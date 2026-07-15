South Korea fired eight cannons at 50 cheap drones at $18,336 a second, but six survived and the math is brutal

South Korea’s Air Force lined up eight Vulcan air-defense guns on a west coast range and opened fire on a swarm of 50 low-flying drones. The scene looked powerful, almost cinematic. Behind the smoke and falling targets, however, was a much harder question for modern militaries, industry, and even the environment.

How much money, metal, fuel, and cleanup should a country spend to stop small aircraft that may cost less than a family laptop? The exercise ended with all 50 drones destroyed, but not by the Vulcans alone.

The guns reportedly knocked down 44, while a portable laser and five shotguns dealt with the last six, showing that the future of drone defense will not be one magic weapon, but a layered mix of old tools and new technology.

A swarm met a wall of fire

The drill took place on June 23 at a training range on South Korea’s west coast, where 50 drones approached at low altitude from roughly 0.6 miles away. Eight Vulcan guns fired together in what South Korean reports described as a net-like barrage, sending 0.79-inch rounds into the incoming formation.

At first glance, that sounds like a clean success. All targets were eventually destroyed, and Colonel Nam Hyung-joo of the Air Force Missile Defense Command said the drill was meant to test how existing assets could respond to a growing drone-swarm threat.

Still, the final count matters. If eight guns firing together could not finish the entire swarm before close-range weapons had to step in, the exercise becomes less of a victory lap and more of a warning.

The bill was the real shock

The tactical question quickly turned into an economic one. According to the supplied defense brief, a Mk 244 Mod 0 0.79-inch round was estimated at $45.84, while an M167 Vulcan can fire between 1,000 and 3,000 rounds per minute. At those rates, one second of fire from all eight guns would cost about $6,100 at the lower setting and about $18,340 at the top setting.

That top-end burst costs about as much as 45 FPV drones priced at $400 each. Of course, battlefield math is never that simple. A drone may be cheap, but the asset it is targeting could be a radar, fuel depot, aircraft, ship, or command post worth millions.

The imbalance is still uncomfortable. If a defender must spend thousands of dollars every second to stop drones that can be bought, modified, and replaced cheaply, the attacker starts to set the terms of the fight.

The test looked too neat

Critics also pointed out that the scenario was simplified. Defense Express argued that real FPV drones do not normally fly slowly in a tight formation, and The Korea Times reported that South Korean defense experts saw the drill as useful but not fully realistic.

That does not make the exercise meaningless. Training often starts with controlled conditions before moving into more chaotic ones. The Air Force itself said the purpose was not to perfectly recreate a battlefield, but to check what existing systems could do against a swarm-type threat.

YouTube: @dnrok1028.

Still, war is not a shooting gallery. Real drones may come from several directions, change altitude, fly behind terrain, arrive at night, or operate alongside jamming and decoys. That is where the neat coastal demonstration starts to look like only the first page of a much longer manual.

Lasers change the calculation

This is why the portable laser in the drill matters, even though it was only used as one layer. South Korea has already been investing in laser air-defense systems, and its Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in 2024 that the Block-I laser weapon can strike small drones and multicopters at close range.

The same official statement said the system needs electricity rather than separate ammunition and costs only about $1.45 per shot.

That is a very different kind of defense math–no ammunition truck, no stream of cannon rounds, no falling projectiles from that particular shot.

Lasers are not magic wands, though. Rain, fog, smoke, dust, target speed, and the need to hold energy on a target can all complicate directed-energy weapons, which is why military planners generally see them as one layer rather than a full replacement for guns or missiles.

The environmental angle is practical

This is not just about budgets. Every conventional round has a physical life before and after it is fired. It has to be manufactured, shipped, stored, loaded, launched, and then accounted for on or near a range.

On a coastal training area, that matters in practical terms. More live fire can mean more fragments, casings, range residue, and cleanup work. Lasers still require electricity, parts, cooling, and maintenance, so they are not impact-free, but reducing ammunition use where possible changes the environmental footprint of training and defense.

That is the quiet ecology story inside this military drill. Drone warfare is pushing armies toward cheaper, faster, and more disposable systems, while defenders are being forced to think about sustainability in the most literal sense. Can they keep firing at that pace?

A layered future

The likely answer is not to retire the Vulcan or bet everything on lasers. It is to build a smarter web that combines detection, jamming, guns, shotguns, interceptors, lasers, and trained soldiers who know when each tool makes sense.

That may sound less exciting than a single futuristic weapon, but it is probably closer to reality. A shotgun may protect a checkpoint. A laser may handle a small drone at close range. A gun may still be needed when many targets arrive at once.

At the end of the day, South Korea’s drill showed both progress and a problem. The drones were stopped, but the cost, realism, and material burden of stopping them showed why the next battle over air defense will be fought as much in factories, budgets, and training ranges as in the sky.

The official video statement was published on KFN Defense News.



