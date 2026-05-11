Russia is sending India 300 R-37M missiles, and the $1.2 billion deal could triple the Su-30MKI’s air-combat reach

Russia has reportedly cleared the export of about 300 R-37M ultra-long-range air-to-air missiles to India in a deal valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

On paper, this is a military story about reach, deterrence, and the balance of power over South Asia. But look a little closer, and another question appears. What does a new age of missile-heavy airpower mean for the environment?

That question matters because India is not buying one isolated weapon. Its defense acquisition council has also cleared a much wider modernization package worth about Rs 2.38 lakh crore (roughly $25 billion), including transport aircraft, S-400 air defense systems, remotely piloted strike aircraft, and overhauls for Su-30 engines.

In practical terms, that’s more industry, more testing, more fuel, and more long-term logistics.

A missile with strategic reach

The R-37M is not designed mainly for close dogfights. It is built to threaten high-value aircraft such as airborne warning planes, jammers, reconnaissance aircraft, and tankers, the flying nerve centers that help fighter jets see farther and stay in the air longer.

Public figures vary depending on the version and flight profile. Rosoboronexport’s export listing for the RVV-BD gives a maximum range of up to 200 kilometers (122 miles), a 60-kilogram warhead (132 lbs.), and guidance that combines inertial navigation, radio correction, and active radar homing near the end of flight.

SCMP, citing Russian figures, reported a longer operational range of about 300 to 400 kilometers (185 to 250 miles) and speed around Mach 6 for the R-37M.

Why India wants it now

The timing is not accidental. India is trying to strengthen its airpower after recent tensions with Pakistan and long-running friction with China, while both rivals continue to invest in longer-range missiles, drones, and sensor networks.

In that kind of air war, the first side to blind the other side’s support aircraft may gain the upper hand before fighter pilots ever see one another.

There is also a technology-sovereignty angle. India has been developing its own Astra beyond-visual-range missile family, and an official 2025 statement said the Astra missile with an indigenous radio-frequency seeker was successfully flight-tested from a Su-30MKI, with a range exceeding 100 kilometers (60 miles).

So the Russian missile may serve, to a large extent, as a bridge while India pushes its own weapons programs forward.

The hidden environmental cost

A $1.2 billion missile purchase is also a business story for defense contractors and supply chains. Yet those supply chains do not float above the climate system. Fighter operations, missile production, engine maintenance, base infrastructure, and transport logistics all sit inside a fossil-fuel-heavy world.

Most people spot pollution in traffic jams, exhaust fumes, or when the summer electric bill spikes. Military emissions are harder to see. They often happen behind base fences, inside classified budgets, or across industrial networks that are not broken out clearly in public climate data.

The military emissions gap

A 2025 study in Nature Communications found a statistically significant link between rising global military expenditure and higher CO2 emission intensity. The authors pointed to military bases and operations, weapons production, post-conflict rebuilding, and damage to carbon-storing landscapes as major sources that should not be ignored.

That does not mean every missile deal can be converted neatly into a carbon number. It does mean the missing data is a real problem.

India’s reported acquisition of 300 R-37M missiles aims to drastically extend the striking range of its Su-30MKI fighter fleet against high-value enemy targets.

The Conflict and Environment Observatory has warned that military emissions reporting under the UN climate system remains voluntary and inconsistent, while estimates put the global military carbon footprint at about 5.5% of global emissions.

Spending is rising everywhere

By SIPRI’s count, world military expenditure rose 2.9% in real terms to $2.887 trillion in 2025, the highest level the institute has recorded. The United States, China, Russia, Germany, and India were the five largest spenders, together making up 58% of the global total.

That is why India’s reported R-37M purchase is bigger than one weapons contract. It is part of a global pattern in which countries are spending more on air defense, drones, missiles, and long-range strike systems.

The trouble is, climate accounting has not kept up with the speed of modern rearmament.

What readers should keep in mind

There is one important caveat. The R-37M deal has been widely reported, but the official Indian statement on the broader procurement package did not publicly mention the missile. That distinction matters because defense reporting often moves faster than confirmed government paperwork.

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At the end of the day, the question is not whether India has security concerns–it clearly does. The question is whether modern militaries can keep buying more advanced systems while giving citizens a clearer view of the environmental costs attached to them.

The official statement on India’s wider acquisition package was published on Press Information Bureau.



