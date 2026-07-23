British engineers built a reactor that turns plastic into hydrogen, but the real catch isn’t the science

Engineers at the University of Cambridge have built a sunlight-powered reactor with an active area of 10.8 ft.² that can convert waste-derived liquids into hydrogen and useful chemicals.

The team spray-coated its light-absorbing and catalytic layers onto glass, then ran the device outdoors under natural sunlight, taking a process that usually lives on a laboratory bench into a much more realistic setting.

This is not a commercial recycling machine, though, at least not yet. The lowest hydrogen cost reported in the study, achieved with glucose and a reused panel rather than PET plastic, works out to roughly $281,000 per lb. at recent exchange rates.

The important breakthrough is the scalable panel design and the unusually honest real-world data, not the tiny amount of fuel produced.

How sunlight drives the chemistry

This reactor is not a normal photovoltaic panel. Instead of making electricity, an aluminum-doped, strontium-titanate layer absorbs light and creates charged particles, while a cobalt-zirconium co-catalyst helps electrons and protons combine into hydrogen gas. At the same time, the waste-derived organic material is oxidized into smaller chemicals.

For PET bottles, there is a substantial preparation step before sunlight enters the picture. In the study, a real bottle was cut up, chilled in liquid nitrogen, ground, mixed with an alkaline solution, and heated at 176°F for three days. That treatment produced a liquid containing ethylene glycol, which the photocatalyst could then process.

What the outdoor test proved

The full-size reactor used four spray-coated panels and ran for six hours in Cambridge sunlight. With glucose, it produced 5.24 millimoles of hydrogen, equal to about 0.00037 oz. Pretreated cellulose produced 1.51 millimoles, or about 0.00011 oz., alongside formate and acetate.

Here is the crucial detail: The 10.8-ft.² outdoor trial used glucose and pretreated cellulose, not PET bottle waste. PET was successfully tested on much smaller sheets under simulated sunlight, where it produced hydrogen plus glycolate and a glycolaldehyde-derived product.

That distinction matters because “works with plastic” and “ran outdoors at full scale with plastic” are not the same claim.

The efficiency is the warning sign

The better outdoor run produced roughly 0.35 watt-hour of energy stored in hydrogen. That would power a 10-watt LED bulb for only about two minutes. Based on the paper’s reported output and sunlight intensity, a rough calculation puts the solar energy captured as hydrogen at around 0.01%.

Why so little? The current light absorber mainly uses ultraviolet light, which represents only a small slice of the solar spectrum. The catalyst also has a durability problem, with about 60% of its cobalt leaching into the solution after 22 hours in laboratory testing.

Respraying the catalyst restored performance with glucose, but frequent recoating would be hard to justify in an industrial plant.

Why the cost is so high

The researchers calculated a best-case prototype cost of £0.93 per millimole after reusing the main panel and applying fresh co-catalyst. Using a recent exchange rate of about $1.345 per pound sterling, that becomes approximately $1.25 per millimole, or about $281,000 for one pound of hydrogen.

This is a measured prototype result, not a forecast of what a mature factory would necessarily charge.

For perspective, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Shot targets clean hydrogen production at $1 per kilogram by 2031, equal to roughly $0.45 per pound. The Cambridge figure is more than 600,000 times higher on the same mass basis–the gap is not a rounding error.

British engineers have successfully operated an outdoor solar-powered reactor that converts waste-derived liquids into hydrogen gas and useful chemicals.

The authors identify several ways to bring the number down. Stronger sunlight, solar concentration, longer panel life, repeated reuse, visible-light absorbers, larger installations, and revenue from co-produced chemicals could all help. Still, several of those improvements need to arrive together before the economics begin to resemble a business.

Recycling or upcycling

There is also a bigger environmental question. Alkaline treatment breaks PET into components that include ethylene glycol and terephthalate, but the reactor then consumes part of the ethylene-glycol stream to make hydrogen and other chemicals. That means the method is better described as waste valorization or upcycling than closed-loop, bottle-to-bottle recycling.

That is not necessarily a flaw, because dirty, mixed, or degraded plastic may have little value in conventional recycling and could still become fuel or chemical feedstocks. But clean PET that can be recovered as reusable material may be better kept in the plastics loop.

At the end of the day, the best route depends on the condition of the waste and the value of every output, not hydrogen alone.

Why the experiment still matters

The world produces roughly 474 million tons of plastic each year, while the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data show that only 9% of plastic waste was ultimately recycled in 2019. With numbers that large, no single machine will solve the problem.

Mechanical recycling, reuse, lower virgin-plastic production, chemical recovery, and specialized upcycling technologies will all have roles.

Cambridge’s main contribution is showing that a complex photocatalyst can be deposited with something resembling a paint sprayer, at room temperature, over a genuinely large area. Co-first author Ariffin Bin Mohamad Annuar called the final setup “simple and scalable.” That manufacturing lesson may prove more valuable than the first batches of hydrogen.

Next, the researchers need a catalyst that stays put, a semiconductor that captures visible light, continuous-flow operation, and trials with real mixed waste. They will also need full life-cycle accounting for the alkaline pretreatment, heat, water, gas separation, and chemical purification. For now, this is a promising reactor platform, not a hydrogen business.

The study was published in Nature Chemical Engineering.



