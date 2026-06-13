Boeing’s MQ-28 autonomous fighter flew internationally for the first time, and unmanned combat aviation crossed a line

Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force have taken the MQ-28 Ghost Bat into new airspace, with Boeing confirming that the Australia-developed autonomous aircraft completed three operational flight tests at Point Mugu Sea Range in California. It marks the Ghost Bat’s first international operation in allied airspace, and that is a bigger deal than it may sound at first.

Why does it matter? Because this is not just another drone doing laps over a test range. The MQ-28 is being shaped as a collaborative combat aircraft, built to fly with crewed jets, carry mission payloads, and reduce risk to pilots in contested skies.

In practical terms, it is a glimpse of how future air forces may try to add more aircraft to the fight without putting more people in cockpits.

First flights outside Australia

The three flights took place from U.S. Naval Base Ventura County at Point Mugu, on California’s Pacific coast. Boeing said the tests were meant to validate autonomous operations, show rapid deployment from an allied location, and demonstrate sustained operations away from the aircraft’s home test environment.

That sounds technical, but the everyday version is simple. The Ghost Bat had to prove it could leave its own backyard and still work inside a different allied system, with different procedures, safety rules, and operating conditions.

“The activity at Point Mugu is part of Boeing’s ongoing flight test program to mature the MQ-28 and demonstrate operations from allied locations,” Glen Ferguson, MQ-28 global program director, said in Boeing’s announcement. Boeing did not publicly list the exact dates of the individual flights.

Why Point Mugu matters

Point Mugu was not a random destination. Boeing said the aircraft flew over the Pacific Ocean using required airspace, range safety procedures, certified range assets, and coordination with authorities to reduce operational risk.

That matters for export customers. A combat aircraft that can only function inside one country’s test range is not very useful to allies who need shared systems, shared bases, and shared rules.

It also matters for the environmental side of the story. Boeing’s announcement did not publish fuel-burn figures or life-cycle emissions data for the MQ-28, so no one should claim this milestone proves the aircraft is cleaner than crewed alternatives. What the statement does show is that testing in a sensitive coastal airspace relied on formal safety and regulatory controls.

What the Ghost Bat actually is

The MQ-28 is an uncrewed aircraft designed to team with existing military platforms. Boeing describes it as a “force multiplier,” meaning it is intended to extend the reach and effectiveness of crewed aircraft rather than simply replace them.

The aircraft is about 38 ft. long, with a 24-ft. wingspan and a weight of about 7,000 lbs. Boeing lists its range at more than 2,000 nautical miles (over 2,300 standard miles), with fighter-compatible speeds of up to Mach 0.9 and a ceiling above 40,000 ft.

One key feature is its modular design. Its missionized nose can be swapped for different payloads, and its open-system architecture is intended to allow third-party systems and faster upgrades. That is where the business and tech angle comes in, because future buyers are not just shopping for an aircraft, they are shopping for an upgrade path.

A program moving fast

The Ghost Bat program has been building momentum. Boeing says MQ-28 development began in 2017, the aircraft first flew in 2021, and it has now completed more than 150 flights and several demonstrations.

In December 2025, Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) announced a live air-to-air weapon engagement involving an MQ-28, an E-7A Wedgetail, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet. The Ghost Bat adjusted its position, received authorization from the E-7A, and destroyed a target using an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile, according to Boeing.

That demonstration changed the tone around the aircraft. It was no longer only a futuristic loyal-wingman concept on a slide deck. It had started to show the pieces of a combat system, though with a human still involved in oversight and authorization.

Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat has successfully completed its first international flight campaign, proving the platform’s deployability for global defense allies.

Australia wants operational capability

Australia has been backing the program with serious money and industrial planning. In December 2025, Boeing said the Australian government awarded Boeing Defence Australia an AUD $754 million contract (USD $539 million) to deliver, develop, and support a third tranche of Ghost Bats over three years.

Boeing said that work includes additional Block 2 and Block 3 aircraft, with the goal of supporting operational capability by 2028. The company also said the program had already produced eight MQ-28 aircraft and multiple mission payload modules, with three more Block 2 aircraft in final production or testing phases.

The Australian government has framed the Ghost Bat as part of a wider push into drones and autonomous systems. Its defense ministers said in December that uncrewed and autonomous systems are a key priority under the 2024 National Defence Strategy, with the Ghost Bat intended to increase the survivability and effectiveness of crewed platforms.

The export race is already here

The Point Mugu flights also arrive as Boeing looks beyond Australia. In March 2026, Rheinmetall and Boeing Australia announced a strategic partnership to offer the MQ-28 Ghost Bat for Germany’s planned collaborative combat aircraft procurement, tied to a possible 2029 deployment timeline.

That helps explain why the California flights matter. For allies, a system like this has to be portable, interoperable, and credible in shared airspace. Otherwise, it is just a promising aircraft with a narrow use case.

Still, there is a big question hanging over all of this. How much autonomy will air forces be willing to accept in combat, especially when weapons are involved? Boeing’s missile test kept human authorization in the loop, and that detail may become one of the most important parts of the whole program.

What comes next

The Ghost Bat is moving from prototype excitement toward something more serious. International flights, stealth validation, live-fire testing, and export talks all point in the same direction: this aircraft is becoming one of the clearer examples of where allied airpower is headed.

At the same time, the public still has only part of the picture. Costs, emissions, maintenance demands, rules of engagement, and long-term safety standards will matter just as much as flight milestones. The technology is moving quickly, but policy will have to keep up.

The official statement was published on Boeing.



