, fishers, shipping lanes, and beach towns that depend on clean water more than people often realize.

The World Bank says its Blueing the Black Sea Program is designed to support a shared regional framework for sustainable management of the sea. It also notes that marine capture fisheries in the Black Sea region generate an estimated $350 million in annual revenue and support more than 20,000 jobs, not counting pre-harvest and post-harvest labor.

Here is the catch: the same World Bank summary says the Black Sea has become one of Europe’s most polluted seas over the past two decades, and an EU and UNDP-backed survey found twice as much floating plastic there as in any other European sea. Researchers also identified 145 pollutants in water, fish, and mollusks.

Developed by Avarid, the new MOBIDIK naval drone platform utilizes a single modular hull that can be rapidly reconfigured into six distinct combat variants.

War adds another layer

UNEP has warned that Ukraine is facing a compounded environmental crisis caused by the full-scale war, with field assessments still needed to measure the full scope of the damage. That is a cautious way of saying the picture is serious, but still incomplete.

The risks are not theoretical. In 2025, UNDP delivered chemical reagents and lab supplies to help Ukrainian authorities monitor seawater and coastal conditions in Odesa and Mykolaiv. The organization said those supplies would support rapid assessments of oil pollution after a major Kerch Strait incident that sent contamination toward Ukraine’s coastline.

That’s why MOBIDIK’s arrival is about more than battlefield reach. Every new naval weapon introduced into the Black Sea comes with a wider question for governments and industry: how do you defend ports and coastlines without adding another long-term burden to a sea that is already under stress?

A defense-tech signal

For Ukraine’s defense industry, MOBIDIK shows how fast wartime innovation is moving from improvised systems to modular product families. Avarid says development is complete and the platform is now heading toward codification and serial production.

That matters for business as well as defense. A modular hull can give military buyers several mission options without starting from zero each time. It can also make production more scalable, at least in theory, because different payloads can be paired with the same basic vessel.

YouTube: @Militarnyi.

Still, there is no need to dress this up as clean technology. A sea drone armed with missiles, FPV systems, and a large warhead is a weapon. The environmental angle is not that MOBIDIK is green, but that its use would unfold in a marine region where every explosion, spill, wreck, and damaged port can leave a footprint.

What to watch next

The most important question now is whether MOBIDIK moves from conference reveal to broader operational deployment. Avarid’s own presentation suggests the company expects more details to emerge once deliveries and combat missions begin.

Another key point is how Ukraine and its partners monitor the waters where these systems may operate.

The Common Maritime Agenda for the Black Sea has already called marine environmental monitoring a critical and timely priority because of war-related pollution, and it says coordinated regional work is needed for green recovery and long-term sustainable development.

At the end of the day, MOBIDIK is a sign of where naval warfare is going: smaller, unmanned, modular, and harder to predict. The trouble is, the Black Sea is not just a map for military planners. It is a living system, and it is already carrying too much.

The most recent report used here was published on UNITED24 Media.



