The US just placed 17 states under emergency order to stop blackouts as extreme heat overloads the grid

A federal emergency order designed to reduce the risk of heat-driven blackouts remains active in the Southwest Power Pool, giving the regional grid operator wider authority to call on specified power plants and backup generation.

The important update is that the Department of Energy extended the original order through Aug. 10, while SPP’s western balancing area remains under a Conservative Operations Advisory through midnight on Aug. 11.

That does not mean rolling blackouts are scheduled, or that every household in all 17 states is connected to the same system. It means operators have extra tools during a tight stretch when record electricity demand, forced plant outages, uncertain wind and solar output, and transmission constraints have left less room for error.

What the order does

DOE Order No. 202-26-37 was first issued on July 26 under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act. Its Aug. 3 extension, known as Order No. 202-26-37A, allows SPP to dispatch listed generating units when needed for reliability and to call on backup resources as a last resort before an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 or during one.

Those backup resources can include standby generators, directly connected equipment, batteries, and other systems at data centers and large commercial or industrial sites. The order excludes backup power serving critical needs such as defense facilities, hospitals, 911 centers, air traffic control, first responders, water systems, and natural gas infrastructure.

An EEA 3 is the highest of the three emergency alert levels, but it is not an automatic blackout announcement. SPP briefly reached that level in its western area on July 20 without ordering controlled service interruptions, showing why the distinction matters.

The 17-state footprint

SPP serves all or parts of Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. Its territory covers about 732,086 square miles, with roughly 85,500 miles of transmission across its eastern and western balancing areas.

Still, a state appearing on the map does not mean every resident is covered. ERCOT manages about 90% of Texas electricity load, for example, so most Texans are outside SPP even though parts of the state sit inside the regional footprint.

There is another important detail. The July 26 order identified an emergency in both SPP balancing areas, while the Aug. 3 extension identifies the western balancing area, where SPP says the current advisory is in effect.

Why the grid tightened

Heat drives electricity use higher as homes and businesses run air conditioning for longer periods, especially late in the day. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said SPP demand reached a record 57.9 gigawatts at 5 p.m. Central Time on July 27, a clear sign of how quickly the regional peak has moved upward.

Demand was only part of the problem. SPP and the federal order also pointed to forced plant outages, uncertainty in wind and solar production, and the risk that neighboring grids could not send as much electricity because they were dealing with the same hot weather.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the administration was using “every available tool” to keep power reliable and blamed earlier federal policy for weakening the system. Yet the operational record points to a pileup of immediate causes rather than one simple culprit, which is often how grid emergencies develop.

The environmental tradeoff

Emergency power can carry an environmental cost. Many backup generators burn gasoline or diesel, and the order can authorize specified units to operate beyond their usual limits when SPP determines that extra output is necessary to prevent firm load interruption.

This is not a blanket suspension of environmental law. The extension limits operation to the hours and conditions needed for reliability, requires daily reporting to DOE, preserves monitoring and recordkeeping duties, and says adverse environmental effects must be minimized as far as practicable.

SPP’s own 2025 figures show why the debate cannot be reduced to renewables versus fossil fuels. Wind supplied 36.7% of annual electricity production, while coal supplied 29% and natural gas supplied 25.1%, making reliability dependent on a mixed fleet, adequate transmission, and enough resources being available at the same time.

What customers should know

SPP’s current Conservative Operations Advisory for the western area is a notice to utilities and grid operators, not a public order to shut off appliances. The eastern balancing area is under normal conditions, and SPP says customers should look to their local utility for any instructions that apply to their community.

During an earlier period of tight reserves, SPP avoided outages after appealing for voluntary conservation. A future request to delay laundry, dishwashing, electric vehicle charging, or other large loads could still help during the most stressed hours.

For now, there is no region-wide conservation request attached to the current advisory. That is reassuring, but it is not the same as saying the risk has disappeared.

A bridge, not a permanent fix

The federal extension runs through Aug. 10 and must be renewed before it expires if SPP needs the authority longer. Federal forecasters also expect hazardous heat to remain a concern across parts of the Southern Plains and Southeast into the coming week, keeping electricity demand and public health risks in focus.

The order is a bridge. It can add power during a dangerous hour, but it does not build transmission, replace aging equipment, speed new generation into service, or reduce the long-term growth in electricity demand.

The practical lesson is less dramatic than the headline but more important. A resilient grid needs dispatchable power, renewable generation, storage, stronger transmission, flexible demand, and clear emergency procedures working together before the next heat wave arrives.

The emergency extension was published on the U.S. Department of Energy website.



