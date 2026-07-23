A Spanish town is building a rocket factory to rival Elon Musk, and it could create over 2,000 jobs

PLD Space wants to turn 178 acres outside Elche into the industrial heart of Spain’s private space sector. The first phase would cost about $74 million at current exchange rates and create three major buildings for manufacturing, technical systems, and offices. At full capacity, the company’s filing estimates as many as 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Regional officials have now opened the proposal to public scrutiny, putting its economic promise alongside a harder question about land, water, energy, and traffic. The factory would mass-produce MIURA 5, a two-stage orbital launcher whose first stage is designed for recovery and reuse. Does that make the project green? Not by itself.

A campus built for scale

At the center would be a manufacturing hall of just over 1 million ft². A technical building of about 214,000 ft.² and an office complex of roughly 269,000 ft.² would bring the three main structures to around 1.5 million ft².

Those dimensions reflect the awkward reality of rocket production, since launch vehicles and transport containers need wide integration bays, storage areas, and special road access.

For someone arriving for an early shift, the campus is meant to offer more than assembly lines. The proposal includes a child care center, a cafeteria, a sports area of nearly 40,000 ft.², and about 466,000 ft.² of parking. A later phase could add another 1.6 million ft.² of industrial space, more offices, and short-term worker housing.

The environmental fine print

The proposed campus sits on land currently classified for nonurban use, so PLD Space is seeking designation as a Project of Regional Interest. That route is intended to speed coordination and permits, but the file is still subject to a one-month public consultation followed by technical and legal review. Fast does not mean automatic.

Can a campus this large still make a credible environmental case? Possibly, but only if the safeguards become measurable commitments. The filing includes wastewater treatment, water storage, landscaped areas, and roughly 188,000 ft.² of parking canopy prepared for solar panels, though solar-ready space is not the same as a stated power-generation target.

PLD Space is planning a massive 178-acre manufacturing campus in Elche to scale production of its reusable MIURA 5 orbital launcher.

In practical terms, the factory’s credibility will depend on binding details for electricity use, runoff, water demand, truck movements, and habitat mitigation. There is another wrinkle, since Elche would handle engineering and manufacturing while propulsion testing remains in Teruel and launches are planned from sites including French Guiana.

The local review can judge the campus, but not the full lifecycle footprint of every MIURA 5 mission.

Reusability is only one part

Recovering a first stage could reduce the amount of new flight hardware needed for each mission. The actual environmental outcome will depend on how often the stage flies again, how much refurbishment it needs, and what recovery operations are required. The label alone settles nothing.

YouTube: @PLDSPACE.

Then there is orbit itself. The European Space Agency warns that crowded orbital bands and fragmentation events are increasing risks, with intact satellites or rocket bodies now re-entering Earth’s atmosphere more than three times a day.

For a launcher serving small satellites, responsible access to space increasingly includes payload disposal plans and debris prevention, not just a recoverable booster.

The business case

The employment numbers are large. The documents estimate about 713 direct jobs during construction and another 1,700 induced jobs, while full operations could support 700 to 1,000 direct positions and 1,000 to 2,000 indirect roles. Those are forecasts, not guarantees, and they depend on approvals, construction, technical validation, and a steady flow of customers.

PLD Space does have substantial financial backing. In March 2026, it closed a roughly $206 million Series C round led by Mitsubishi Electric and other public and private investors, followed by an approximately $34 million European Investment Bank loan. Executive President Ezequiel Sánchez said the investment “strengthens our ability to transition into commercial operations.”

Mitsubishi is also a strategic customer with priority access to MIURA 5 launches for Japan and the wider Asian market.

PLD Space has advanced plans for a sprawling manufacturing campus in Elche, Spain, aiming to mass-produce its reusable MIURA 5 rockets and potentially create thousands of direct and indirect aerospace jobs.

The commercial pipeline includes a dedicated 2027 mission for Sateliot carrying two satellites weighing about 353 lbs. each, while the project file also points to D-Orbit reservations. By the company’s own forecast, annual revenue could reach roughly $549 million from 2031, but that depends on a much faster manufacturing and launch rhythm.

What happens next

PLD Space is targeting a MIURA 5 demonstration flight from Kourou in 2026, followed by commercial service in 2027 if technical validation succeeds. Construction of the Elche campus is expected to take about 22 to 24 months once permits are secured. Even if the schedule holds, the rocket program will have to mature while the factory is still being built.

PLD Space is nowhere near SpaceX in scale, and this proposal does not change that overnight. Its more realistic opportunity is narrower and strategically important, offering Europe a dedicated small-satellite launch service for communications, Earth observation, navigation, and defense-related missions.

The challenge is making speed, sovereignty, and sustainability advance together.

For Elche, the decision is not simply whether a rocket factory creates jobs. It is whether a fast-growing space company can turn a huge parcel into a productive campus without treating environmental safeguards as decorative extras.

The official project documents were published on Generalitat Valenciana.



