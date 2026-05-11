Russia is sending India 300 R-37M missiles, and the $1.2 billion deal could triple the Su-30MKI’s air-combat reach

By Techy44
Published On: May 11, 2026 at 10:35 AM
Follow Us
An Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jet soaring through the clouds, equipped with advanced weaponry like the Russian R-37M ultra-long-range missile.

Russia has reportedly cleared the export of about 300 R-37M ultra-long-range air-to-air missiles to India in a deal valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

On paper, this is a military story about reach, deterrence, and the balance of power over South Asia. But look a little closer, and another question appears. What does a new age of missile-heavy airpower mean for the environment?

That question matters because India is not buying one isolated weapon. Its defense acquisition council has also cleared a much wider modernization package worth about Rs 2.38 lakh crore (roughly $25 billion), including transport aircraft, S-400 air defense systems, remotely piloted strike aircraft, and overhauls for Su-30 engines.

In practical terms, that’s more industry, more testing, more fuel, and more long-term logistics.

A missile with strategic reach

The R-37M is not designed mainly for close dogfights. It is built to threaten high-value aircraft such as airborne warning planes, jammers, reconnaissance aircraft, and tankers, the flying nerve centers that help fighter jets see farther and stay in the air longer.

Public figures vary depending on the version and flight profile. Rosoboronexport’s export listing for the RVV-BD gives a maximum range of up to 200 kilometers (122 miles), a 60-kilogram warhead (132 lbs.), and guidance that combines inertial navigation, radio correction, and active radar homing near the end of flight.

SCMP, citing Russian figures, reported a longer operational range of about 300 to 400 kilometers  (185 to 250 miles) and speed around Mach 6 for the R-37M.

Why India wants it now

The timing is not accidental. India is trying to strengthen its airpower after recent tensions with Pakistan and long-running friction with China, while both rivals continue to invest in longer-range missiles, drones, and sensor networks.

In that kind of air war, the first side to blind the other side’s support aircraft may gain the upper hand before fighter pilots ever see one another.

There is also a technology-sovereignty angle. India has been developing its own Astra beyond-visual-range missile family, and an official 2025 statement said the Astra missile with an indigenous radio-frequency seeker was successfully flight-tested from a Su-30MKI, with a range exceeding 100 kilometers (60 miles).

So the Russian missile may serve, to a large extent, as a bridge while India pushes its own weapons programs forward.

The hidden environmental cost

A $1.2 billion missile purchase is also a business story for defense contractors and supply chains. Yet those supply chains do not float above the climate system. Fighter operations, missile production, engine maintenance, base infrastructure, and transport logistics all sit inside a fossil-fuel-heavy world.

Most people spot pollution in traffic jams, exhaust fumes, or when the summer electric bill spikes. Military emissions are harder to see. They often happen behind base fences, inside classified budgets, or across industrial networks that are not broken out clearly in public climate data.

The military emissions gap

A 2025 study in Nature Communications found a statistically significant link between rising global military expenditure and higher CO2 emission intensity. The authors pointed to military bases and operations, weapons production, post-conflict rebuilding, and damage to carbon-storing landscapes as major sources that should not be ignored.

That does not mean every missile deal can be converted neatly into a carbon number. It does mean the missing data is a real problem.

An Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jet soaring through the clouds, equipped with advanced weaponry like the Russian R-37M ultra-long-range missile.
India’s reported acquisition of 300 R-37M missiles aims to drastically extend the striking range of its Su-30MKI fighter fleet against high-value enemy targets.

The Conflict and Environment Observatory has warned that military emissions reporting under the UN climate system remains voluntary and inconsistent, while estimates put the global military carbon footprint at about 5.5% of global emissions.

Spending is rising everywhere

By SIPRI’s count, world military expenditure rose 2.9% in real terms to $2.887 trillion in 2025, the highest level the institute has recorded. The United States, China, Russia, Germany, and India were the five largest spenders, together making up 58% of the global total.

That is why India’s reported R-37M purchase is bigger than one weapons contract. It is part of a global pattern in which countries are spending more on air defense, drones, missiles, and long-range strike systems.

The trouble is, climate accounting has not kept up with the speed of modern rearmament.

What readers should keep in mind

There is one important caveat. The R-37M deal has been widely reported, but the official Indian statement on the broader procurement package did not publicly mention the missile. That distinction matters because defense reporting often moves faster than confirmed government paperwork.

At the end of the day, the question is not whether India has security concerns–it clearly does. The question is whether modern militaries can keep buying more advanced systems while giving citizens a clearer view of the environmental costs attached to them.

The official statement on India’s wider acquisition package was published on Press Information Bureau.


Techy44

Related Posts

The new Norwegian Leopard 2A8 NO main battle tank during its unveiling at Rena camp, featuring advanced digital sensors and modular armor.

Norway has unveiled its new “super tank,” and the reason it is already being called the world’s best goes far beyond firepower

May 11, 2026 at 7:45 AM
The MQ-25A Stingray unmanned aerial refueling tanker during its first successful operational test flight at MidAmerica Airport.

The U.S. Navy’s first carrier-based refueling drone just flew for two hours, and the MQ-25A could change how far fighters can strike

May 10, 2026 at 3:45 PM
The Tan Suo San Hao (Exploration III) research vessel docked in Sanya after completing its 98-day Arctic deep-sea mission.

A 104-meter Chinese research ship disappeared into the ocean for 97 days, then returned with a record from 5,277 meters below

May 10, 2026 at 10:35 AM
Russian soldiers being trained in the operation of FPV drones and unmanned aerial vehicles at a military center.

Russia says its new military elite is no longer tanks or pilots: drone operators are now the force Medvedev says will define war

May 10, 2026 at 7:45 AM
Representatives from Ukraine, Finland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the UK signing the CORPUS defense procurement memorandum in Kyiv.

Ukraine and five European partners just created a defense-buying coalition, and the hidden target is Russia’s supply advantage

May 9, 2026 at 6:45 PM
Concept rendering of a futuristic, high-altitude Russian MiG-41 interceptor cruising at the edge of space.

Russia wants a fighter jet so fast that no pilot may be able to fly it, and that turns the cockpit into the strangest problem

May 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM

Leave a Comment

Techy USA

Techy44 by okdiario is the space dedicated to technology within okdiario, where we analyze, explain, and anticipate the trends that are transforming the digital world.

Categories

Business Tech Military & Defense Economy

Quakes Links

Contact Us Legal Notice News Sitemaps

Follow Us On

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media

© techy44.okdiario.com US • All rights reserved