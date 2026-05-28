A material tested on the Moon is now fighting desert sand on Earth, and China found the strangest use for space technology

China is taking an unlikely piece of its lunar program and sending it to the edge of the Taklamakan Desert. The material is basalt fiber, a rock-based strand tough enough for a flag on the far side of the Moon and now being used as part of a new shield for cropland in Xinjiang.

This is not just about planting another row of trees. It is about a bigger question: can space-grade materials help farmers hold onto soil when wind, salt, and heat keep pushing against them? For China, which has spent decades fighting desertification, the answer could matter far beyond one remote region.

Moon material moves to the desert

The projects were launched on April 13 by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. According to the official notice, the work focuses on sand control, desertification prevention, wind and sand hazard diagnosis, salt management, and higher-quality farmland protection.

The standout piece is a set of six environmentally friendly sand-control materials. They include basalt fiber-based materials, fly ash solid waste use, and microbial seed coatings, along with smart laying equipment meant to make the work faster and more standardized.

By the institute’s own estimate, the new approach could raise desert-control construction efficiency by 50% and cut costs by 30%. The plan also calls for use across 30,000 mu (4,950 acres) on the southern edge of the Taklamakan Desert.

Why basalt fiber matters

Basalt fiber is made by melting basalt rock and drawing the molten material into fine strands. Xinhua reported that the Chang’e 6 flag team used roughly 1,600°C during the fiber-making process, then pulled the material through a spinning plate to create very thin basalt filaments.

Its space connection comes from Chang’e 6. In June 2024, the lander displayed a Chinese flag on the far side of the Moon that used basalt as a core material, chosen because it could handle harsh conditions including high vacuum, repeated temperature swings, and strong ultraviolet radiation.

But China is not sprinkling Moon rocks across the desert–the point is technology transfer. A material designed for a brutal lunar environment is now being adapted for wind, sand, sunlight, and the slow creep of dunes on Earth.

A wall of green and stone

The Taklamakan Desert is China’s largest desert, and it has long been a test site for the country’s “Great Green Wall.” Reuters reported that China completed a roughly 1,800-mile green belt around the Taklamakan in November 2024 after a 46-year effort that began under the Three-North Shelterbelt project.

That older campaign leaned heavily on trees and hardy vegetation. This new phase adds another layer, with engineered materials, modular equipment, and digital monitoring meant to protect farmland before sand and salt can do lasting damage. It is a little like adding both a fence and a sensor system to a field.

In practical terms, that could result in less sand blowing into orchards, cotton fields, roads, and irrigation channels. Anyone who has lived with dust knows the problem is not abstract; it gets into machines, crops, homes, and lungs.

Salt is the quieter threat

Wind is easy to see, but salt is sneakier. The official notice says southern Xinjiang farmland faces a double problem, with serious wind erosion and worsening secondary salinization putting pressure on production.

Xiao Huijie, the project leader for farmland windbreak and salt drainage work, put it simply in the regional notice: “Farmland cannot only block sand. It also has to treat salt,” he said. The project will optimize shelterbelt layouts, develop smart irrigation to drive salt away, and use underground pipe and vertical well drainage technologies.

The plan calls for a 2,000-mu (330-acre) core demonstration zone in southern Xinjiang. It is expected to extend to 100,000 mu, roughly 16,500 acres, across areas including Bayingolin, Hotan, Kashgar, and Aksu.

What this means for food security

Xinjiang’s regional government says the area has China’s largest and most widely distributed sandy land, while also carrying an important food-security mission. That makes the fight against desertification more than an environmental story. It is also about keeping farms productive when climate pressure and land degradation make every acre count.

The promise is not that one fiber will defeat a desert. The real test will be durability, cost, maintenance, and whether these materials work at scale outside controlled demonstrations. Still, the idea is striking. A technology that helped a flag survive the Moon may now help farmers defend soil here at home.

The official statement was published on Chinese Academy of Sciences Xinjiang Branch.



