Qantas built a custom A350 for the world’s longest flight: a 22-hour nonstop Sydney-to-London haul few jets could survive

By Kevin Montien
Published On: July 4, 2026 at 7:45 AM
Follow Us
The first Airbus A350-1000ULR in Qantas livery, specially modified for the 22-hour nonstop Project Sunrise route.

Qantas is preparing to launch a flight that sounds fantastical. A specially modified Airbus A350-1000ULR is being tested in France for “Project Sunrise,” the airline’s plan to fly nonstop from Sydney to London starting in October 2027, with tickets expected to go on sale in February 2027.

The pitch is simple enough. No stopover, less time lost, and a cabin designed to make nearly a full day in the air feel less punishing. But there is another question sitting quietly behind the luxury suites and wellness zones. What does the world’s longest commercial flight mean for aviation’s climate problem?

The last stop disappears

For Qantas, this is more than a new route. The airline has been flying between Sydney and London since 1947, when the trip took four days and required seven stops along the way. With Project Sunrise, the airline says it is removing the final stop and cutting up to four hours from current one-stop services.

That is a big deal for business travelers, tourists, and families trying to cross the world without the airport shuffle in the middle. Anyone who has wandered through a terminal at 3 a.m. with a half-dead phone understands the appeal. Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson summed it up with a short line, saying, “Today, we’re taking out the last one.”

A jet built for distance

The aircraft at the center of the project is not a regular Airbus A350. Airbus has added a rear center fuel tank holding about 5,300 gallons, along with a modified fuel system and new certification work for ultra-long-haul service. That tank helps the jet fly more than 9,900 miles for up to 22 hours nonstop.

Airbus says the first A350-1000ULR production aircraft, known as MSN707, made its first flight on June 2, 2026, beginning a two-month certification campaign. Engineers installed about 11,000 pounds of custom monitoring equipment, including more than 1,000 sensors, to track systems such as fuel flow, temperature, and oxygen concentration.

Even the food system is being tested. The aircraft has a new galley cooling setup with lighter and more efficient refrigeration units, and Airbus is using “dummy” passengers that produce body heat to simulate a full cabin. It sounds odd, but it is practical. Before real travelers spend 22 hours onboard, engineers need to know how the cabin behaves.

The first Airbus A350-1000ULR in Qantas livery, specially modified for the 22-hour nonstop Project Sunrise route.
Featuring a rear center fuel tank and reduced seat density, the A350-1000ULR is engineered to conquer the final frontier of ultra-long-haul aviation.

Comfort becomes the product

Qantas is also making a business bet. The A350-1000ULR will carry just 238 passengers, which Qantas calls the lowest seat density of any A350 in the world. That is far below what a typical A350-1000 can carry, but the airline is trading volume for space, range, and premium comfort.

The cabin will include six enclosed First suites, 52 Business suites, 40 Premium Economy seats, and 140 Economy seats. First Class gets an 80-inch flat bed, a separate reclining chair, a wardrobe, and enough room for two people to dine together. In plain terms, it is closer to a tiny hotel room than a traditional airline seat.

The more interesting detail may be further back. Qantas is adding a wellness area where passengers can stretch, move, and hydrate during the flight. The airline has also designed lighting, meal timing, and seating around circadian rhythm research, hoping to reduce the foggy feeling that follows long-haul travel.

The climate math is harder to solve

Here is where the story gets more complicated. Aviation accounted for 2.5 percent of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency. The same agency says the sector is “not on track” and needs low-carbon fuels, better aircraft design, optimized operations, and some demand restraint to start cutting emissions this decade.

A nonstop flight can avoid the extra takeoff, landing, taxiing, and airport operations tied to a stopover. On the other hand, very long flights must carry huge amounts of fuel at the start of the journey, which makes the aircraft heavier.

Researchers and aviation analysts often describe this as “burning fuel to carry fuel,” and that is why the emissions benefit of nonstop flying depends on aircraft type, seating, load factor, routing, and weather.

That does not mean Project Sunrise is automatically better or worse for the planet than connecting routes. It means the details matter. A newer, efficient aircraft can help, but fewer seats and extra fuel capacity change the per-passenger equation.

A modified Airbus A350-1000ULR specially designed for Qantas, featuring extra fuel capacity for the upcoming 22-hour nonstop Sydney-to-London route.
With an added rear fuel tank and a low-density cabin layout, the Qantas A350-1000ULR is being tested to make ultra-long-haul travel a comfortable reality for Project Sunrise.

Qantas has a green promise

Qantas says its broader climate plan includes net-zero emissions by 2050 and a 25 percent reduction in net Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared with 2019 levels. The airline also says it wants 10 percent of its fuel use to come from sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, although it notes SAF currently makes up about 1 percent of its fuel use.

That gap matters. Sustainable aviation fuel is one of the main tools airlines are counting on, but supply is still limited and expensive. So, for the most part, ultra-long-haul flying remains tied to the same difficult question facing the whole industry. Can airlines grow premium travel while cutting the climate impact of each trip?

A new era with old tradeoffs

Project Sunrise is impressive engineering. It brings together aircraft design, fuel management, cabin science, and a premium travel strategy aimed at people willing to pay more for time and comfort. For Australia, a country separated from many major markets by oceans and long flight times, the appeal is obvious.

Still, the environmental side cannot be treated like a footnote. A 22-hour flight may save time, and it may even be efficient compared with some connecting alternatives, but passengers, regulators, and investors will want clearer emissions data once the route is operating. That is the number to keep an eye on. 

The official statement was published on Qantas Newsroom.


Kevin Montien

Social communicator and journalist with extensive experience in creating and editing digital content for high-impact media outlets. He stands out for his ability to write news articles, cover international events and his multicultural vision, reinforced by his English language training (B2 level) obtained in Australia.

Related Posts

A professional in a modern office using an AI interface on a laptop to automate complex information-processing tasks.

The list of jobs most at risk from artificial intelligence is surprising, as it doesn’t start with industrial robots, but rather with translators, writers, historians, call center agents, consultants, and other professionals who make their living through language

July 3, 2026 at 3:45 PM
A selection of privacy-focused browser logos including Vivaldi, Mullvad, and Ecosia arranged on a clean, modern desktop interface.

Goodbye to Google Chrome? Five European browsers let you surf ‘sovereign’, and the reason to ditch Chrome, Edge and Safari goes beyond privacy

July 2, 2026 at 6:45 PM
A high-quality render of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in Titanium Gray, showing the new numbered bezel and rugged design.

Leaked high-quality images reveal Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and the sapphire glass and 10 ATM rating hint at who it’s really built for

July 2, 2026 at 10:45 AM
A music fan wearing AirPods Pro during a live concert, utilizing hearing protection features to reduce ambient volume.

The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 have become a major topic in the debate over hearing health, as they can reduce loud noise but aren’t always a substitute for good concert earplugs

July 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM
A landscape view of Mrima Hill in Kenya, a critical site for potential rare-earth mineral development and domestic processing initiatives.

The race for electric cars, artificial intelligence data centers, wind turbines, and defense has just turned its attention to Mrima Hill, a Kenyan deposit rich in strategic minerals that raises numerous uncomfortable questions

June 30, 2026 at 10:35 AM
An aerial view of the Pinglu Canal lock system during its final preparation phase, showcasing the engineering scale of the new waterway.

China has just completed the hydraulic connection of the entire Pinglu Canal, an 83.4-mile waterway that will allow goods to be transported from the interior to the sea via a much shorter route

June 30, 2026 at 7:45 AM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved