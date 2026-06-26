China has started building the world’s largest river lock on the Yangtze, a 10-year project meant to break the Three Gorges cargo bottleneck

China has started construction on one of the most ambitious river infrastructure projects on Earth, a new Yangtze waterway at the Three Gorges Dam that is expected to include the world’s largest inland ship lock. Work began on June 8, 2026, in Yichang, Hubei Province, with a price tag of about $11.3 billion and a building schedule stretching a little more than nine years.

At first glance, this sounds like another giant construction story, but the real issue is more down to earth.

The existing Three Gorges lock has become a choke point on the roughly 3,900-mile Yangtze, a river corridor that carries industry, energy, food, and export goods through the heart of China. Last year, cargo passing the hub reached about 191 million tons, far above what the older system was designed to handle.

A water staircase for bigger ships

Think of a ship lock as a staircase made of water. A vessel enters a chamber, gates close, and water raises or lowers the boat one step at a time. A ship lift does the job more like a giant elevator, lifting a vessel in one movement.

Three Gorges already has a five-tier lock and a ship lift. The new project will add another five-tier, dual-track lock north of the current one, designed for vessels of about 11,000 tons. Together with its approach channels, the new route will run about 4 miles, roughly the length of a morning drive across a mid-sized city.

That size is why Chinese engineers are talking in record-book language. Niu Xinqiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the project is expected to set world records for inland ship lock construction in vessel size, chamber size, and earthwork excavation.

Why China says it needs it

The pressure has been building for years. The existing Three Gorges lock surpassed its designed annual cargo capacity of about 110 million tons in 2011, which was 19 years ahead of schedule. By 2025, traffic had climbed far beyond that level.

Official feasibility studies cited by Xinhua project demand through the Three Gorges locks at about 243 million tons by 2035 and roughly 276 million tons by 2050. Basically, that means more steel, cars, electronics, grain, chemicals, and energy products trying to squeeze through the same river gate.

Once completed, the Three Gorges hub is expected to reach a combined annual cargo capacity of about 370 million tons. Downstream, the Gezhouba Dam upgrade is expected to reach about 400 million tons. That is not just a bigger lock, it is a wider door for China’s inland economy.

The green promise and the risk

Waterborne freight can be a cleaner way to move heavy cargo, at least when compared with trucks. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fact sheet says barges can move one ton of cargo 675 miles on a gallon of fuel, compared with 472 miles by rail and 151 miles by truck.

It also lists carbon dioxide output at 16.41 tons per million ton-miles for barges, 21.35 for rail, and 171.83 for trucks.

That does not automatically make the Yangtze project green. Dams, locks, excavation, and channel work can disturb fish, riverbeds, sediment flow, and nearby communities. The trouble is, cleaner freight and river ecology do not always move in the same direction.

Chinese officials say the design includes fish passages and construction methods meant to reduce impacts on fish and other aquatic species. Xinhua also reported that planners changed the original design to avoid affecting Chinese sturgeon spawning grounds, a move that added about $293 million to the project cost.

A hard build beneath a working river

Technically, this is not just a bigger canal. The new Three Gorges route will be cut through mountain terrain while the existing dam and shipping network continue operating nearby. That is like renovating a crowded airport without closing the runways.

A later Xinhua report said the project involves 209 million yards³ of earth and rock excavation, along with about 13 million yards³ of concrete. The same report said each lock chamber will be 919 ft. long and 131 ft. wide at the bottom.

As the world’s largest inland ship lock project begins, officials hope to significantly increase cargo capacity and efficiency along the Yangtze River corridor.

Downstream at Gezhouba, the No. 3 ship lock will be demolished and replaced by two new single-tier locks. That part alone is expected to take nearly eight years. Not flashy, but it may be one of the most difficult parts of the whole plan.

Why this is bigger than China

The Yangtze Economic Belt covers 11 provincial-level regions and accounts for nearly half of China’s GDP and foreign trade. It includes major clusters in metallurgy, electronics, automobiles, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and new energy. When a bottleneck forms there, it can ripple far beyond one province.

That is why the lock matters to businesses, not just engineers. Xinhua cited estimates that better navigation efficiency and freight shifting could save about $2.6 billion a year. For companies moving bulk goods, even small delays can become real money.

For ordinary people, the effect is less visible. You do not usually think about river locks when buying a washing machine, a car part, or a bag of grain. But when transport slows down, prices and delivery times can feel it.

What to watch now

The actual test will come slowly. A 112-month schedule puts the new Three Gorges lock on a path toward the middle of the next decade, assuming the work stays on track. Until then, officials will be judged not only on concrete and steel, but also on whether fish passages, dust control, excavation reuse, and traffic management match the promise.

At the end of the day, this project is a bet on scale. China is trying to make the Yangtze carry more freight, at lower cost, with fewer bottlenecks and fewer environmental tradeoffs than road-heavy growth would bring. That is the pitch. The river will show how well it holds up.

The official statement was published by Xinhua.



