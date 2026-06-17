SpaceX’s Raptor 3 was meant to fix Starship’s reliability problem, but several engines quit less than 20 seconds into boostback

The most important moment in Starship Flight 12 did not happen when the shiny upper stage reached space. It came seconds after stage separation, when the Super Heavy booster tried to turn around and several of its new Raptor 3 engines failed to perform as planned.

Now, SpaceX has a federal investigation on its hands. The Federal Aviation Administration says the May 22, 2026 launch resulted in a mishap involving the Super Heavy booster during its flyback, with no reported public injuries or damage to public property.

The FAA will oversee the SpaceX-led investigation and must approve the final report before Starship can return to flight.

A test becomes a federal case

Flight 12 was supposed to show how far Starship’s newest version had come. It was the first flight of Starship Version 3, a major redesign of the 408-ft. rocket system that SpaceX wants to turn into a reusable workhorse for satellites, lunar missions, and eventually Mars.

However, the booster did not complete the job. SpaceX said Super Heavy was “unable to light all planned engines” during the boostback attempt and later made a hard splashdown in the Gulf. That is not a small footnote when the entire Starship business case depends, to a large extent, on bringing hardware back and flying it again.

Why Raptor 3 matters

Raptor 3 is not just another engine upgrade. It is the engine SpaceX has promoted as simpler, more powerful, and easier to manufacture than earlier versions, the kind of change that could help Starship move from spectacular tests to routine operations.

That is why the timing hurts. A single engine shutdown on a vehicle with 33 booster engines can be survivable, and Flight 12 did lose one booster engine during ascent before separation. The tougher issue is what happened later, when the booster needed multiple engines to relight cleanly for a planned maneuver and did not get the thrust it needed.

In practical terms, this is like a car passing the highway portion of a test drive, then struggling when asked to brake, turn, and park. The spectacular part looked impressive, but the practical part matters just as much.

The Gulf is part of the story

The FAA said it activated a Debris Response Area after determining that booster debris fell inside the hazard area. The agency also reported six departure delays, five airborne holding events, and no aircraft diversions during the event.

That is the environmental and public-safety question in plain language. A failed reusable booster does not just disappear into a spreadsheet. It falls into the ocean, forces regulators to track debris risk, and adds pressure on agencies that must protect people in the air, at sea, and near launch corridors.

To be clear, the FAA has not reported public property damage or injuries from this mishap. Still, every hard splashdown adds to the same practical question: how often can a giant experimental launch system fail into the ocean before regulators, airlines, coastal communities, and environmental reviewers demand a slower pace?

Airspace is becoming a launch cost

Starship is not only testing engines, it is testing the patience and flexibility of the national airspace system.

Aviation coverage has already noted that larger Aircraft Hazard Areas tied to new Starship trajectories could affect more than 13,000 commercial aircraft operations annually, according to the agency estimate cited in that report. That does not mean every flight is canceled, but it does mean launches can ripple into ordinary travel plans.

For passengers, this may look like a delay at the gate or an aircraft circling longer than expected. For regulators, it is a harder balancing act. The United States wants commercial space to grow, but rockets that fail during testing can create debris risks across air routes that were never designed around falling launch vehicles.

Starlink and Artemis are watching

The stakes go well beyond one booster at the bottom of the Gulf. SpaceX wants Starship to carry larger Starlink V3 satellites, and the company has said its growth depends on increasing launch cadence and payload capacity through Starship.

NASA is also watching closely. Starship is tied to the Artemis lunar program, and the vehicle still needs to prove difficult capabilities such as in-space refueling and uncrewed lunar landing operations before astronauts can rely on it for moon missions.

Following a hard splashdown caused by multiple engine failures during boostback, the FAA has launched a formal mishap investigation into SpaceX’s Flight 12.

That is why even a short grounding matters. A few weeks may sound minor in everyday life, but in a launch program built around rapid iteration, repeated pauses can quietly eat into the calendar.

What Flight 12 still achieved

It would be too simple to call the whole flight a failure. The upper stage reached space, deployed payloads, and made it to its planned Indian Ocean splashdown profile after losing one of its six engines during ascent.

SpaceX also deployed 22 payloads during the flight, including dummy Starlink satellites and modified spacecraft designed to inspect Starship in flight. That matters because the upper stage is the part of the system that must eventually carry satellites, cargo, fuel, and perhaps people.

So, yes, Flight 12 gave SpaceX useful data. The trouble is, it also gave the FAA a reason to stop the next launch until the company explains what happened and what it will change.

The next answer has to be specific

The central question now is not whether SpaceX can fly again–it almost certainly can. The real question is what kind of problem Raptor 3 revealed.

If the issue is software, sequencing, or engine-start timing during boostback, SpaceX could move relatively fast. If the problem points to hardware, propellant feed behavior, combustion stability, or a broader design weakness in the new engine setup, the fix could take much longer.

At the end of the day, that is what Starship Flight 12 really showed. SpaceX’s upper stage is moving closer to usefulness, but the booster still has to prove it can survive the messy, violent job of coming back.

The official statement was published on the FAA website.



