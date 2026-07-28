India locked in Australian uranium to chase 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047: Modi’s biggest energy bet

Australia and India have finally moved their long-delayed uranium partnership from diplomatic promise to practical policy.

At a July 9 summit in Melbourne, Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi finalized an administrative arrangement that permits long-term Australian uranium exports to India for peaceful nuclear power under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

At first glance, it sounds like a mining deal, but the bigger story is energy security. India wants to lift nuclear capacity from 8.78 gigawatts to 100 gigawatts by 2047, and Australian fuel could reduce supply risk as electricity demand rises, but no shipment volume or delivery date has been announced.

What the agreement actually changes

India and Australia signed their Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement in 2014, and it entered into force in 2015. The missing piece was the administrative machinery that tells regulators and companies how safeguarded material will be tracked, transferred, and controlled through the nuclear fuel cycle.

The new arrangement essentially opens the gate for commercial contracts–it is not a purchase order by itself. Modi said it would “pave the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India,” while Albanese described Australia as a future “reliable, trusted supplier.”

Why India needs more fuel

India’s current nuclear fleet is small beside the government’s ambition. Official planning puts capacity at 8.78 gigawatts today, rising to about 22 gigawatts by fiscal 2031-32, with public companies, private investors, state governments, and joint ventures expected to help close the remaining gap to 100 gigawatts.

That is an increase of more than elevenfold in roughly two decades. More reactors mean more fuel, and relying on a narrow group of overseas suppliers can leave a national power program exposed to sanctions, conflict, shipping disruption, or contract disputes. Australian uranium adds another supplier operating under a bilateral safeguards system.

India also has a long-term plan to use its large thorium deposits, but that technology is not a quick replacement for uranium. Thorium must first be converted into usable uranium-233 inside reactors, so imported uranium can serve as the bridge while India develops fast breeder reactors and other advanced systems.

Australia holds the resource advantage

Geoscience Australia ranked the country first in the world for economic uranium resources, with about 32% of the global total in its 2023 assessment. Yet Australia produced only about 9% of the world’s uranium that year, which shows the gap between what is underground and what reaches customers.

For Australian miners, India could become a significant new market. For New Delhi, the value lies in diversifying fuel sources. Still, uranium must move through conversion, enrichment, fuel fabrication, transport approvals, and other regulated steps before it reaches a reactor, so the paperwork signed in Melbourne is the start of a supply chain, not the finish line.

The climate case comes with conditions

Nuclear power can deliver low-carbon electricity around the clock, making it useful when the sun sets or the wind drops.

The International Energy Agency describes nuclear as clean, dispatchable power that can complement renewable energy, while the IAEA says lifecycle emissions remain extremely low even after mining, construction, fuel production, and decommissioning are counted.

That does not make uranium environmentally weightless. Mining can disturb land, consume water, and create tailings that require long-term control, while nuclear programs must also manage spent fuel, plant safety, and decommissioning. The climate benefit will depend on strict oversight from the mine site to the reactor and beyond.

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For ordinary households, none of this means cheaper electricity next month. Nuclear plants take years to finance, approve, build, and connect to the grid. The deal matters because it removes one potential fuel bottleneck before India commits to a much larger fleet.

Safeguards are the central test

India possesses nuclear weapons and is not a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which made Australian uranium sales politically difficult for years. Australia granted India an exception after the 2008 Nuclear Suppliers Group waiver and the separation of India’s civilian and military nuclear programs.

Australian policy says exported uranium must be used only for peaceful, non-explosive purposes. The material will be covered by IAEA safeguards, Australian accounting rules, physical security requirements, and Canberra’s consent controls for transfers, high enrichment, and reprocessing.

There is an important nuance. These safeguards apply to the designated civilian facilities and material covered by the agreements, not to every part of India’s nuclear complex. That is why transparent accounting and consistent inspections will matter as trade begins.

A civilian deal with strategic weight

The uranium arrangement was announced alongside deeper cooperation on defense, maritime security, cyber systems, critical technologies, and supply chains. That wider package shows how energy policy is becoming part of Indo-Pacific strategy, especially as governments try to reduce exposure to fragile or concentrated supply routes.

The uranium itself cannot legally support weapons or other military programs. Its strategic value is different. A more reliable electricity system can support industry, digital infrastructure, and national resilience while giving Australia a larger role in India’s clean-energy buildout.

What happens next

The next milestones will be commercial rather than ceremonial. Mining companies and Indian buyers must negotiate contracts, regulators must approve transfers, and both governments must operate the tracking system that follows Australian-obligated nuclear material through the fuel cycle.

So, has India secured the fuel for its entire 100-gigawatt plan? Not yet, but the country has removed a barrier that stood for more than a decade, and Australia has opened a potentially important export market without abandoning its stated safeguards.

The official factsheet was published on India’s Press Information Bureau.



