AI is entering the emergency call system, and a $60,000 test could decide which calls reach humans before 911 lines clog up 

Anoka County, Minnesota, is testing a new artificial intelligence system that could change one of the most ordinary but important parts of public safety. The county wants AI to handle non-emergency calls so human 911 operators can move faster when someone is having a heart attack, facing a fire, or calling during a storm.

That may sound like a small tech upgrade. It is not–as extreme heat, floods, wildfire smoke, and other climate-linked emergencies put more pressure on local services, the humble call center is becoming part of America’s environmental resilience system.

AI enters the call center

For Anoka County 911 call-taker Samantha Gust, time is not a slogan. According to KSTP, she can handle up to 150 calls during a 12-hour shift, and about two-thirds of those calls are not emergencies.

Many of them are familiar neighborhood problems. Noise complaints, barking dogs, phone reports, and summer fireworks calls can pile up quickly. Annoying? Sure, but when those calls block a line during a real emergency, the problem becomes much bigger.

The county is testing a $60,000 AI program that would screen non-emergency calls. KSTP reported that call-takers currently receive 733 non-emergency calls a day, while FOX 9 reported the technology will cost the county $60,000 a year and will only be used on the non-emergency line.

Why this matters for climate emergencies

This is where the environmental angle comes in. The EPA says emergencies such as extreme heat events, hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, and dust storms are expected to increase in frequency and severity because of climate change.

Essentially, that means more moments when dispatch centers may be flooded with calls at once. A power outage on a muggy summer day can turn a normal afternoon into a medical emergency, especially for older adults, kids, pregnant people, and those with health conditions.

The CDC has already warned that heat-related emergency department visits rose substantially in several U.S. regions during the 2023 warm season. The agency also said heat illness will remain a major public health concern as climate change brings longer, hotter, and more frequent extreme heat episodes.

Humans still answer 911

The key detail is simple. Anoka County says the AI will not answer 911 calls. It is being designed for the 10-digit non-emergency number, where it can ask basic questions, collect information, and route a real emergency to a human operator.

During a demo call described by KSTP, the system answered, “Police and fire, this is your AI system, Erik. How may I help you?” When the caller mentioned a possible heart attack, the system said it was transferring the call to “an agent,” meaning a human 911 call-taker.

That handoff is the heart of the whole experiment. Kari Morrissey, Anoka County’s director of Emergency Communications, told KSTP, “The goal is to answer in under 10 seconds every 911 call,” adding that non-emergency calls can make that harder when operators are tied up.

A small price for more capacity

For taxpayers, the business case is fairly direct. A $60,000 annual tool is modest compared with the cost of adding many full-time workers, especially in a field where staffing, stress, and burnout can be serious problems.

Gust told KSTP that the system could also help operators mentally recover after high-priority calls. That part matters, too. Behind every dispatch console is a person listening to the worst moment of someone else’s day.

Still, AI is not magic. The system has to understand callers clearly, transfer urgent situations quickly, and create accurate transcripts for the human operator who takes over. If it fails at those basics, the savings will not matter much.

The bigger test

Anoka County’s official notice says its Emergency Communications Center is implementing an AI-assisted non-emergency call taker and has invited the public to try a demo line. Local reports say the county plans to launch the system around mid-May, after testing.

At the end of the day, this is not really a story about replacing people. It is a story about using technology to keep people available when seconds count.

If the pilot works, other counties may pay attention. As climate pressures grow and local governments look for affordable ways to strengthen emergency response, the next big public safety tool might not be a truck, a siren, or a new radio tower. It might be a voice on the non-emergency line.

The official statement was published on Anoka County.



