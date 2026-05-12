The sky could become a climate shield: researchers are testing seawater mist to make clouds reflect sunlight back into space

A team led by the University of Manchester is studying whether spraying a fine mist of seawater into the air could make clouds brighter and reflect more sunlight back into space.

The idea sounds almost like science fiction, but the project is not about changing the weather tomorrow. It is about finding out whether marine cloud and sky brightening can be tested safely, openly, and on a very small scale.

The project, called REFLECT, comes as climate records keep piling up. Copernicus reported that 2025 was the third-warmest year on record, while the years 2023 to 2025 were the first three-year period to average more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

That does not mean the Paris Agreement limit has officially failed, but it shows why scientists are looking at difficult questions that once seemed too controversial to touch.

How the idea works

Marine cloud brightening is based on a simple physical trick. Tiny sea salt particles can act as seeds for cloud droplets, and when more droplets form, some clouds can become brighter and reflect more sunlight away from Earth.

Also Read: Japan opens a plant in Fukuoka and turns seawater into a new source of electricity

In practical terms, researchers are asking whether seawater mist could cool a specific ocean area during dangerous heat. Think of reefs during a marine heat wave, not someone trying to dim the sun over a city.

Why this is being tested

REFLECT is part of ARIA’s Exploring Climate Cooling program, a £56.8-million ($77 million) effort funding 22 research teams across climate modeling, atmospheric physics, engineering, governance, and ethics. ARIA says the goal is to build evidence on whether these approaches could ever be feasible, safe, scalable, and governable.

Project lead Hugh Coe, Professor of Atmospheric Composition at the University of Manchester and NCAS, said marine cloud and sky brightening could provide “a temporary cooling effect,” while stressing that it is “not a substitute for reducing carbon emissions.” That point matters. No cloud spray can replace cutting the pollution that is heating the planet.

Small tests, strict rules

The REFLECT team plans to begin with technology development, including lab-based chamber studies to find the right size and formation rate for sea salt aerosol particles. Engineers will also examine spray methods such as superheated atomization, electrospraying, and bubble-bursting atomization.

Any outdoor experiment would have to be small, controlled, time-limited, and reviewed through legal and environmental assessments. ARIA says no UK locations have been confirmed, and the seawater-spray outdoor experiments would not begin before 2028.

The droplet problem

The challenge is not just spraying water into the sky. The droplets have to be the right size and consistent enough to behave predictably in real air, with wind, humidity, salt, and shifting cloud conditions all in the mix.

Too large, and droplets may fall out or fail to create the desired fine salt particles. Too small, and they may not brighten clouds enough to matter. That’s why the first stage is more like careful engineering than a dramatic climate intervention.

The REFLECT project explores marine cloud brightening, a process where sea salt particles help clouds reflect more solar radiation away from the ocean.

The shipping clue

There is a real-world reason scientists are interested in this. NASA reported that a 2020 global rule limiting sulfur in ship fuel reduced artificial “ship track” clouds to record-low levels. These bright cloud lines formed when water vapor gathered around pollution particles in ship exhaust.

That rule was designed to clean up air near ports and coasts, and the International Maritime Organization said lower sulfur emissions bring major health and environmental benefits. But it also revealed how sensitive some clouds can be to tiny particles in the air. Cleaner air is good, but climate physics can be messy.

Not a climate fix

The most important line in this story is not readily apparent. REFLECT is not a license to keep burning fossil fuels while hoping clouds do the hard work for us.

ARIA says it is not funding deployment of climate cooling technologies, and that experiments must remain limited in size, duration, and effect. Its public materials say the research could even show that these ideas should be ruled out entirely.

What comes next

For now, the work is about data, not drama. Researchers will compare lab results with computer models, study how sprays behave, and engage with communities before any real-world test is approved.

The bigger question is not only whether the mist can brighten clouds, it is whether society can handle this kind of research with enough caution, transparency, and honesty. The sky may be the laboratory, but trust is the real test.

The press release was published on The University of Manchester.



