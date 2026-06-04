A soil fungus plus broccoli-leaf residue managed to cut a “nearly invisible” nematode that devastates tomato crops by up to 98% in Río Cuarto, and it didn’t just hit the pest, it also boosted yields by as much as 184% 

A team of researchers in Argentina has developed a natural treatment that reduced a damaging microscopic tomato pest by up to 98% in greenhouse tests, offering growers a possible way to protect crops without relying so heavily on toxic chemical pesticides.

The formula combines a beneficial soil fungus with an extract made from broccoli leaves, turning an agricultural residue into a low-cost crop defense tool.

The target is the “false root-knot nematode,” a tiny plant parasite that attacks roots, forms swollen galls, and quietly weakens tomato plants before the damage becomes obvious above ground. For farmers, that can mean fewer fruits, smaller harvests, and economic losses that are hard to recover from, which is where this broccoli-based solution starts to look interesting.

A quiet threat under the soil

Nematodes are not the kind of pest most people picture when they think about damaged crops. There are no chewed leaves, no obvious insects, and usually no dramatic warning sign until the plant starts to struggle.

These microscopic worms attack the root system, where tomatoes absorb water and nutrients. According to the National University of Río Cuarto’s Faculty of Exact Sciences, the pest can form deformations in the roots and seriously limit plant growth.

Dr. María Alejandra Passone, a researcher involved in the project, described them as “invisible enemies” that affect more than 2,000 plant species worldwide. In Argentina, she said, the Meloidogyne and Nacobbus groups are among the most common and can cause major economic losses.

The two-part natural shield

The new strategy works like a “two-in-one” defense. One part is Purpureocillium lilacinum SR14, a strain of fungus isolated from soils in the Río Cuarto region. The other is an aqueous extract made from broccoli leaves, which acts as a natural biofumigant.

In practical terms, the treatment brings together a living biological control agent and a plant-based compound. The fungus can feed on nematode eggs and larvae, while the broccoli extract adds another layer of pressure against the pest.

What makes the idea especially attractive is the source material. Broccoli leaves are often treated as waste, but here they become part of a crop-protection formula. That is a small circular-economy twist with very real business value for growers.

More tomatoes, healthier plants

The headline number is striking. In greenhouse-grown tomato plants, the combined treatment reduced the plant-parasitic nematode population by 98%, according to the study published by Springer Nature in the Journal of Pest Science.

But the researchers did not stop at pest reduction. The treated plants also produced between 66% and 184% more tomatoes than infected plants that did not receive the treatment, according to the university statement. Fruit weight also increased sharply, reaching levels up to nine times higher than in plants affected by the nematode.

That matters because a pest-control method is only useful in the real world if the plant actually recovers. For a grower, the question is simple: does the crop come back stronger? In these tests, the answer was largely “yes.”

Why this could matter for growers

For years, farmers have used chemical products to fight these kinds of soil pests, but many of those treatments are expensive, limited in effectiveness, or risky for the environment and workers. The Argentine research team is presenting this formula as an agroecological alternative rather than a silver bullet.

That nuance is important. The treatment has shown strong results in growth chambers and greenhouse conditions, but the team is still working on trials in horticultural farms with real infestation problems.

Passone said the group is also moving toward a commercial formulation of the product. That step will be key because farmers need something practical, stable, and easy to apply, not just a promising lab result.

Soil health stays in the picture

One of the most important points in the study is not just that the pest population fell. The researchers also reported that the two strategies were compatible with the crop and the soil microbiome.

That may sound technical, but it is a big deal. Soil is not just dirt, it is a living system full of bacteria, fungi, and other organisms that help plants grow and defend themselves.

A treatment that kills the pest while disrupting the rest of that underground community would create a new problem. By the researchers’ own findings, this approach appears to protect tomato plants while leaving beneficial soil life largely in place.

From regional problem to wider lesson

The study focused on tomatoes in Argentina, especially the horticultural belt around Río Cuarto, where Nacobbus aberrans s.l. is a recurring threat. Still, the broader lesson goes beyond one region and one crop.

Agriculture is under pressure to produce more food while cutting pollution, lowering costs, and protecting workers. That is not easy. Sometimes the most useful innovations are not flashy machines, but smarter ways to use biology already present in the field.

Could broccoli waste really help protect tomato harvests? Based on these early results, it can play a serious role when paired with the right soil fungus.

What happens next

The research team is now continuing tests in vegetable farms affected by plant-parasitic nematodes and working on a commercial version of the treatment. That is where the project will face its next big test.

Farmers will need to know how consistently it works across different soils, seasons, and infestation levels. They will also need clear guidance on cost, storage, application timing, and compatibility with existing farm routines.

For now, the finding offers a hopeful example of environmental technology coming to light. A fungus from local soil and leaves that might otherwise be discarded could help growers produce healthier tomatoes with fewer toxic inputs. Simple idea, big potential.

The study was published in the Journal of Pest Science.



