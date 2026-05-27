It sounded like science fiction, but companies are now crystallizing drugs in space, and rare lung disease research could change first

Making medicine in space used to sound like a plot twist from a sci-fi movie. Now, it is becoming a real business plan, and the latest move comes from Varda Space Industries and United Therapeutics, which have announced a collaboration to study drug formulations in microgravity for rare pulmonary disease.

The idea is not to sell space-made pills tomorrow. For now, the goal is more careful and more interesting: to see whether molecules processed away from Earth’s gravity can form crystals with better stability, absorption, or delivery properties.

In practical terms, that could someday matter for patients, pharma companies, and even the environmental debate around how much space activity is worth the cost.

Why space matters for medicine

On Earth, gravity is always in the room. It affects how particles settle, how liquids move, and how crystals form during drug manufacturing.

That can sound abstract, but it matters. The size and shape of a drug crystal can influence how a medicine dissolves, how long it can be stored, and how well the body absorbs it.

Microgravity changes that recipe. Varda and United Therapeutics say their work will process small molecule medicines aboard Varda’s orbital manufacturing and reentry platform during multiple missions to low Earth orbit.

A lab that comes back home

Varda is not building a floating hospital or a crewed factory. Its W-series capsules are designed to carry payloads to orbit, process materials in microgravity, and return them to Earth for analysis.

That last step is crucial. A sample is only useful if scientists can bring it home and compare it with material made in a normal lab.

Varda’s W-6 capsule recently reentered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in South Australia, carrying payloads from NASA and government partners focused on autonomous hypersonic navigation and thermal protection systems. The same return capability is part of what makes orbital drug research more practical than it used to be.

What United Therapeutics brings

United Therapeutics is not a random partner in this story. The company is known for its work on serious diseases, including rare pulmonary conditions, and that focus gives the space experiment a more specific medical target.

According to the announcement, the first compounds analyzed aboard Varda spacecraft will likely focus on therapies for patients living with life-threatening pulmonary diseases. That is a narrow lane, but a meaningful one.

Could this lead to a new treatment? Not yet. The honest answer is that the work is still in the research and formulation stage.

The Merck precedent

There is already a reason pharma companies are paying attention. NASA has pointed to protein crystal growth research on the International Space Station with Merck, which yielded early insights into particle size and structure for a subcutaneous version of pembrolizumab.

The FDA approved pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph for subcutaneous injection on September 19, 2025, for certain adult and pediatric solid tumor indications already approved for intravenous pembrolizumab.

That does not mean the drug was simply manufactured in space and handed to patients, but microgravity research helped inform development. Approval still depended on normal clinical and regulatory review.

The environmental question

Here is where the story gets more complicated. If orbital manufacturing grows, so do questions about launches, reentries, heat shields, fuels, and atmospheric effects.

Rocket emissions are not just another tailpipe on the highway. A 2025 study in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science warned that rocket-related chlorine and black carbon emissions can contribute to ozone depletion and atmospheric warming, especially as launch activity increases.

That does not automatically make space pharma a bad idea. But it does mean the industry will need to prove that the benefits are real enough to justify the extra complexity, because every mission has a footprint.

Varda and United Therapeutics have launched a collaboration to use microgravity for developing optimized drug formulations to treat life-threatening pulmonary diseases.

Business meets validation

Investors are already watching. Reuters reported in July 2025 that Varda raised $187 million to accelerate robotic drug manufacturing in space, bringing its total capital raised to $329 million.

Still, money does not replace evidence. The samples made in microgravity must show measurable differences, and those differences must matter for manufacturing, storage, delivery, or patient care.

At the end of the day, that is the test. Space can be a powerful lab, but only if it solves a problem that Earth-based labs cannot solve as well.

What comes next

The collaboration between Varda and United Therapeutics points to a future where low Earth orbit becomes part of the pharmaceutical research toolbox. Not the whole toolbox, just one sharper instrument inside it.

For patients with rare lung diseases, even small formulation improvements can matter if they make treatments easier to deliver or more reliable. For regulators and scientists, the next step is less glamorous but more important, which is careful comparison between space-processed samples and Earth-made controls.

So, is this the beginning of routine drugmaking in orbit? Maybe, but only after the data come back down to Earth.

YouTube: @NASAScience.

The official statement was published on PR Newswire.



